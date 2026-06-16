G7 opens with Iran, Ukraine in focus; B-52 crash kills 8 on test flight

President Donald Trump arrives at the G7, claiming he helped end one war. Now he’s turning his attention to another.

Plus, a routine test flight turns into a deadly fireball in the California desert. All eight people on board a B-52 died moments after takeoff.

And Iran’s World Cup team claims it was told to leave the U.S. just hours after its opening match. The coach says what happened next wasn’t part of the plan.

These stories and more highlight your Unbiased Updates for Tuesday, June 16, 2026.

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Trump arrives at G7 summit with Iran deal, as talks now turn to Ukraine

Trump attends the G7 summit Tuesday, with two major foreign policy tests front and center: a fragile peace deal with Iran and his push to end the war in Ukraine. He will meet with fellow G7 leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after announcing what he said is a deal to end the conflict with Iran.

“I’m very happy to say the deal will be signed and the Strait is already partially opened,” Trump said. “So, you know, now that this is finished, we’re going to be focusing on that, see if we can get that one done. 25,000 people a month are dying, mostly, mostly soldiers. That shouldn’t happen.”

Ludovic MARIN / AFP via Getty Images

The summit opens as Britain unveils a new round of sanctions targeting Russia’s so-called shadow fleet, a network of ships used to keep oil moving around western restrictions.

And while Trump has declared victory on Iran, Tehran has signaled there’s still work to do.

Iran’s foreign minister said talks with the U.S. will move forward in two phases, with the first focused on ending the conflict, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, accessing frozen funds and reconstruction. Only after that, he said, will negotiators tackle the bigger questions of Iran’s nuclear program and sanctions relief.

But those comments don’t fully line up with what Trump has been saying.

The president has repeatedly said the Strait of Hormuz is fully open and that Iran has already agreed to never develop a nuclear weapon, even as Tehran suggests those issues remain part of future negotiations.

B-52 crash kills eight, including two Boeing employees

The military has launched an investigation into a B-52 bomber crash in southern California. Just moments after takeoff, the aircraft crashed, killing all eight people on board.

The Air Force said the B-52 Stratofortress went down Monday morning at Edwards Air Force Base while supporting a radar modernization test. Emergency crews rushed to the scene as flames and thick smoke engulfed the crash site.

“It took off, and immediately after takeoff crashed and burst into flames,” Col. James Hayes, a deputy commander at Edwards Air Force Base, said. “Our team of first responders snapped into action and immediately cordoned off the area and took the appropriate action to start putting out the flames.”

ABC Affiliate KABC via REUTERS

He went on to say, “After reviewing the footage of the crash, it was deemed that this was an unrecoverable crash and unsurvivable.“

The eight people on board included military personnel, government civilians and contractors working on the test mission. The crash left a massive burn scar on the runway and sent a thick column of black smoke into the desert sky.

Investigators are now trying to determine what brought down one of the Air Force’s most recognizable aircraft, a bomber that entered service more than 70 years ago and remains a key part of the U.S. military’s fleet.

Newsom accuses Trump of targeting him and his family

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the Trump administration is using the Justice Department to target him, and now, his wife.

In a video posted Monday, Newsom revealed that federal investigators have been contacting friends, former employees and organizations tied to both him and Jennifer Siebel Newsom. The governor said investigators have been digging through years of records and conducting interviews as part of what he calls a politically motivated fishing expedition.

“Donald Trump isn’t just coming after me because of my mean tweets; he’s coming after me because I’m considering running for president … because I’ve consistently called him out over and over again because of his lies and deceit,” Newsom said. “If he can’t intimidate me, he’ll go after the mother of our children. Donald Trump picked the wrong target. We have nothing to hide.”

Today, my wife & I joined Donald Trump’s hit list. He has directed his Department of Justice to investigate us. They have not found a crime – they are simply trying to find one.



He isn't coming after me because of mean tweets, but because I am considering running for President.… pic.twitter.com/tVYk3WUvO8 — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 15, 2026

Newsom, one of Trump’s most outspoken critics, has been widely viewed as a potential Democratic presidential candidate in 2028.

The Justice Department declined to comment publicly.

Sources familiar with the matter have told CNN and CBS there is no direct criminal investigation of Newsom himself. However, federal probes are underway involving people connected to the governor, including questions about his wife and possible tax-related issues.

Dia Dipasupil, Getty Images | Anna Moneymaker, Getty Images | Alex Kent, Getty Images | Monica Morgan, Getty Images

Newsom’s office said the scrutiny has expanded in recent weeks and pointed to a growing list of Trump critics who have faced federal investigations, including former FBI director James Comey, former Fed chair Jerome Powell, former national security advisor John Bolton and New York attorney general Letitia James.

Alaska boots duplicate Dan Sullivan, says candidacy sought to confuse voters

If you’re a Dan Sullivan running for U.S. Senate in Alaska, election officials have bad news: they’re letting only one of you on the ballot.

State election overseers have ruled that a Republican challenger who shares the exact same first and last name as Alaska’s sitting senator cannot appear on the primary ballot, calling the candidacy a deliberate effort to confuse voters.

Incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan (Left) (DanSullivanForAlaska.com) / Challenger Dan Sullivan (Right) (SullivanForSenate.com)

According to the state’s elections director, the challenger tried to run simply as “Dan Sullivan,” adopted a campaign style similar to the incumbent’s and filed paperwork officials said was designed to make voters think the two candidates were the same person.

The challenger insists he’s simply running under his legal name and claims the state is protecting an incumbent from competition.

Incumbent Sen. Dan Sullivan campaign (Left) | Challenger Dan Sullivan (Right)

But for now, election officials are not buying it.

The ruling removes the candidate from one of the country’s most closely watched Senate races, though he still has 30 days to appeal. Republicans currently hold a 53-to-47 majority in the Senate and can afford to lose only three seats in the upcoming midterms, making Alaska a key race.

Iran’s World Cup coach claims US forced team out after match

Iran’s World Cup coach said his team was forced to leave the United States just hours after opening the tournament with a draw against New Zealand. Head coach Amir Ghalenoei said players were instructed to return immediately to their training base in Tijuana after Monday’s match.

Ghalenoei said the team had expected to spend the night in Los Angeles before returning to Mexico, but those plans changed after the game. The coach also said a trip that normally takes just a few hours stretched to more than five hours due to security checks.

Frederic J. Brown / AFP via Getty Images

Stu Forster/Getty Images

Kelvin Kuo / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Stu Forster/Getty Images

He described the situation as “oppression,” but he didn’t say who ordered the team to leave or why.

Iran and New Zealand finished in a 2-2 draw, part of an unusual day at the World Cup when all four matches ended in a tie.

Merlin becomes Mexico’s mascot, World Cup fans embrace local duck

Every World Cup seems to produce an unlikely star. This year, it’s neither a player nor a coach. It’s a duck.

Meet Merlin, a duck roaming the streets of Mexico City in a Mexico national team jersey, complete with matching socks. He’s become an unlikely World Cup celebrity.

🇲🇽🦆 MUNDIAL 2026 ⚽️🏆🔥Un pato con camiseta de la selección mexicana caminando entre aficionados en las calles de México durante las celebraciones de la Copa Mundial. pic.twitter.com/9RpEb2ISdT — Alerta Mundial (@AlertaMundoNews) June 12, 2026

Merlin belongs to Carla Gomez, who sells drinks from a street cart. Every day, Merlin tags along with Gomez and her son, Cristian, following them through the city like a feathered shadow.

The family calls him their baby.

Social media has embraced him too, with videos of Merlin racking up millions of views and making him an unofficial mascot for Mexico’s World Cup run.

With Mexico winning its opening match, some fans are beginning to question whether Merlin is more than just a mascot — a true good luck charm.

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Scandals force a closer look at secret state job funds

In April, Indiana State Representative Ed Delaney called for accountability from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, a quasi-public nonprofit that distributes grants and tax breaks.

Governor Mike Braun had recently signed an executive order calling for more transparency from nonprofits such as IEDC, but DeLaney wanted more.

Audits and news reports suggested employees of the development group, which receives some taxpayer money, had undisclosed conflicts of interest, and the state lawmaker wanted new systems in place to prevent self-dealing.

“You would assume the staff would fill out forms and paperwork if they had a conflict and bring it to the proper authorities, but I don’t know that [Braun] has created anything to make sure that’s done,” DeLaney said at the time.

A spokesperson for Braun did not respond to Straight Arrow’s request for comment.

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