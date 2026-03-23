Four ambulances set on fire in London antisemitic attack

Police are investigating an antisemitic hate crime in London after four ambulances belonging to a Jewish volunteer organization were set on fire early Monday morning outside a synagogue.

Officers responded to the north London neighborhood of Golders Green and found four damaged ambulances belonging to Harzola Northwest, a volunteer group that provides emergency medical services.

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Police say oxygen cylinders inside the vehicles exploded, prompting evacuations of nearby homes as a precaution. Security camera footage shows three masked individuals in dark clothing approaching one of the ambulances, according to the Associated Press.

No arrests have been made. Police say they are searching for three suspects.

Henry Nicholls / AFP via Getty Images

Leon Neal/Getty Images

AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

Antisemitic attack

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the attack “horrifying.”

“An attack on our Jewish community is an attack on us all,” Starmer said in a post on X. “We will fight the poison that is antisemitism.”

The antisemitic arson attack in Golders Green is horrifying.



I’ve been in touch with Jewish community leaders this morning and will continue to do so throughout the day.



An attack on our Jewish community is an attack on us all. We will fight the poison that is antisemitism. pic.twitter.com/el2AqQ7F6a — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) March 23, 2026

A local community safety event also condemned the attack, calling it “a targeted and deeply concerning incident affecting a vital emergency service serving the local Jewish community.”

We strongly condemn the deliberate #anti semitic attack on #Hatzola ambulances in NW London. This was not only a criminal act of arson, but a targeted and deeply concerning incident affecting a vital emergency service serving the local Jewish community.



Hatzola provides… https://t.co/nMwyUZwdis — Shomrim (North West London) (@shomrimlondon) March 23, 2026

The U.K.’s chief rabbi, Ephraim Mirvis, described the incident as a“sickening assault.”

“At a time when Jewish communities around the world are facing a growing pattern of these violent attacks, we will meet this moment with shared resolve and stand together against hatred and intimidation,” he said.

A rise in antisemitism

The attack comes amid a broader rise in antisemitic incidents globally.

As Straight Arrow News has reported, antisemitic incidents in the United States have increased 900% over the last decade.

The Anti-Defamation League has also found that nearly half the people worldwide hold what it describes as “significant antisemitic beliefs.”

Recent incidents have kept the issue in focus, including a deadly attack in Australia, a vehicle crash in New York City, and a 2025 incident in Manchester in which a driver struck people gathered outside a synagogue.