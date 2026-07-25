France mobilizes military, shortens Tour de France finale amid wildfire crisis

France deployed a military cargo aircraft to drop flame retardant on advancing wildfires Saturday as emergency crews across southern Europe struggled to contain blazes that have displaced more than a quarter-million people, prompting officials to shorten the final stage of the Tour de France and redirect security personnel to firefighting efforts.

The Associated Press reported the French military’s A400M transport aircraft flew low over drought-stricken forests in southwestern France, releasing long streams of fire retardant as firefighters on the ground worked to prevent flames from spreading toward Bordeaux, one of the country’s most prominent wine-producing regions.

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Authorities said shifting winds later Saturday threatened to push the fires eastward, raising concerns that the blazes could move closer to the city. Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez described the firefighting effort as likely to be “long and very difficult” as crews dug firebreaks, deployed retardants and carried out other measures to slow the fires’ advance.

A picture taken from the French Civil Security rescue coordination helicopter shows the Airbus A400M making its first-ever drop over the wildfire near Lacanau, amongst worsening drought conditions following a heatwave and water shortages across much of France, July 25, 2026. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor/Pool TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The remains of a car sit next to a building damaged by a wildfire at Le Porge, amongst worsening drought conditions following a heatwave and water shortages across much of France, July 25, 2026. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Smoke rises during a wildfire, in Vilavella, Castellon, Spain, July 25, 2026. REUTERS/Eva Manez

The strain on emergency services prompted organizers of the Tour de France and Paris police to announce an abbreviated final stage of the race on Sunday. Instead of beginning in Thoiry, west of Paris, riders will compete solely on a 55-mile circuit in the French capital, reducing the planned route by about one-third. Officials said part of the race’s security contingent would be reassigned to reinforce wildfire response operations.

Wildfires burning across France and Spain have forced hundreds of thousands of people from their homes during the past week as prolonged heat and dry conditions fueled rapidly spreading flames.

In France, roughly 60,000 people were evacuated from Bordeaux’s suburbs after authorities had already cleared the Cap Ferret peninsula earlier in the week. Nearly 200,000 people have been displaced in total as fires continue to burn across the Landes and Gironde regions.

France has mobilized about 1,500 military personnel to support firefighters, while specialist equipment and assistance have arrived from several European countries, including Germany, Croatia and Slovakia.

In neighboring Spain, three fires merged near the capital, Madrid, prompting the evacuation of just under 60,000 people. According to the BBC, authorities also instructed another 28,000 residents to remain in their homes because of the danger. A separate wildfire near Valencia killed one person, according to local firefighters.

Altogether, more than 250,000 people have been displaced across southern Europe this week, underscoring the scale of a wildfire emergency that has stretched firefighting resources across the region.

Weather conditions are expected to complicate containment efforts. Forecasts indicate that fire-affected areas of Spain will remain hot and dry, while France is expected to receive little meaningful rainfall, limiting prospects for natural relief as crews continue battling the blazes.

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