French authorities arrest 4 more connected to Louvre heist

Devin Pavlou
French authorities arrested four more people in connection with the Oct. 19 Louvre heist, bringing the total to eight.
Image credit: DIMITAR DILKOFF/Contributor via Getty Images

Summary

More arrests made

French authorities arrested four additional individuals in connection with the recent Louvre Museum jewel heist, bringing the total number of arrests in the case to eight.

Heist method

Officials report that on Oct. 19, the thieves disguised themselves as a construction crew, used a cherry picker to access an upper floor, broke a window and entered the building.

Stolen artifacts

The thieves stole eight pieces of jewelry valued at $102 million, including a royal sapphire tiara belonging to Queen Marie-Amelie and a royal emerald necklace and earrings gifted by Napoleon Bonaparte.

Full story

French authorities arrested four more people they say are connected with the recent heist at the Louvre Museum that ended with $102 million worth of jewels stolen. The recent arrests bring the total to eight. 

Officials said police arrested two men aged 38 and 39 and two women aged 31 and 40. 

What did police say about the suspects?

Authorities previously charged four others, three men and one woman, in connection with the heist. They are charged with organized theft and criminal conspiracy. 

Investigators said all eight arrested are from the Paris area. 

How did thieves steal from the Louvre?

Unbiased. Straight Facts.TM

The most expensive heist in history was the 1990 theft at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, where thieves stole more than $500 million in art. They were never caught.

On Oct. 19 at about 9:30 a.m., authorities said thieves dressed as a construction crew used an aerial work platform, commonly called a cherry picker, to reach a higher level of the museum. They broke a window and entered the building.

Investigators said the team used disc cutters to cut into the display case and steal the jewels. Disc cutters are often used in construction for cutting concrete. 

“It’s a method that had not been imagined at all,” Louvre Director Laurence des Cars said.

Des Cars said the museum replaced the display cases in 2019, which can protect against damage from weapons. According to authorities, the thieves were only in the facility for a few minutes before escaping. 

The incident left many wondering about the Louvre’s security measures. The museum’s director said the museum had security cameras and alarms, but the exterior cameras did not point in the direction where the thieves entered. She also admitted there was a “weakness” in the museum’s perimeter security, which they attributed to “underinvestment.”

What did they steal?

The accused group stole eight pieces of jewelry valued at an estimated $102 million. The thieves stole historic pieces, including a royal sapphire tiara belonging to Queen Marie-Amelie and a royal emerald necklace with matching earrings, both gifts from Napoleon Bonaparte to his second wife for their wedding.

Police have not recovered any of the stolen jewelry and are continuing their investigation. They did not say if they are searching for any other suspects in the heist.

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
Cole Lauterbach contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

The high-profile Louvre jewel heist raises questions about security at major cultural institutions, the ongoing recovery of historically significant artifacts, and public trust in safeguarding heritage treasures.

Museum security

The theft has caused renewed scrutiny of the Louvre's security systems and prompted museum officials to announce urgent upgrades, highlighting wider concerns about the protection of art and cultural property in public spaces.

Cultural heritage

The stolen jewels, which include historically important royal pieces, underscore the significance of protecting artifacts linked to a nation’s cultural identity and history.

Law enforcement response

Multiple arrests, ongoing investigations, and international media attention demonstrate the challenges authorities face in recovering stolen artifacts and deterring organized thefts of valuable cultural assets.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 95 media outlets

Behind the numbers

The stolen jewels are valued at approximately $102 million and included historic items like an emerald necklace gifted by Napoleon to Empress Marie-Louise. More than eight items were taken in less than eight minutes during the heist.

Context corner

The Louvre is the world's most-visited museum and houses many national treasures. Historic jewel heists are not unprecedented in Europe, and the high-profile nature of this case has prompted renewed scrutiny of museum security across the continent.

History lesson

Previous jewel and art heists in Europe, such as at the Dresden Green Vault, show that museums remain targets for organized theft, often prompting institutional overhauls after major incidents.

Sources

  1. French 24

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left emphasize comprehensive details, describing the event with terms like "spectacular daylight heist" or "stunning heist."
  • Media outlets in the center emphasize comprehensive details, including specific ages, genders and previous arrests for individuals, and detail the historical jewels valued at $102 million.
  • Media outlets on the right use "Band" to characterize perpetrators and focuses more narrowly on "the fourth member of the alleged commando," de-emphasizing other arrest specifics and the historical significance of the stolen items.

Report an issue with this comparison

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

210 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Four more arrests have been made in connection with the jewel heist at the Louvre Museum, according to the Paris prosecutor.
  • The arrests involve two men and two women from the Paris region, taken into custody on Tuesday morning.
  • The jewel heist occurred in October, with stolen items valued at around $102 million.
  • Among the stolen items are a necklace given to Empress Marie-Louise by Napoleon and other royal jewels.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • On Tuesday, Paris Prosecutor Laure Beccuau announced four more people — two men and two women from the Paris region—were detained in connection with the Louvre crown-jewels robbery.
  • Using a truck-mounted ladder, the burglars accessed an upper-floor window of the Apollo Gallery on Oct. 19 and broke into two high-security display cases, stealing nine items.
  • Investigating magistrates filed preliminary charges after October arrests; three men face organized-robbery charges and a woman faces complicity, while BFMTV reported one detainee may be the alleged fourth member.
  • The new suspects join four other people detained in late October who will be questioned by investigators, while Paris Prosecutor Laure Beccuau did not specify their suspected roles.
  • The stolen collection includes historic pieces tied to Napoleon and 19th-century queens, such as Napoleon's diamond-and-emerald necklace given to Empress Marie-Louise and Empress Eugénie's pearl-and-diamond tiara; the missing loot has not been recovered amid the ongoing probe.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • Four additional arrests have been made in connection with the Louvre jewel heist, which involved over $100 million worth of stolen jewelry.
  • Investigation revealed that less than 40% of the Louvre’s rooms had working surveillance cameras and many systems, including some computers, were outdated.
  • Laurence Des Cars, the museum director, acknowledged inadequate investment in security and announced plans for a digital overhaul, expected to be completed by 2032.
  • Experts warn that cyber neglect can lead to severe real-world consequences for organizations.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. French 24

