Former Trump adviser John Bolton expected to plead guilty in classified documents case

Devin Pavlou
John Bolton, Trump's former national security adviser, agrees to plead guilty to mishandling classified materials and pay a $2.25M fine.
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John Bolton, President Donald Trump’s former national security adviser, reportedly has reached an agreement with federal prosecutors to plead guilty to mishandling classified materials. 

The Trump aide-turned-critic is expected to avoid jail time but will be assessed a $2.25 million fine, according to multiple reports. Bolton pleaded not guilty in October, but a hearing to change his plea is scheduled for June 26, according to The Washington Post

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Bolton’s plea agreement calls for him to admit to one count of retaining national defense information, The Post reported. A grand jury indicted him last year on  18 counts of mishandling classified information — each of which carried a potential sentence of 10 years in prison.

Although Bolton could avoid prison, his plea deal is not final until a judge accepts it. 

What is Bolton accused of?

In October, prosecutors alleged that Bolton had shared more than 1,000 pages of “diary-like” updates with two family members. The documents detailed his work as the national security adviser during the first Trump administration from 2018 to 2019. According to prosecutors, Bolton received help from his relatives in gathering materials for his book, “The Room Where It Happened,” which he released in 2020.

They said Bolton used his personal email account to send classified materials, which were later hacked. The hacker was linked to the Iranian government, according to U.S. officials. 

“A representative for Bolton notified the U.S. government of the hack in or about July 2021, but did not tell the U.S. government that the account contained national defense information, including classified information, that Bolton had placed in the account from his time as national security adviser,” court documents stated.

The New York Times reported that the hacker had even taunted Bolton, warning his team the information would be leaked to the FBI. 

“I do not think you would be interested in the F.B.I. being aware of the leaked content of John’s email (some of which have been attached),” the hacker wrote. “This could be the biggest scandal since Hillary’s emails were leaked, but this time on the G.O.P. side! Contact me before it’s too late.”

Federal agents who raided Bolton’s home and office in August allegedly discovered more classified materials in his possession. 

A frequent critic

Bolton left the first Trump administration frustrated with the president over his diplomatic decisions regarding the Iranian government in 2019. 

Since his departure, Bolton has become a frequent critic of Trump, often criticizing his actions in Iran. Bolton believes Trump needs to go further in his attacks. During an interview with PBS in late May, Bolton said it would be a mistake if Trump allowed Iran to negotiate to retain control of the Strait of Hormuz. 

“I think [Iran] will believe they can turn the Strait of Hormuz on and off like a light switch,” he said. “And if we’re not prepared to use force today, who in the future is going to be prepared to use it?”

Bolton’s frequent attacks on Trump have made him a target of the current administration, which has pursued criminal cases against several of the president’s perceived enemies. But Bolton’s would be the first case to end with a conviction.

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Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow.
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Why this story matters

Former national security adviser John Bolton is expected to plead guilty to retaining classified national defense information, with prosecutors saying the materials were later accessed by a hacker linked to Iran.

Classified data reached a foreign adversary

According to prosecutors, classified materials Bolton stored in a personal email account were hacked by an individual U.S. officials linked to the Iranian government.

Personal email carries legal risk

The case illustrates that federal law treats retention of national defense information on personal accounts as a criminal offense carrying up to 10 years per count.

Plea terms not yet final

The Post reports Bolton's $2.25 million fine and no-jail agreement is not binding until a judge accepts it, meaning the sentence could still change.

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Context corner

Bolton served as Trump's national security adviser from 2018 to 2019 before being fired over foreign policy disagreements. He published a critical memoir in 2020 and has since been one of Trump's most outspoken Republican critics.

Global impact

Some of the classified material Bolton allegedly retained included intelligence about a foreign adversary's plans for a missile launch and details about U.S. covert operations. His email was also breached by suspected Iranian hackers, raising national security concerns.

History lesson

Former CIA Director David Petraeus pleaded guilty in 2015 to a misdemeanor for sharing classified information with his biographer and received probation and a $100,000 fine. Former Clinton national security adviser Sandy Berger pleaded guilty in 2005 to unlawfully removing classified material and received probation and a $50,000 fine.

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Sources

  1. The Washington Post
  2. The New York Times

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left turn Bolton’s plea into a Trump-centered revenge drama, using phrases like “major win,” “revenge quest,” and “adversary” to stress political retaliation and conflict.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right pivot toward punishment and scandal, leaning on “mishandling,” “felony,” “guilty plea,” and even insults like “insufferable NeverTrumper” or alarms about what he “TOOK."

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • John Bolton has agreed to plead guilty to one count of illegally retaining classified information and will pay a fine exceeding $2 million.
  • The plea deal resolves an October case charging him with 18 counts of mishandling classified information, but he will plead guilty to only one count related to retaining sensitive documents.
  • Bolton's rearraignment and sentencing are scheduled for June 26 in federal court in Maryland, with a potential sentence of up to five years, though he may avoid prison.
  • Bolton shared diary-like notes containing classified information with family members, and legal analysts emphasize the seriousness and legitimacy of the charges, distinguishing his case from politically motivated prosecutions.

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Key points from the Center

  • John Bolton, former national security adviser to President Donald Trump, intends to plead guilty to one count of illegal retention of sensitive national security documents and pay more than $2 million.
  • The FBI opened an inquiry into Bolton during the Biden presidency after Iranian hackers breached his email, uncovering "diary-like entries" containing top secret information from his time as national security adviser.
  • Prosecutors in Maryland initially charged Bolton with eight counts of transmission and 10 counts of retention of national defense information, alleging he shared "more than a thousand pages of information about his day-to-day activities" with family.
  • Unlike proceedings against FBI Director James Comey or New York Attorney General Letitia James, the Justice Department maintained the case with career prosecutor support despite Trump's long-standing calls for Bolton's arrest.
  • A court hearing is scheduled for June 26 to address the plea. A conviction on the illegal retention count carries a sentence between zero and 60 months, though alleged transmission charges are excluded from the deal.

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Key points from the Right

  • Former National Security Adviser John Bolton will plead guilty to one count of illegally retaining national security documents and has agreed to pay a fine exceeding $2 million, with a hearing set for June 26 in Maryland.
  • Bolton was indicted on multiple counts related to transmitting and retaining national defense information following FBI searches of his home and office linked to classified materials.
  • Investigators accused Bolton of sharing over 1,000 pages of classified government information through a personal email, but the plea deal only covers the retention charge.
  • The guilty plea carries a potential sentence of up to five years in prison and a felony conviction that would revoke his voting and firearm rights.

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Sources

  1. The Washington Post
  2. The New York Times