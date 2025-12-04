Unbiased. Straight Facts.
GAO to investigate FHFA Director Bill Pulte’s referrals to DOJ 

Devin Pavlou
The GAO announced it opened an investigation into FHFA Director Bill Pulte over referrals he made to the DOJ.
Image credit: AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Summary

Watchdog investigation

An independent government watchdog agency confirmed it is investigating Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte.

Referral controversies

According to NBC News, the GAO investigation focuses on recent FHFA referrals made by Pulte of New York Attorney General Letitia James, Sen. Adam Schiff, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook and more.

Democratic concerns

Democrats have questioned how Pulte obtained the mortgage documents that led to the referrals, which he said he received from a "tip" but declined to disclose the source.

Full story

An independent government watchdog announced it opened an investigation into Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte, according to NBC News. The move comes after Senate Democrats asked the agency to “promptly” investigate Pulte following his recent Department of Justice referrals targeting some of the president’s political foes.

According to the lawmakers’ letter to the Government Accountability Office, the investigation relates specifically to the “Recent referrals of New York Attorney Letitia James, U.S. Senator Adam Schiff, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, and Congressman Eric Swalwell.” The agency previously referred the four to the Department of Justice for mortgage fraud. 

A GAO spokesperson confirmed to NBC that the office had accepted the request.

The spokesperson said the office will first determine the “full scope” of the investigation. They said it could take several months, and the office won’t provide any updates until they finish the process.

What happened under Pulte?

Democrats have repeatedly questioned Pulte about how he obtained the mortgage documents used in his referrals. During an interview on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” in September, Pulte said someone sent him a “tip.” He refused to say who sent it. 

“I’m not going to explain our sources and methods,” he said during the interview. “We make referrals almost every day. Lisa Cook happened to be one of them.”

The FHFA has access to vast stores of mortgage data via the National Mortgage Database and the Enterprise Public Use Database, which contains data from lenders Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae.

In August, President Donald Trump fired Cook and cited her referral from Pulte to Attorney General Pam Bondi. The Supreme Court is set to hear the case in January 2026. 

Pulte’s referral against James has faced a recent court setback. Following the referral, the DOJ issued a grand jury indictment against James. However, a judge dismissed the case because Trump illegally appointed prosecutor Lindsey Halligan. 

In its letter, the GAO said it will review Pulte’s recent actions as FHFA director to see if “the agency and its employees misused federal authority and resources.”

The FHFA has not responded to the announcement. However, on Thursday, White House Communications Director Steven Cheung said Pulte is one of Trump’s “most loyal and important advisors,” according to CNN.

“Efforts by the Fake News to sow division inside of President Trump’s all-star administration will not work and are a pathetic attempt to distract away from all of the victories being delivered for the American people,” Cheung said. “He is fully committed to the America First agenda and works tirelessly every day to pursue that.”

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
Cole Lauterbach contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

A congressional watchdog is investigating whether Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte misused his authority to refer President Donald Trump’s political opponents for criminal prosecution, raising questions about the politicization of federal agencies and government oversight.

Abuse of authority

The investigation centers on whether Bill Pulte improperly leveraged his federal position to target political figures, which could undermine trust in impartial governance and adherence to lawful procedures.

Political targeting

The referrals of prominent Democratic officials by Pulte, who is aligned with President Trump, have led to concerns that government processes may be used to pursue partisan objectives rather than serve the public interest.

Oversight and accountability

The Government Accountability Office’s probe highlights the role of independent oversight bodies in ensuring that government actions and officials are held to account and operate within the limits of federal authority.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 20 media outlets

Context corner

FHFA's director is typically a less visible, technocratic position focused on regulating Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. The current director's public and political role marks a notable shift in how the office interacts with political processes.

Oppo research

Democratic senators have requested the GAO investigation and accused Pulte of "weaponizing" his role, suggesting his actions are politically motivated to target administration opponents rather than improve housing policy.

Terms to know

GAO (Government Accountability Office): Congress’s independent, nonpartisan investigative agency; FHFA: The regulatory agency overseeing Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac; Criminal referral: A formal recommendation to law enforcement agencies to investigate alleged crimes

Sources

  1. NBC News
  2. Politico

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the event as a "Federal Watchdog’s Probe" into "Fraud Accusations," emphasizing "accountability" for a powerful figure with an accusatory tone.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right highlight a "Congressional watchdog" investigating a "Trump official’s conduct," de-emphasizing the specific nature of the allegations in headlines and noting an "Exclusive" report.

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

26 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The Government Accountability Office has opened an investigation into Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte, according to a GAO spokesperson.
  • In November, Senate Democrats requested an investigation into actions taken by Bill Pulte, including referrals for mortgage fraud.
  • Pulte referred New York Attorney General Letitia James and others to the U.S. Department of Justice for investigation.
  • The GAO's investigation process will take a few months to complete.

Key points from the Center

  • On Dec 4, the Government Accountability Office opened an investigation into Bill Pulte, Director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, and said the review could take a few months.
  • Eight Democratic U.S. senators sent a November letter urging GAO to promptly investigate FHFA Director Bill Pulte's recent actions, citing scrutiny of his criminal referrals.
  • Pulte referred Letitia James, Adam Schiff, Lisa Cook and Eric Swalwell to the Justice Department for mortgage fraud and bypassed the FHFA inspector general, who was ousted last month.
  • A federal judge last month dismissed charges tied to a Pulte referral, and federal prosecutors in Maryland recently began scrutinizing Pulte's conduct related to Sen. Adam Schiff, while officials deny wrongdoing.
  • GAO accepted the request and said it will set the review's scope and methodology, and A. Nicole Clowers wrote it will coordinate with the FHFA acting inspector general.

Key points from the Right

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

