Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Former Sen. Ben Sasse diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer

Julia Marshall
Former Republican Sen. Ben Basse has been diagnosed with stage-four pancreatic cancer, and says he's "gonna die."
Image credit: Al Drago-Pool/Getty Images

Summary

Cancer diagnosis

Ben Sasse announced on X that he has been diagnosed with metastasized, stage-four pancreatic cancer. In his message, Sasse described the diagnosis as 'nasty stuff' and referred to it as 'a death sentence.'

Public response

Public figures responded to Sasse's announcement on X. Vice President JD Vance wrote, 'I'm very sorry to hear this Ben. May God bless you and your family.' Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, commented, 'Thanks for reminding us, Ben, it is how we live, not how long we live that counts.'

Professional background

Sasse served in the United States Senate from 2015 to 2023, representing Nebraska. He resigned from the Senate to become the president of the University of Florida, a position he held until July 2024. Sasse was among seven Republicans who voted 'guilty' in Trump’s impeachment trial following the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

Full story

Former Republican Sen. Ben Basse has been diagnosed with stage-four pancreatic cancer, and says he’s “gonna die.” Sasse announced his diagnosis on X Tuesday, calling the diagnosis “nasty stuff. It’s a death sentence.”

“This is a tough note to write, but since a bunch of you have started to suspect something, I’ll cut to the chase: Last week I was diagnosed with metastasized, stage-four pancreatic cancer, and am gonna die,” Sasse, 53, wrote.

He said that the death sentence isn’t new, noting we all have one, but said he has less time than he’d prefer. He also noted that while the prognosis is not good, he’s still pursuing treatment.

“I’m not going down without a fight. One sub-part of God’s grace is found in the jawdropping advances science has made the past few years in immunotherapy and more” Sasse wrote. “We’re zealously embracing a lot of gallows humor in our house, and I’ve pledged to do my part to run through the irreverent tape.”

Who is Ben Sasse?

Sasse served in the U.S. Senate from 2015 to 2023, representing the state of Nebraska. He resigned from Senate to take a job as president of the University of Florida, a role he held until July 2024.

During his time in Congress, Sasse was often critical of President Donald Trump but did align with the administration on some policies. He was one of seven Republicans to vote “guilty” during Trump’s impeachment trial after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

In his post on X, Sasse noted that he was stepping back from public life and building “new family rhythms.” He shared recent successes in his family and spent time praising his family.

“This is hard for someone wired to work and build, but harder still as a husband and a dad. I can’t begin to describe how great my people are,” Sasse wrote.

Responses flood in

Responses immediately began flooding in on Tuesday after Sasse shared the news. Vice President JD Vance responded, saying, “I’m very sorry to hear this Ben. May God bless you and your family.”

Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, also replied, saying, “Thanks for reminding us, Ben, it is how we live, not how long we live that counts.”

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Thanks to her extensive newsroom experience, Julia has a keen eye for news and extensive experience in writing and editing content across all topics and platforms.
Tags: ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Ben Sasse's announcement of his stage-four pancreatic cancer diagnosis and prognosis highlights the personal challenges facing public figures and prompts public reflection on illness and mortality.

Health and illness

Sasse's diagnosis draws attention to the impact of life-threatening illnesses and the realities faced by individuals and their families during a health crisis.

Public and private life

As a prominent figure and former senator, Sasse's decision to share his diagnosis illustrates how public figures navigate private challenges in the public eye.

Community and support

The responses from political leaders and the public emphasize the role of community, empathy, and support when individuals face personal adversity.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Ben Sasse viz X

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

15 total sources

Key points from the Left

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. Ben Sasse viz X

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.