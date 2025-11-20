Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Former GOP staffer charged with faking politically motivated attack

Devin Pavlou
Natalie Greene, a former staffer for GOP Rep. Jeff Van Drew, was charged with faking a political attack and reporting it to police.
Image credit: Bill Clark/Contributor via Getty Images

Summary

Staged political attack

Authorities charged Natalie Greene, a former staffer for Rep. Jeff Van Drew, with staging a politically motivated attack that left cuts and derogatory messages on her body.

Legal proceedings

Greene faces charges of conspiracy to convey false statements and hoaxes, as well as making false statements to federal law enforcement.

Investigation details

The investigation found Greene hired a body modification artist to cut her body before the alleged attack and that items used in the staged attack, such as zip ties, were found in her car.

Full story

Authorities charged a former congressional staffer for Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-N.J., with staging a fake political attack. Investigators say the fake attack involved writing derogatory political messages and using a scalpel to make cuts on the woman’s body.

Natalie Greene, 26, a former constituent services representative in Van Drew’s office, made her first court appearance Wednesday on charges of conspiracy to convey false statements and hoaxes and making false statements to federal law enforcement in connection with a staged attack.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Greene reported that she had been assaulted at a time of heightened concern over political violence. Weeks earlier, a gunman killed a Minnesota state legislator and her husband and wounded another lawmaker and his wife in what authorities described as politically motivated attacks.

Van Drew’s office released a statement expressing sadness over Greene’s arrest.

“While Natalie is no longer associated with the Congressman’s government office, our thoughts and prayers are with her,” the statement read. “We hope she’s getting the care she needs.” 

Greene ComplaintDownload

What was the fake attack?

According to court documents, police received a call in July from a woman who said three men attacked her and an acquaintance as they walked along a nature trail. 

“They were attacking her,” the woman, identified in the criminal complaint as a “co-conspirator,” said. “They were like talking about politics and stuff. They were like calling her names.”

Police arrived and discovered Greene with cuts on her face and the right side of her body. Her hands and feet were zip-tied, and her shirt was pulled over her head. Investigators found that someone had written the phrases “TRUMP WHORE” and “IS RACIST,” along with the name of a lawmaker, likely Van Drew, on her body in marker.

Greene told police that the men hit her on the head, held her down, used a sharp object to cut her and wrote the messages on her body. 

However, an investigation revealed Greene had hired a body modification artist to use a scalpel to cut parts of her body in a pattern before the alleged attack, according to the documents. Police also found zip ties similar to the ones used on Greene in her car. 

Two days before the attack, investigators said, Greene’s alleged co-conspirator used her phone to search “zip ties near me.”

Greene was released on a $200,000 bond and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

In a statement to New York magazine, Greene’s lawyer, Louis M. Barbone, said she is “presumed innocent and reserves all her defenses for presentation in a court of law.”

“At the age of 26,” he added, “my client served her community working full-time to assist the constituents of the Congressman with loyalty and fidelity. She did that while being a full-time student.”

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
Alan Judd contributed to this report.
Tags: , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Authorities charged a former congressional staffer with staging a fake political attack, highlighting concerns around false reports of political violence and their impact on public trust during a period of heightened political tensions.

Political violence

Reports of political violence, whether real or staged, can influence public perceptions of safety and trust in the political process during already tense times.

False reporting

The case raises awareness of the potential damage caused by fabricated reports, which may divert law enforcement resources and undermine legitimate claims.

Legal accountability

Bringing charges against individuals accused of staging attacks reinforces the role of legal consequences in deterring similar actions and maintaining the integrity of public discourse.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Department of Justice
  2. NBC News

Sources

  1. Department of Justice
  2. NBC News

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.