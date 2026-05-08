France escalates case against Elon Musk over X content and AI posts

Craig Nigrelli
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Billionaire Elon Musk faces preliminary criminal charges in France as part of a widening investigation into his social media platform, X. The case stems from a broad probe launched in January 2025 into online speech, content moderation and the platform’s algorithms. 

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According to The Wall Street Journal, Musk recently failed to appear voluntarily for questioning by French prosecutors. Earlier this year, investigators also raided X’s offices in Paris as part of the investigation into allegations the platform used a biased algorithm.

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The allegations 

The Journal reported the case has expanded significantly and now includes allegations involving violations of correspondence secrecy, the dissemination of child sex abuse material and the creation of sexualized deepfake images by X’s AI chatbot, Grok.

The New York Times reported French authorities are also examining claims Grok spread Holocaust denial content. France has strict criminal laws against Holocaust denial and hate speech.

French prosecutors seek to have both Musk and former X CEO Linda Yaccarino answer to the preliminary charges.

AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 15: Linda Yaccarino speaks onstage during the "Two Disruptors, One Reality Check" session during the 2026 SXSW Conference And Festival at The Line on March 15, 2026 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Nicola Gell/Getty Images)
Nicola Gell/Getty Images

Under French law, preliminary charges trigger an investigation overseen by a magistrate — a process that can take months or even years. The magistrate ultimately decides whether the case moves to trial or is dismissed.

X has previously called the investigation “law enforcement theater” and has denied wrongdoing. 

Broader tech crackdown

The Journal reported the case is part of a broader push by European authorities to hold tech executives accountable for content appearing on their platforms.

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The European Union fined X roughly $140 million in 2025 over violations tied to the platform’s blue check verification system.

In recent years, European regulators have moved aggressively to impose tougher rules around content moderation, hate speech and AI-generated material.

So far, French prosecutors have not sought Musk’s arrest.

US Justice Department pushes back

The U.S. Justice Department has refused to cooperate with the French investigation, calling it a politically motivated attempt to regulate speech and business activity.

The Trump administration has also accused the European Union of using digital regulations to suppress dissent.

Meanwhile, both the EU and the U.K. have reportedly opened investigations into sexualized AI-generated images created by Grok.

The EU is also advancing efforts to ban so-called “nudifier” tools — software used to create explicit images of people without their consent.

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Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow News. As the face of Unbiased Updates and Media Miss Minute, he delivers concise, impartial, fact‑based context grounded in 35 years of reporting and anchoring across major U.S. markets.
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Why this story matters

French criminal charges against Elon Musk and a former X executive put the platform's content moderation practices and AI tools under active legal scrutiny in Europe, with direct implications for how X operates and what users encounter on it.

Grok faces abuse allegations

French authorities and, according to reports, EU and UK regulators are investigating X's AI chatbot Grok over allegations it generated child sexual abuse material, Holocaust denial content and sexualized deepfake images.

X denies all wrongdoing

X has publicly called the French investigation "law enforcement theater" and denied wrongdoing, meaning the allegations remain contested and unresolved.

US won't aid French probe

The U.S. Justice Department has refused to cooperate with French investigators, characterizing the case as politically motivated, which the article presents as the department's stated position.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Wall Street Journal
  2. Straight Arrow News
  3. The New York Times

Sources

  1. The Wall Street Journal
  2. Straight Arrow News
  3. The New York Times