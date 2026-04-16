Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax kills wife, self overnight amid divorce proceedings

Julia Marshall
Image credit: Zach Gibson/Getty Images

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Former Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax shot and killed his wife and then himself overnight, local police told the media Thursday morning.

The couple’s children were in the home at the time, and Fairfax’s son called 911 just after midnight.

Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis described the incident as the result of a “domestic dispute surrounding what seems to be a complicated or messy divorce.”

While the investigation has just begun, officials said attorneys recently served Fairfax with paperwork indicating when he was scheduled to appear in court for divorce proceedings.

Fairfax, 47, a Democrat, was lieutenant governor under Gov. Ralph Northam from 2018 to 2022.

During his tenure, two women accused Fairfax of sexual assault, prompting Democrats to call for his resignation. He denied the accusations, saying all interactions were consensual, remained in his role and called for an FBI investigation into the allegations.

He ran for governor in 2021 but lost in the Democratic primary to the ultimate winner, Terry McAuliffe

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to SAN, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

A high-profile domestic violence incident resulting in a death and a suicide occurred while children were present in the home, with police linking it to an active divorce proceeding.

Children witnessed a fatal event

According to police, the couple's children were in the home when the incident occurred, and the son placed the 911 call just after midnight.

Divorce papers preceded the incident

Officials said Fairfax had recently been served paperwork related to scheduled divorce court proceedings, which police described as connected to the dispute.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. NBC News

Sources

  1. NBC News

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