Flying without a REAL ID will soon cost travelers $45

Jason K. Morrell
U.S. travelers who show up at the airport without a REAL ID or an approved alternative will soon have to pay a new fee to fly.
Image credit: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images
Summary

TSA fee implementation

The Transportation Security Administration announced that starting Feb. 1, 2026, passengers who arrive at airports without a REAL ID or an approved alternative will be charged a $45 identity verification fee.

Accepted identification

Travelers can avoid the $45 fee by bringing approved documents such as REAL ID-compliant licenses, U.S. passports or passport cards, Department of Homeland Security trusted traveler cards, permanent resident cards, military IDs, or approved digital IDs at participating airports.

Impact on travelers

Some travel experts cited argue that the new verification fee could disproportionately affect lower-income or infrequent travelers.

Full story

U.S. travelers who show up at the airport without a REAL ID or an approved alternative will soon have to pay a new fee to fly. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced Monday that a $45 identity verification charge will begin on Feb. 1, 2026.

New TSA rule: pay $45 or you may not fly

The agency is rolling out a system called TSA Confirm.ID, which verifies the identity of passengers who arrive without a REAL ID-compliant license, passport or other accepted documents. The $45 fee covers a 10-day travel window, meaning travelers can make multiple trips during that period without paying again.

TSA officials said the fee is intended to shift the cost of the new verification program onto travelers rather than taxpayers. They also warned that passengers using Confirm.ID may face longer waits at airport checkpoints.

More than 94% of flyers already use REAL IDs or documents like passports, permanent resident cards, military IDs, trusted-traveler cards or approved digital IDs, according to the agency.

Why the fee is being added now

REAL ID requirements, mandated after the 9/11 attacks, went into effect in May after years of delays. Until now, passengers without compliant IDs could still travel after additional screening. However, TSA says that the process is labor-intensive and not sustainable at higher volumes.

Some travel experts argue the new system could unfairly impact lower-income travelers or infrequent flyers. Others raised concerns about the 10-day verification window, joking that it effectively makes a person’s “identity expire.”

What counts as an accepted ID

Travelers can avoid the fee entirely by bringing any approved document, including:

  • REAL ID–compliant driver’s license or state ID.
  • U.S. passport or passport card.
  • DHS trusted traveler cards (Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI).
  • Permanent resident card.
  • U.S. military or DoD IDs.
  • Approved digital IDs at participating airports.

A full list is available on the TSA’s website.

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
Julia Marshall contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

A new $45 fee for travelers in the United States without REAL ID-compliant identification signals an operational change for airport security and highlights evolving federal ID requirements and travel policies.

Airport security policy

The institution of a fee and alternative identity verification process marks a significant change in how the Transportation Security Administration handles travelers without compliant identification.

REAL ID enforcement

Implementing the REAL ID requirement and associated fee underscores the ongoing rollout of federal identification standards aimed at enhancing travel security.

Traveler accessibility and equity

Some sources cite concerns from travel experts that the new fee and process may disadvantage lower-income or infrequent travelers, raising questions about equitable access to air travel across different groups.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 221 media outlets

Community reaction

Travel experts and advocates have raised concerns that the $45 fee may disadvantage lower-income travelers and could cause confusion or delays, especially for those unaware of the requirement or unable to easily update their identification.

Context corner

The REAL ID Act was passed in 2005 in response to security recommendations after September 11, 2001, but its implementation has been delayed several times for administrative and logistical reasons.

Policy impact

The policy change incentivizes travelers to obtain a REAL ID or valid alternative but adds an immediate financial and time burden to the small percentage who are not yet compliant, affecting their travel experience.

Sources

  1. TSA

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the new $45 fee with an anxious "Don't have a Real ID?" highlighting the charge as a "significantly higher number" and a financial burden on individuals.
  • Media outlets in the center neutrally present the "New Airport Fee" and its purpose for "stricter security standards.
  • Media outlets on the right emphasize the "charge" and "fee" as a government imposition, using terms like "nearly $50" and explicitly linking the policy to keeping "terrorists, criminals, and illegal aliens out of the skies," also warning of "complicated" airport processes.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

221 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Travelers without a REAL ID or passport will face a $45 fee starting Feb. 1, as announced by the Transportation Security Administration.
  • The fee supports the costs of identity verification for those without compliant forms of ID, as stated by Steve Lorincz, TSA's deputy executive assistant administrator for security operations.
  • Travelers can complete the new identity verification process, called Confirm.ID, online, but verification may take 10-30 minutes.
  • If TSA cannot verify a traveler's identity, they may be denied boarding despite paying the fee.

Key points from the Center

  • On Monday, the Transportation Security Administration announced that beginning Feb. 1, 2026, travelers without a REAL ID or other acceptable ID will pay a $45 fee at U.S. Airport security checkpoints.
  • A Nov. 20 Federal Register notice explained the $45 fee will fund the modernized alternative identity verification program and cover technology and administrative costs, rising from the previously proposed $18 fee.
  • TSA described the Confirm process as using biometric kiosks and online uploads to verify identities, taking 10 to 15 minutes with a 10-day verification window.
  • About 6% of flyers lack REAL ID compliance, TSA and DHS said, and affected travelers may face longer lines, delays, or denied boarding even after paying the $45 fee.
  • TSA urged travelers to obtain REAL ID before travel to avoid fees, missed flights and longer security lines, noting digital wallets work at more than 250 airports since May 7, 2025.

Key points from the Right

  • The Transportation Security Administration will start charging a $45 fee on Feb. 1, 2026, for air travelers without an acceptable form of identification at airport checkpoints.
  • Travelers without acceptable identification will use the TSA Confirm system to verify their identity, which may take up to 30 minutes.
  • Senior TSA Official Adam Stahl stated that identity verification is essential for traveler safety, preventing threats from entering domestic transportation.
  • Currently, over 94% of travelers present acceptable ID, and the TSA emphasizes the need for everyone to have compliant identification to avoid delays.

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

