France escalates case against Elon Musk over X content and AI posts

Billionaire Elon Musk faces preliminary criminal charges in France as part of a widening investigation into his social media platform, X. The case stems from a broad probe launched in January 2025 into online speech, content moderation and the platform’s algorithms.

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According to The Wall Street Journal, Musk recently failed to appear voluntarily for questioning by French prosecutors. Earlier this year, investigators also raided X’s offices in Paris as part of the investigation into allegations the platform used a biased algorithm.

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The allegations

The Journal reported the case has expanded significantly and now includes allegations involving violations of correspondence secrecy, the dissemination of child sex abuse material and the creation of sexualized deepfake images by X’s AI chatbot, Grok.

The New York Times reported French authorities are also examining claims Grok spread Holocaust denial content. France has strict criminal laws against Holocaust denial and hate speech.

French prosecutors seek to have both Musk and former X CEO Linda Yaccarino answer to the preliminary charges.

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Under French law, preliminary charges trigger an investigation overseen by a magistrate — a process that can take months or even years. The magistrate ultimately decides whether the case moves to trial or is dismissed.

X has previously called the investigation “law enforcement theater” and has denied wrongdoing.

French judicial authorities raided X’s Paris office today in connection with a politicized criminal investigation into alleged manipulation of algorithms and purported fraudulent data extraction. We are disappointed by this development, but we are not surprised. The Paris Public… — Global Government Affairs (@GlobalAffairs) February 3, 2026

Broader tech crackdown

The Journal reported the case is part of a broader push by European authorities to hold tech executives accountable for content appearing on their platforms.

In recent years, European regulators have moved aggressively to impose tougher rules around content moderation, hate speech and AI-generated material.

So far, French prosecutors have not sought Musk’s arrest.

US Justice Department pushes back

The U.S. Justice Department has refused to cooperate with the French investigation, calling it a politically motivated attempt to regulate speech and business activity.

The Trump administration has also accused the European Union of using digital regulations to suppress dissent.

Meanwhile, both the EU and the U.K. have reportedly opened investigations into sexualized AI-generated images created by Grok.

The EU is also advancing efforts to ban so-called “nudifier” tools — software used to create explicit images of people without their consent.

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