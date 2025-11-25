French authorities arrest 4 more connected to Louvre heist

French authorities arrested four more people they say are connected with the recent heist at the Louvre Museum that ended with $102 million worth of jewels stolen. The recent arrests bring the total to eight.

Officials said police arrested two men aged 38 and 39 and two women aged 31 and 40.

What did police say about the suspects?

Authorities previously charged four others, three men and one woman, in connection with the heist. They are charged with organized theft and criminal conspiracy.

Investigators said all eight arrested are from the Paris area.

How did thieves steal from the Louvre?

The most expensive heist in history was the 1990 theft at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, where thieves stole more than $500 million in art . They were never caught.

On Oct. 19 at about 9:30 a.m., authorities said thieves dressed as a construction crew used an aerial work platform, commonly called a cherry picker, to reach a higher level of the museum. They broke a window and entered the building.

Investigators said the team used disc cutters to cut into the display case and steal the jewels. Disc cutters are often used in construction for cutting concrete.

“It’s a method that had not been imagined at all,” Louvre Director Laurence des Cars said.

Des Cars said the museum replaced the display cases in 2019, which can protect against damage from weapons. According to authorities, the thieves were only in the facility for a few minutes before escaping.

The incident left many wondering about the Louvre’s security measures. The museum’s director said the museum had security cameras and alarms, but the exterior cameras did not point in the direction where the thieves entered. She also admitted there was a “weakness” in the museum’s perimeter security, which they attributed to “underinvestment.”

What did they steal?

The accused group stole eight pieces of jewelry valued at an estimated $102 million. The thieves stole historic pieces, including a royal sapphire tiara belonging to Queen Marie-Amelie and a royal emerald necklace with matching earrings, both gifts from Napoleon Bonaparte to his second wife for their wedding.

Police have not recovered any of the stolen jewelry and are continuing their investigation. They did not say if they are searching for any other suspects in the heist.