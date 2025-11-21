Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

GA police chief arrested, allegedly used license plate cameras to stalk people

Evan Hummel
A former Georgia police chief has been arrested, accused of using license plate cameras to stalk and harass people, according to authorities.
Image credit: Douglas Sacha/Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Georgia police chief charged

A small-town Georgia police chief was arrested after investigators said he used license plate recognition cameras to stalk multiple individuals.

20-year veteran

Michael Steffman had been a police officer in Braselton, Georgia, since 2005 and was named chief in April.

Released on bail

Steffman, 49, was booked into jail and later released on $13,000 bail.

Full story

A small-town Georgia police chief abruptly resigned Wednesday, hours before his arrest on charges connected with the illegal use of automated license plate recognition cameras to stalk and harass multiple individuals. Michael Steffman, 49, had served as the chief of police since April in Braselton, about 45 miles from Atlanta. 

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) revealed in a press release that Steffman had been charged with stalking, harassing communications, improper use of automated license plate recognition systems and violating his oath as a public officer. 

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

How are license plate recognition cameras typically used?

License plate readers are usually positioned on street poles, lights and overpasses. They provide data that the police can use to track criminal suspects or stolen vehicles.

Courts have consistently ruled that police officers can trace a vehicle’s license plate number without reasonable suspicion or cause and that this does not violate the Fourth Amendment because the information is considered public, according to legal experts.

But Georgia state law limits how that information can be used. It also restricts how long that data can be retained if it is not being used for “law enforcement purposes.”

What is the latest on the investigation?

Authorities said the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to open a probe months ago. They didn’t disclose how many people he is suspected of stalking or for how long. 

However, “the investigation revealed that Steffman misused the automated license plate recognition systems to harass and stalk multiple individuals,” the GBI said.

Steffman had worked as an officer in the town of around 17,000 since 2005, according to The Associated Press.

Steffman was booked into the Jackson County Jail and later released on $13,000 bail, the AP reported. 

Prior reports of stalking

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a woman from nearby Jefferson, Georgia,  tried to get a temporary restraining order against Steffman this summer, accusing him of using license plate readers to stalk her.

“He calls me from various phone numbers as well,” the woman reportedly wrote in court documents. She added that Steffman followed her in two separate incidents. 

A judge denied her request for a restraining order, saying he found “no credible evidence” to support the woman’s claims that she was stalked. She was later told to file a report with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the Atlanta newspaper reported.

Steffman’s resignation and town reaction

The Town of Braselton announced Steffman’s resignation and retirement on Facebook, saying he was leaving for “personal reasons.” GBI agents arrested him shortly afterward.

“The town is disappointed by the circumstances and the charges and respect that the legal process will take its course,” town manager Jennifer Scott said in a statement. “At the same time, we appreciate that these matters require the former Chief’s full personal attention and appreciate his years of service.”

Evan Hummel
Evan Hummel
Evan Hummel is a producer for Straight Arrow News based in Nebraska. He takes pride in helping others navigate the world of news, with an emphasis on clarity, context and facts.
Alan Judd contributed to this report.
Tags: ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

The arrest of Braselton Police Chief Michael Steffman for allegedly misusing police technology to stalk and harass individuals raises concerns about law enforcement accountability and the safeguards needed to prevent abuse of surveillance tools.

Abuse of police surveillance technology

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Michael Steffman is accused of using license plate recognition systems for personal reasons rather than legitimate law enforcement purposes, highlighting risks involved with the misuse of powerful police tools.

Law enforcement accountability

The investigation and charges against a police chief underscore the necessity for robust oversight, transparency and mechanisms to hold officers accountable for misconduct, as stated by multiple news sources and official statements.

Privacy and public trust

Concerns about how personal data is managed and protected impact public trust in law enforcement, as the misuse of surveillance technology can erode confidence in police institutions and raise broader questions about privacy rights.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 20 media outlets

Context corner

License plate recognition systems have become more common in law enforcement over the past decade. These systems are intended for tracking stolen or wanted vehicles, but privacy advocates have raised concerns about potential misuse and lack of oversight.

Solution spotlight

Flock, the technology provider, built in audit trails allowing all actions by users to be monitored, intending to deter and detect misuse. The GBI encourages public reporting of misuse through both direct and anonymous channels.

Underreported

Most articles provide little detail on how the alleged misuse was initially detected, the number of victims involved or the broader institutional safeguards (or lapses) that enabled the alleged behavior to occur.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Georgia Bureau of Investigation
  2. The Associated Press
  3. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
  4. Anderson, Cummings & Drawhorn
  5. Town of Braselton, Georgia via Facebook

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

20 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • A police chief in Braselton, Georgia, Michael Steffman, was arrested for allegedly using automated license plate readers to stalk and harass individuals.
  • The Georgia Bureau of Investigation charged Steffman with stalking, harassment, and misuse of police systems.
  • Steffman resigned just hours before his arrest and was released on $13,000 bail after being booked into Jackson County jail.
  • Braselton Town Manager Jennifer Scott expressed disappointment over the situation, stating that legal processes will proceed and appreciating Steffman's service.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

  • Former Braselton Police Chief Michael Steffman was charged with misusing automated license plate recognition systems to harass and stalk multiple individuals.
  • He was arrested without incident and booked into the Jackson County Jail after a months-long investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation .
  • Braselton Town Manager Jennifer Scott appointed Zack Tiller as interim police chief following Steffman's resignation for personal reasons.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

  • Michael Steffman, 49, was arrested shortly after announcing his retirement for allegedly misusing technology to stalk and harass people.
  • The Georgia Bureau of Investigation charged Steffman with stalking, harassment, and violating his oath of office.
  • Town officials expressed disappointment over the circumstances and respect for the legal process.
  • Steffman had been the Braselton Police Chief since April 2025 and worked in the town since 2005.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. Georgia Bureau of Investigation
  2. The Associated Press
  3. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
  4. Anderson, Cummings & Drawhorn
  5. Town of Braselton, Georgia via Facebook

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.