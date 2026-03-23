Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Four ambulances set on fire in London antisemitic attack

Julia Marshall
Police are investigating an antisemitic hate crime in London after ambulances belonging to a Jewish volunteer organization were set on fire.
Image credit: Alberto Pezzali / The Associated Press

Full story

Police are investigating an antisemitic hate crime in London after four ambulances belonging to a Jewish volunteer organization were set on fire early Monday morning outside a synagogue. 

Officers responded to the north London neighborhood of Golders Green and found four damaged ambulances belonging to Harzola Northwest, a volunteer group that provides emergency medical services.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Police say oxygen cylinders inside the vehicles exploded, prompting evacuations of nearby homes as a precaution. Security camera footage shows three masked individuals in dark clothing approaching one of the ambulances, according to the Associated Press. 

No arrests have been made. Police say they are searching for three suspects. 

  • Henry Nicholls / AFP via Getty Images
  • Leon Neal/Getty Images
  • AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali
  • AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali
  • AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

Antisemitic attack

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the attack “horrifying.” 

“An attack on our Jewish community is an attack on us all,” Starmer said in a post on X. “We will fight the poison that is antisemitism.”

A local community safety event also condemned the attack, calling it “a targeted and deeply concerning incident affecting a vital emergency service serving the local Jewish community.”

The U.K.’s chief rabbi, Ephraim Mirvis, described the incident as a“sickening assault.” 

“At a time when Jewish communities around the world are facing a growing pattern of these violent attacks, we will meet this moment with shared resolve and stand together against hatred and intimidation,” he said. 

A rise in antisemitism

The attack comes amid a broader rise in antisemitic incidents globally.

As Straight Arrow News has reported, antisemitic incidents in the United States have increased 900% over the last decade. 

The Anti-Defamation League has also found that nearly half the people worldwide hold what it describes as “significant antisemitic beliefs.”
Recent incidents have kept the issue in focus, including a deadly attack in Australia, a vehicle crash in New York City, and a 2025 incident in Manchester in which a driver struck people gathered outside a synagogue.

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Thanks to her extensive newsroom experience, Julia has a keen eye for news and extensive experience in writing and editing content across all topics and platforms.
Tags: , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Volunteer emergency medical vehicles serving a Jewish community were destroyed in a targeted arson attack, disrupting access to emergency services and forcing nearby evacuations due to exploding oxygen cylinders.

Emergency service disruption

Four ambulances operated by a Jewish volunteer medical group were destroyed, eliminating emergency response capacity for that community.

Evacuation and safety risk

Exploding oxygen cylinders inside the burning vehicles forced nearby residents to evacuate their homes as a precaution.

Ongoing threat

Three masked suspects remain at large after the attack, according to police who have made no arrests.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Associated Press

Sources

  1. The Associated Press

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.