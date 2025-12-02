Unbiased. Straight Facts.
‘Franklin the Turtle’ publisher calls out Hegseth’s ‘violent’ post featuring beloved turtle

Julia Marshall
The publisher of “Franklin the Turtle” responded Monday after Defense Secretary Hegseth shared a depiction of the beloved character on X.
Image credit: Kids Can Press via X / Pete Hegseth via X

Summary

Hegseth's post

Pete Hegseth shared a post on X depicting Franklin the Turtle in U.S. military gear, shooting at boats, with the title “Franklin Targets Narco Terrorists.”

Publisher responds

Kids Can Press, the publisher of the Franklin the Turtle series, condemned the post and any “denigrating, violent, or unauthorized use of Franklin’s name or image.”

Possible war crimes

The post and backlash come amid accusations that Hegseth issued an order to “kill everybody” on an alleged drug boat on Sept. 2. Some lawmakers say the order could amount to war crimes.

Full story

The publisher of the “Franklin the Turtle” children’s book series responded Monday after Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared a “violent” depiction of the beloved character on X. Hegseth’s post features Franklin dressed in U.S. military gear, shooting at boats from a helicopter with the title “Franklin Targets Narco Terrorists.”

Hegseth shared the post on Sunday, saying, “For your Christmas wish list.” Following the post, backlash flooded in, including from the book series publisher itself. 

“Franklin the Turtle is a beloved Canadian icon who has inspired generations of children and stands for kindness, empathy, and inclusivity,” Kids Can Press, the series publisher, wrote online. “We strongly condemn any denigrating, violent, or unauthorized use of Franklin’s name or image, which directly contradicts these values.”

Hegseth accused of war crimes

Rep. Sara Jacobs, D-Calif., also responded to Hegseth’s post. She reshared the image, but crossed out “Targets Narco Terrorists” and replaced it with “is a war criminal.”

The comment comes amid allegations that Hegseth committed war crimes when he allegedly issued an order to “kill everybody” aboard a boat in the Caribbean, allegedly carrying drugs on Sept. 2. Two people who survived the initial attack on the boat were killed in a second strike. 

Hegseth has publicly denied those claims, but the White House has confirmed that officials ordered a second strike. 

Press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Monday that the Navy admiral who ordered that follow-up strike acted within his authority and the law. She said he directed the engagement to ensure the vessel was destroyed and “the threat to the United States of America was eliminated.”

Boat strikes in Venezuela

The Trump administration’s recent deadly strikes on suspected drug-smuggling vessels in the Caribbean and Eastern Pacific have killed more than 80 people. They’ve also raised concerns among lawmakers about limits on executive power and compliance with international law. 

Congress is now conducting full reviews of the administration’s strikes.

Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Thanks to her extensive newsroom experience, Julia has a keen eye for news and extensive experience in writing and editing content across all topics and platforms.
Alan Judd contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's depiction of children's book character Franklin the Turtle in a violent context drew condemnation from the publisher and renewed focus on the legality and oversight of recent U.S. military strikes against suspected drug traffickers.

Representation of public figures and media

Depicting a well-known children's character in a military context raises questions about the use of cultural icons and the responsibilities of public officials in communication.

Military accountability and oversight

Controversy around the strikes and claims of possible war crimes have prompted congressional review, highlighting the importance of civilian scrutiny and legal oversight in military operations.

International law and ethics

The dispute reflects concerns over adherence to international humanitarian law and the ethical conduct of military operations, especially the legal boundaries in targeting and treatment of combatants.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 47 media outlets

Context corner

Franklin the Turtle is a well-known Canadian children’s character associated with values of kindness and inclusivity, making the use of his image in a militarized context particularly provocative, especially in light of ongoing debates about US military actions abroad.

Global impact

The incident has drawn attention internationally due to the cross-border cultural significance of Franklin and the global nature of US military actions, particularly concerning international law in military engagements with suspected drug traffickers.

History lesson

The use of militarized imagery from children’s media in defense communications is rare, but controversy surrounding civilian leadership’s public communication about war and proportionality has surfaced in various contexts historically, often prompting public scrutiny.

Sources

  1. Politico

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left emphasize moral outrage — using terms like "beloved" and "violent" and tying the meme to alleged wrongdoing around the boat strikes and even war‑crime concerns — framing the image as normalizing violence.
  • Media outlets in the center stick to the publisher's "unauthorized" condemnation and factual elements.
  • Media outlets on the right highlight the author's service and downplay intent as "barracks banter," stressing poor judgment rather than malice and de-emphasizing legal/copyright angles.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

47 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Kids Can Press condemned U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for a social media post featuring Franklin the Turtle targeting drug traffickers, stating it contradicts the character's values of kindness and inclusivity.
  • Hegseth's post depicted Franklin firing a weapon from a helicopter, referencing U.S. Military actions against drug-smuggling boats, following reports of controversial military strikes resulting in civilian casualties.
  • Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell responded, questioning if Franklin the Turtle wanted to be inclusive of drug cartels, while emphasizing the seriousness of military operations.
  • Lawmaker Adam Smith criticized Hegseth's post, asserting it undermines the importance of defense leadership amid inquiries into the legality of U.S. Military strikes in the Caribbean.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • The publisher of the Canadian children's book character Franklin the turtle has condemned Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth's use of the character in a meme supporting the Trump administration's attacks on boats allegedly involved in drug trafficking.
  • Hegseth shared a mock book cover depicting Franklin firing a weapon at boats, captioned "For your Christmas wish list", seemingly making light of the attacks that have killed over 80 people.
  • The publisher stated that Franklin "stands for kindness, empathy and inclusivity" and condemned the "denigrating, violent or unauthorized use" of the character's image, which contradicts those values.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • Kids Can Press condemned U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth's parody meme featuring Franklin the Turtle, stating it represents "denigrating, violent, or unauthorized use of Franklin’s name or image."
  • Kids Can Press emphasized that Franklin the Turtle is a beloved Canadian icon who has inspired generations of children and stands for kindness, empathy, and inclusivity.
  • The meme shared by Hegseth parodied the Franklin series, depicting the character in military attire attacking drug-smuggling boats, amid ongoing controversy over U.S. military strikes in the Caribbean.
  • Kids Can Press urged others to respect Franklin's character and condemned any violent portrayal.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

