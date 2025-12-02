Flying without a REAL ID will soon cost travelers $45

U.S. travelers who show up at the airport without a REAL ID or an approved alternative will soon have to pay a new fee to fly. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced Monday that a $45 identity verification charge will begin on Feb. 1, 2026.

New TSA rule: pay $45 or you may not fly

The agency is rolling out a system called TSA Confirm.ID, which verifies the identity of passengers who arrive without a REAL ID-compliant license, passport or other accepted documents. The $45 fee covers a 10-day travel window, meaning travelers can make multiple trips during that period without paying again.

TSA officials said the fee is intended to shift the cost of the new verification program onto travelers rather than taxpayers. They also warned that passengers using Confirm.ID may face longer waits at airport checkpoints.

More than 94% of flyers already use REAL IDs or documents like passports, permanent resident cards, military IDs, trusted-traveler cards or approved digital IDs, according to the agency.

Why the fee is being added now

REAL ID requirements, mandated after the 9/11 attacks, went into effect in May after years of delays. Until now, passengers without compliant IDs could still travel after additional screening. However, TSA says that the process is labor-intensive and not sustainable at higher volumes.

Some travel experts argue the new system could unfairly impact lower-income travelers or infrequent flyers. Others raised concerns about the 10-day verification window, joking that it effectively makes a person’s “identity expire.”

What counts as an accepted ID

Travelers can avoid the fee entirely by bringing any approved document, including:

REAL ID–compliant driver’s license or state ID.

U.S. passport or passport card.

DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI).

Permanent resident card.

U.S. military or DoD IDs.

Approved digital IDs at participating airports.

A full list is available on the TSA’s website.