Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, family killed in North Carolina plane crash

Jason K. Morrell
Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, his wife, and their children were among seven people killed when a business jet crashed Thursday.
Image credit: Orlin Wagner / The Associated Press

Summary

Plane crash details

Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, his wife, their children, and three others were killed when a Cessna C550 jet crashed at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina.

Investigation status

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation with assistance from the Federal Aviation Administration. Officials stated that it could take months to determine the cause.

Victims and community response

NASCAR confirmed Greg Biffle, his wife Cristina, their children Emma and Ryder, and three others were killed in the crash. Families released a joint statement saying they were 'heartbroken beyond words' and requested privacy.

Full story

Former NASCAR driver Greg Biffle, his wife, and their children were among seven people killed when a business jet crashed while attempting to land at a regional airport in North Carolina. Authorities say the plane had taken off, then quickly turned back toward the runway before going down in flames.

What happened

Nicknamed “The Biff,” Greg Biffle won Rookie of the Year in both the Truck and Xfinity series.

The crash happened Thursday morning at Statesville Regional Airport, about 45 minutes north of Charlotte. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) says the aircraft, a Cessna C550, went down around 10:20 a.m. as it was returning to the airport.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol confirmed the jet had departed and was on a re-approach when it crashed. Officials have not said why the plane turned back.

“All indications right now that it did depart this facility and in a very short time frame was on a re-approach and appeared to be coming back in for a landing at the time,” said Christopher Knox, a first sergeant with the North Carolina State Patrol. “But why that occurred, what was happening at the time, we don’t have that and that’s something NTSD will determine.”

Video from the scene showed the aircraft engulfed in flames, with debris scattered along the runway and nearby areas. The airport was closed as emergency crews responded and investigators arrived.

Victims identified

NASCAR confirmed that Biffle, 55, was among those killed. Also killed were his wife Cristina, their children Emma and Ryder, and three others: Craig Wadsworth, Dennis Dutton, and Jack Dutton.

In a statement, NASCAR said it was devastated by the loss. It called Biffle “a beloved member of the NASCAR community” whose influence extended far beyond the racetrack.

Chris Graythen / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Families of the victims released a joint statement saying the tragedy has left them “heartbroken beyond words.” They asked for privacy as they begin to grieve.

What investigators are examining

Flight-tracking data reviewed by authorities shows the jet looping back toward the airport shortly after takeoff. State officials said the aircraft is registered to GB Aviation Leasing, a company affiliated with Biffle.

This story is featured in today's Unbiased Updates.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation, with support from the FAA. Officials say determining what caused the crash could take months.

Weather conditions at the time included cloud cover and light drizzle, according to AccuWeather. However, investigators have not identified any specific contributing factor.

Mehmet Yaren Bozgun/Anadolu via Getty Images

Cristina Biffle’s mother told People magazine that her daughter sent a text message shortly before the crash, saying they were in trouble.

Authorities have not commented on the message, and investigators say the cause of the crash remains under review.

Tributes from the racing world

Tributes poured in throughout the day from across NASCAR and the broader racing community.

Biffle is a former NASCAR Cup Series driver and one of the sport’s 75 Greatest Drivers. He’s being remembered not only for his success on the track but for his character and service off it.

He drew widespread praise last year for using his personal aircraft to deliver supplies and aid following Hurricane Helene, helping residents in hard-to-reach areas of western North Carolina.

What comes next

Investigators say their focus is now on reconstructing the aircraft’s final moments and reviewing flight data, maintenance records, and pilot information.

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
Julia Marshall contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

The death of NASCAR driver Greg Biffle and his family in a plane crash highlights public safety concerns related to private aviation and marks the loss of a prominent sports figure renowned for both his racing achievements and humanitarian work.

Aviation safety

Investigation into the cause of the crash reflects ongoing issues regarding safety protocols, weather conditions, and operational standards in private business jet travel, underscoring risks associated with general aviation.

Public figures and loss

Biffle’s death, alongside his family, represents a significant loss in motorsports and the broader community, illustrating the public impact when prominent individuals are involved in accidents.

Humanitarian legacy

Biffle's record of providing disaster relief and engaging in humanitarian work amplifies the societal effects of his passing, as noted by statements from NASCAR and elected officials about his contributions.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 437 media outlets

Context corner

NASCAR drivers frequently use Statesville Regional Airport due to its proximity to Charlotte and team bases.

History lesson

Aviation accidents involving high-profile individuals have shaped discussions on safety, as seen with past incidents in sports and corporate travel. NASCAR, in particular, has seen other aviation tragedies among its key figures in past decades.

Quote bank

"Greg was more than a champion driver he was a beloved member of the NASCAR community" — NASCAR statement. "This tragedy has left all of our families heartbroken beyond words" — Joint family statement. "They lived their lives focused on helping others" — Rep. Richard Hudson.

Sources

  1. The Associated Press
  2. NASCAR
  3. People
  4. USA Today

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left emphasize the "private jet" and use terms like "horror fireball."
  • Media outlets in the center maintain a cautious, less emotional tone, using phrases like "believed to be among.
  • Media outlets on the right employ highly emotional language such as "Beloved NASCAR legend" and "horrific plane crash," sensationalizing with "Huge Fireball Erupts.

Media landscape

437 total sources

437 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • A small private jet, a Cessna C550, crashed at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina on December 18, resulting in multiple fatalities according to officials from the Iredell County Sheriff's Office.
  • The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed that six people were aboard the jet, but it's unclear if there were any survivors.
  • Local sheriff Darren Campbell confirmed that there were fatalities, but the exact number is still unknown.
  • The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are leading the investigation into the crash.

Key points from the Center

  • A Cessna C550 crashed while landing at Statesville Regional Airport around 10:20 a.m. On Dec. 18, killing retired NASCAR driver Greg Biffle and family in a large fire.
  • Flight-Tracking data show the jet returned about eight minutes after takeoff, with officials reporting engine trouble shortly after and adverse weather including drizzle and low cloud ceilings at Statesville Regional Airport.
  • FAA records link the aircraft to GB Aviation Leasing LLC, and a source briefed on the situation told CNN six people died; photographs and video from WSOC-TV show the jet engulfed in flames.
  • Airport officials said Statesville Regional Airport is closed while crews clear debris, the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating, and local State Highway Patrol and Iredell County Sheriff's Office teams are processing the scene.
  • His off-track humanitarian efforts, including Hurricane Helene relief and the Myers Brothers Award, earned praise from colleagues and officials, with Congressman Richard Hudson mourning his passing.

Key points from the Right

  • A Cessna C550 crashed while landing at Statesville Regional Airport in North Carolina on December 18, 2025, resulting in multiple fatalities, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
  • Authorities reported that there were six people on board the plane, including Biffle and his family members, all of whom are believed to have died in the crash.
  • The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash, which erupted in flames upon impact.

