Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, family killed in North Carolina plane crash

Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, his wife, and their children were among seven people killed when a business jet crashed while attempting to land at a regional airport in North Carolina. Authorities say the plane had taken off, then quickly turned back toward the runway before going down in flames.

What happened

The crash happened Thursday morning at Statesville Regional Airport, about 45 minutes north of Charlotte. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says the aircraft, a Cessna C550, went down around 10:20 a.m. as it was returning to the airport.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed the jet had departed and was on a re-approach when it crashed. Officials have not said why the plane turned back.

“All indications right now that it did depart this facility and in a very short time frame was on a re-approach and appeared to be coming back in for a landing at the time,” said Christopher Knox, a first sergeant with the North Carolina State Patrol. “But why that occurred, what was happening at the time, we don’t have that and that’s something NTSD will determine.”

Video from the scene showed the aircraft engulfed in flames, with debris scattered along the runway and nearby areas. The airport was closed as emergency crews responded and investigators arrived.

Victims identified

NASCAR confirmed that Biffle, 55, was among those killed. Also killed were his wife Cristina, their children Emma and Ryder, and three others: Craig Wadsworth, Dennis Dutton, and Jack Dutton.

In a statement, NASCAR said it was devastated by the loss. It called Biffle “a beloved member of the NASCAR community” whose influence extended far beyond the racetrack.

Families of the victims released a joint statement saying the tragedy has left them “heartbroken beyond words.” They asked for privacy as they begin to grieve.

What investigators are examining

Flight-tracking data reviewed by authorities shows the jet looping back toward the airport shortly after takeoff. State officials said the aircraft is registered to GB Aviation Leasing, a company affiliated with Biffle.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation, with support from the FAA. Officials say determining what caused the crash could take months.

Weather conditions at the time included cloud cover and light drizzle, according to AccuWeather. However, investigators have not identified any specific contributing factor.

Cristina Biffle’s mother told People magazine that her daughter sent a text message shortly before the crash, saying they were in trouble.

Authorities have not commented on the message, and investigators say the cause of the crash remains under review.

Tributes from the racing world

Tributes poured in throughout the day from across NASCAR and the broader racing community.

Biffle is a former NASCAR Cup Series driver and one of the sport’s 75 Greatest Drivers. He’s being remembered not only for his success on the track but for his character and service off it.

He drew widespread praise last year for using his personal aircraft to deliver supplies and aid following Hurricane Helene, helping residents in hard-to-reach areas of western North Carolina.

What comes next

Investigators say their focus is now on reconstructing the aircraft’s final moments and reviewing flight data, maintenance records, and pilot information.