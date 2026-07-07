From library apps to fitness: Texas’ new law blocks child access to more than just social media

Julia Marshall
The Texas Supreme Court is allowing an app store law to be enforced, restricting kids' access to a variety of apps without parental consent.
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The Texas Supreme Court just upheld the 2025 App Store Accountability Act, a law that requires app stores to verify users’ ages. Multiple organizations sued the state, arguing that the law violates children’s freedom of speech, but the Supreme Court has allowed the law to take effect. 

The ruling does not say whether the law is constitutional — rather, it means officials can enforce the law while lawsuits make their way through the lower courts. 

So, what does the App Store Accountability Act really say? And what apps are impacted? 

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The App Store Accountability Act

In broad terms, the law states that before someone can download an app in Texas, Apple or Google (depending on where the app is downloaded) must verify their age. And that verification can’t come just by asking for a birthday. The app stores must use a method that reasonably verifies age. 

If the person is under 18, the app store must obtain permission from a parent before the child can download the app or make in-app purchases. This type of parental control is already commonplace.

The law doesn’t target specific apps or app genres; rather, it applies broadly to app stores as a whole. However, much of the controversy surrounding the law stems from which apps kids and teens are now restricted from using. 

What apps does the law impact? 

Because the law doesn’t target specific apps, it prevents kids and teens from accessing a wide variety of apps without parental permission, including: 

  • Social media apps.
  • Library apps like Libby.
  • Reading apps like Kindle and Audible.
  • News apps.
  • Common utility apps. 
  • Health and fitness apps.
  • Weather apps. 
  • Calculator and other educational apps.
  • Banking apps.

Apps that come pre-installed on phones and other devices generally would not trigger the law’s download requirement because users are not downloading them through an app store.

The Texas law also includes specific exceptions for emergency service apps. However, it’s only for those that provide direct access to services like 911 and crisis hotlines. 

Why is this a law in Texas? And do other states have similar laws?

In defending the law, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s office argued in court that it protects children from “dangerous modern products.”

“A child with access to an app store and a mobile device (such as a tablet or smartphone) can potentially download any number of software applications, potentially agreeing to invasions of the child’s privacy and sale of the child’s data and be exposed to any conceivable content without parental consent or even parental knowledge,” his office wrote.

The law, different from social media bans going into effect across the globe, has the same primary goal: to protect kids from harmful and inappropriate content. 

Meanwhile, plaintiffs in lawsuits against the law say it limits access to content protected by the First Amendment. 

Utah, Louisiana and Alabama have all adopted similar laws requiring app stores to verify users’ ages before they can download apps. While the states differ on enforcement and implementation, the core law is largely the same. 

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Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

Texas now requires app stores to verify users' ages before any app can be downloaded, meaning minors in the state face parental permission requirements for a broad range of everyday apps.

Wide app access restricted

Under the law, minors cannot download apps including news, library, banking, weather and calculator apps without parental approval — not just social media.

Parental consent now required

Apple and Google must obtain verifiable parental permission before a minor in Texas can download apps or make in-app purchases through their stores.

Law is active, not final

The Texas Supreme Court allowed enforcement to begin while constitutional challenges work through lower courts, meaning the law's legal status remains unsettled.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left cast the ruling as a “loss for big tech” and a “free-speech violation,” turning a procedural decision into a broader critique of corporate power and state regulation.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right instead stress that the Court “won’t block” the Texas law, framing it as judicial restraint and a win for states’ authority.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • The Supreme Court allowed Texas to enforce a law requiring age verification and parental consent for most mobile apps while legal challenges proceed.
  • The law mandates app stores to verify users under 18 and obtain parental consent before apps or paid content are downloaded.
  • Opponents, including student groups and computer industry associations, argue the law violates the First Amendment by broadly restricting access to online content.
  • The Supreme Court left in place a lower court's decision permitting enforcement without explanation during ongoing litigation.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Monday, July 6, 2026, the Supreme Court allowed Texas to enforce age verification and parental consent requirements for most apps while free-speech challenges proceed through the courts.
  • Texas enacted law 2420 last year to protect minors from online dangers, but the Computer & Communications Industry Association and students argue the mandate violates the First Amendment by restricting protected content access.
  • The Computer & Communications Industry Association claimed the law would "render virtually the entire internet" inaccessible, including books by Ernest Hemingway or Taylor Swift albums, while Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton argued the law protects children against dangerous modern products.
  • Justice Clarence Thomas wrote the opinion for a 6-3 court divided along ideological lines; the Supreme Court's emergency docket decision leaves the 5th Circuit Court's earlier ruling in place without fully resolving the case.
  • Other states have considered similar laws to tighten online regulations for young people, while the high court previously allowed Mississippi to enforce a social media age-verification law despite Justice Brett Kavanaugh noting such measures are "likely unconstitutional.

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Key points from the Right

  • The U.S. Supreme Court allowed Texas to enforce a law requiring age verification and parental consent for most mobile apps while legal challenges continue.
  • The Texas App Store Accountability Act requires app marketplaces to verify users' ages and obtain parental consent before minors download apps or make in-app purchases.
  • Opponents, including the Computer & Communications Industry Association, argue the law restricts access to protected content and infringes on First Amendment rights.
  • Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and supporters claim the law protects children from harmful digital content and online risks.

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