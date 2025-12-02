‘Franklin the Turtle’ publisher calls out Hegseth’s ‘violent’ post featuring beloved turtle

The publisher of the “Franklin the Turtle” children’s book series responded Monday after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared a “violent” depiction of the beloved character on X. Hegseth’s post features Franklin dressed in U.S. military gear, shooting at boats from a helicopter with the title “Franklin Targets Narco Terrorists.”

Hegseth shared the post on Sunday, saying, “For your Christmas wish list.” Following the post, backlash flooded in, including from the book series publisher itself.

“Franklin the Turtle is a beloved Canadian icon who has inspired generations of children and stands for kindness, empathy, and inclusivity,” Kids Can Press, the series publisher, wrote online. “We strongly condemn any denigrating, violent, or unauthorized use of Franklin’s name or image, which directly contradicts these values.”

Hegseth accused of war crimes

Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-Calif., also responded to Hegseth’s post. She reshared the image, but crossed out “Targets Narco Terrorists” and replaced it with “is a war criminal.”

I fixed it for you https://t.co/dy9cWyXbRa pic.twitter.com/d4KymRXopH — Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (@RepSaraJacobs) December 1, 2025

The comment comes amid allegations that Hegseth committed war crimes when he allegedly issued an order to “kill everybody” aboard a boat in the Caribbean, allegedly carrying drugs on Sept. 2. Two people who survived the initial attack on the boat were killed in a second strike.

Hegseth has publicly denied those claims, but the White House has confirmed that officials ordered a second strike.

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday that the Navy admiral who ordered that follow-up strike acted within his authority and the law. She said he directed the engagement to ensure the vessel was destroyed and “the threat to the United States of America was eliminated.”

Boat strikes in Venezuela

The Trump administration’s recent deadly strikes on suspected drug-smuggling vessels in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific have killed more than 80 people. They’ve also raised concerns among lawmakers about limits on executive power and compliance with international law.

Congress is now conducting full reviews of the administration’s strikes.