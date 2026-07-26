Fourth firefighter dies from injuries in Colorado Knowles Fire burnover

Cassandra Buchman
A fourth firefighter died after battling the Knowles Fire in western Colorado earlier this month, the Department of the Interior said Friday.
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A fourth firefighter died after battling the Knowles Fire in western Colorado earlier this month, the Department of the Interior said Friday.

The firefighter, Nathan Matthews, 43, of the Wildland Fire Service in Lincoln, Nebraska, was one of five who were involved in a “burnover incident” on June 27. A burnover is when a fire moves so quickly through a location that it overtakes personnel and equipment to the point there’s no way to use escape routes or safety zones.

Three other firefighters — Emily Barker, 38, of Clinton Township, Michigan; Nick Hutcherson, 27, of Glendale, Arizona; and Sydney Watson, 27, of Warrior, Alabama, died at the scene. Two, including Matthews, were injured. At the time of his death, Matthews was receiving medical care for his burn injuries, the Interior Department said.

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Straight Arrow reached out to the Interior Department about the other injured firefighter’s condition.

“This is another heartbreaking loss for our wildland fire family,” U.S. Wildland Fire Service Chief Brian Fennessy said in a statement. “We mourn the loss of Nate while continuing to grieve the deaths of Emily, Nick and Sydney. Our hearts are with their families, friends, crewmates and everyone impacted by this tragedy.”

Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said the tragedy is “a solemn reminder of the risks our wildland firefighters take every day to protect our communities, our public lands, and the American people.”

“Their service and sacrifice mean more than words can express,” Burgum said.

A serious accident investigation team is reviewing the circumstances around the firefighters’ deaths.

As of Sunday, fire crews are working to contain 90 large fires across the U.S., according to the National Interagency Fire Center, including 10 new large incidents since Saturday.

There are 5,310 firefighters and support personnel, 565 crews, 1,501 engines, 141 helicopters, and 27 complex incident management teams fighting the blazes.

In 2026, 42,157 fires have burned more than 4 million acres in the U.S. Currently, large fires are being reported in Oregon, Minnesota, California, Washington, Idaho, Florida, Colorado, Louisiana, Utah, Wyoming, Virginia, South Carolina and Montana, the National Interagency Fire Center said.

Last Sunday, the United States’ Wildfire Preparedness Level was raised to a five out of five — the highest level it can be.

A Preparedness Level 5 means that national resources are already heavily committed to fires in multiple areas, and additional measures are being taken to support certain areas, according to the National Interagency Fire Center.

“Active geographic areas must take emergency measures to sustain incident operations,” the National Interagency Fire Center’s website says. “Inactive/low activity geographic areas are reaching drawdown levels.”

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Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
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Why this story matters

The U.S. wildfire season has reached its highest national emergency level, with firefighting resources already stretched across multiple states and four personnel dead from a single incident in Colorado.

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According to Reuters, the Knowles Fire burnover was the deadliest wildland firefighting incident since June 30, 2013, when 19 members of the Granite Mountain Hotshots were killed in the Yarnell Hill Fire in Arizona.

Terms to know

Burnover: a dangerous wildfire event in which flames spread so rapidly that firefighters' escape routes are cut off. Helitack crew: a team of wildland firefighters transported by helicopter into remote areas to attack new, fast-growing fires before they expand.

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  1. Department of the Interior
  2. National Interagency Fire Center

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  1. Department of the Interior
  2. National Interagency Fire Center