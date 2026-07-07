Following controversial red card, US falls 4-1 to Belgium in World Cup

Craig Nigrelli, Julia Marshall
After days of controversy surrounding Folarin Balogun's reinstatement, Belgium defeated the United States 4-1 in the World Cup round of 16.
Image credit: AP Photo/Manu Fernandez

The U.S. men’s World Cup run came to an end Monday night.

After days of controversy surrounding Folarin Balogun’s reinstatement, Belgium delivered the final blow in Seattle. Belgium rolled past the United States 4-1 in the round of 16.

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After all the attention surrounding his reinstated red card, including President Donald Trump claiming he called FIFA to have the card overturned, Balogun had little impact on the match.

Charles de Ketelaere scored twice as Belgium took control early, capitalizing on a string of U.S. turnovers. Hans Vanaken took advantage of a crucial mistake by goalkeeper Matt Freese to finish the match.

What the team is saying

U.S. head coach Mauricio Pochettino called it “a very bad day,” adding that in the World Cup, one off night is all it takes to end a tournament.

“We were not the same team that during the tournament showed the quality,” Pochettino told reporters. “Very bad day. Wasn’t our day in a collective and individual way. And we need to accept that sometimes this type of thing happens.”

Players said the controversy going on behind the scenes, however, had no impact on how they played.

“I don’t think that noise or anything affected us by any means,” midfielder Tyler Adams said. “If anything, it probably uplifted us in a sense.”

A common loss

Tuesday’s loss marks the fourth time in the last five World Cups that the U.S. has been eliminated in the round of 16.

Belgium advances to the quarterfinals.

Adding insult to injury, in a clear reference to the FIFA reinstatement of Balogun, the Belgian Red Devils X account posted after the game: “Overturn this.”

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Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow. As the face of Unbiased Updates and Media Miss Minute, he delivers concise, impartial, fact‑based context grounded in 35 years of reporting and anchoring across major U.S. markets.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

The U.S. men's national team was eliminated from the 2026 World Cup in a 4-1 loss to Belgium, ending the home tournament run that had drawn record American fan interest and television audiences.

Home World Cup run is over

American fans who bought tickets, traveled to host cities or tuned in by the tens of millions now have no further U.S. matches to follow in a tournament being played on U.S. soil.

Trump-FIFA controversy lingers

President Trump confirmed he called FIFA president Gianni Infantino to request a review of Balogun's red card suspension, a documented intervention that UEFA called "unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable" and that drew formal protests from Belgium's football federation.

Coach's future is uncertain

U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino said his contract expires this summer and he has not decided whether to stay, leaving the program's leadership unresolved heading toward the 2030 World Cup.

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Sources

  1. ESPN

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left turn the loss into a story of U.S. fragility and political crossfire, using phrases like “defensive liabilities” and “controversial phone call” to link the defeat to broader turmoil.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right strip away that context, framing Belgium as simply “outclassed” and the U.S. As having no “miracle comeback,” with a sharper, more resigned tone.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • Folarin Balogun was allowed to play for the United States against Belgium after FIFA lifted his red-card suspension, a decision that caused controversy in football.
  • Balogun received a red card for stepping on an opponent's ankle during a previous match, which triggered an automatic one-game suspension.
  • After a phone call from U.S. President Donald Trump to FIFA's president, FIFA suspended the suspension for a year, a move UEFA described as 'unprecedented, incomprehensible and unjustifiable'.
  • Belgium defeated the United States 4-1 to reach the World Cup quarterfinals by exploiting defensive mistakes.

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Key points from the Center

  • Belgium defeated the United States 4-1 on Monday night in Seattle during the FIFA World Cup Round of 16, ending the Americans' hopes of reaching the quarterfinals for the first time in 24 years.
  • Controversy overshadowed the match buildup as President Donald Trump's intervention lifted a red-card suspension for striker Folarin Balogun, sparking FIFA integrity questions before kickoff.
  • Belgian midfielder Charles De Ketelaere scored twice and assisted another goal, while goalkeeper Matt Freese committed critical errors and forward Christian Pulisic was substituted due to injury in the 52nd minute.
  • Romelu Lukaku sealed the victory with a goal in stoppage time, while U.S. Head coach Mauricio Pochettino visibly expressed frustration by kicking a water bottle rack during the team's collapse.
  • Belgium advances to face Spain in the quarterfinals on Friday in Inglewood, California, while the United States' World Cup campaign ends at home without reaching the final eight for the first time since 2002.

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Key points from the Right

  • Belgium defeated the United States 4-1 in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, earning a quarterfinal spot against Spain at Los Angeles Stadium.
  • Charles De Ketelaere scored twice and provided an assist, while Hans Vanaken and Romelu Lukaku added the other goals for Belgium.
  • The U.S. Team struggled defensively, with critical errors by defenders and goalkeeper contributing to Belgium's goals.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. ESPN