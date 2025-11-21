GA police chief arrested, allegedly used license plate cameras to stalk people

A small-town Georgia police chief abruptly resigned Wednesday, hours before his arrest on charges connected with the illegal use of automated license plate recognition cameras to stalk and harass multiple individuals. Michael Steffman, 49, had served as the chief of police since April in Braselton, about 45 miles from Atlanta.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) revealed in a press release that Steffman had been charged with stalking, harassing communications, improper use of automated license plate recognition systems and violating his oath as a public officer.

How are license plate recognition cameras typically used?

License plate readers are usually positioned on street poles, lights and overpasses. They provide data that the police can use to track criminal suspects or stolen vehicles.

Courts have consistently ruled that police officers can trace a vehicle’s license plate number without reasonable suspicion or cause and that this does not violate the Fourth Amendment because the information is considered public, according to legal experts.

But Georgia state law limits how that information can be used. It also restricts how long that data can be retained if it is not being used for “law enforcement purposes.”

What is the latest on the investigation?

Authorities said the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to open a probe months ago. They didn’t disclose how many people he is suspected of stalking or for how long.

However, “the investigation revealed that Steffman misused the automated license plate recognition systems to harass and stalk multiple individuals,” the GBI said.

Steffman had worked as an officer in the town of around 17,000 since 2005, according to The Associated Press.

Steffman was booked into the Jackson County Jail and later released on $13,000 bail, the AP reported.

Prior reports of stalking

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a woman from nearby Jefferson, Georgia, tried to get a temporary restraining order against Steffman this summer, accusing him of using license plate readers to stalk her.

“He calls me from various phone numbers as well,” the woman reportedly wrote in court documents. She added that Steffman followed her in two separate incidents.

A judge denied her request for a restraining order, saying he found “no credible evidence” to support the woman’s claims that she was stalked. She was later told to file a report with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Atlanta newspaper reported.

Steffman’s resignation and town reaction

The Town of Braselton announced Steffman’s resignation and retirement on Facebook, saying he was leaving for “personal reasons.” GBI agents arrested him shortly afterward.

“The town is disappointed by the circumstances and the charges and respect that the legal process will take its course,” town manager Jennifer Scott said in a statement. “At the same time, we appreciate that these matters require the former Chief’s full personal attention and appreciate his years of service.”