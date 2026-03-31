,

Gas hits $4 average across the US. Here’s what you’ll pay where you live

Keaton Peters
Gasoline costs reached $4 on Tuesday — the highest point since 2022, and the highest during either of Trump's presidential terms. 
Image credit: Howard Schnapp/Newsday RM via Getty Images

Full story

Gasoline costs reached $4 on average across the United States Tuesday — the highest point since 2022, and the highest during either of President Donald Trump’s presidential terms. 

The American Automobile Association recorded an average price of $4.02 on Tuesday — up from $3.99 Monday. The cost of gasoline is up more than 30% since the start of the war with Iran a month ago.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Diesel has also increased by $1.70 since the end of February to an average of $5.45 per gallon. 

The war has upset global energy supply chains. Iran has shown no signs of opening the Strait of Hromuz, the narrow waterway through which about 20% of global oil supply passed prior to the war. Iran has also continued attacks on energy infrastructure in neighboring countries, striking a refinery in Israel on Monday. Without a resolution that opens the strait, the per-barrel price of oil is expected to continue to rise, bringing the cost of gasoline with it. 

Where are gasoline prices the highest? 

Gas is most expensive on the West Coast — well beyond $4 per gallon. In California, the cost of a gallon of regular is $5.89 on average. Arizona, Nevada, Oregon and Washington are also among the most expensive states to buy gas. 

Meanwhile the Midwest and Great Plains have the most affordable gasoline with Iowa, Oklahoma and Kansas the only states where gas costs less than $3.30 on average. 

Where are prices increasing the most?

Since Feb. 28, Americans have collectively spent an extra $8 billion on gasoline, according to an analysis by Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. 

The increasing prices have not hit all states equally. Drivers in Utah face the largest increase this March at $1.45 per gallon — an extra $21.75 per fill-up on a 15-gallon tank.

In one month, gas prices in 25 states have shot up by $1 or more. The smallest increase is in Nebraska, where a gallon of gasoline only costs 62 cents more than it did at the end of February. 

Diesel prices in Arizona are up by 67%, the highest spike in the nation. That’s already affecting the trucking industry, which threatens to drive inflation for many consumer goods.

How will consumers react?

While Tuesday’s price only increased by 3 cents from the previous day, gas prices are a potent sign for consumers that affects public opinion. And as prices rise, it does have a ripple effect across the economy. 

“Consumers don’t have a lot of flexibility to adjust their consumption,” Erich Muehlegger, an economics professor at the University of California, Davis, told Straight Arrow News earlier this month. 

For households with limited flexibility in their budgets, that means less shopping and eating out, cutting back when they visit the grocery store or opting out of recreational activities. 

But when accounting for inflation, $4 per gallon in today’s dollars is still relatively low. For all of 2010 to until November of 2014, gasoline prices were above $4 per gallon, when adjusted for inflation. 2007 and 2008 saw prices swing from around $3.60 per gallon to over $6 in 2026 dollars. 

“People will complain when it hits 3, then when it’s 4, then when it’s 5,” De Haan told SAN, but the “far more active story” is the percentage of Americans’ monthly income spent on gasoline. 

“People will start really throttling back around 4.5 to 5%,” De Haan said. This happened in 2008, when more commuters began bicycling or taking public transit. But for now, De Haan said he isn’t seeing that. “As wages go up, so does what people are willing to pay.” 

Keaton Peters
Keaton Peters
Keaton is an energy reporter for Straight Arrow News based in Austin, Texas. He focuses on affordability and economic impacts in coverage of energy policy, how data centers are reshaping the grid, and market shifts for oil, gas and renewables.
Tags: , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Gasoline prices reached $4 per gallon nationally, up more than 30% in one month due to war-related disruptions to global oil supply, directly increasing what Americans pay to fill their tanks and threatening higher costs for consumer goods.

Fuel costs have risen sharply

The national average for gasoline is now $4.02 per gallon, with some states exceeding $5, while diesel has increased to $5.45 per gallon.

Household budgets face immediate pressure

Americans have collectively spent an extra $8 billion on gasoline since late February, with 50% of states seeing increases exceeding $1 per gallon.

Consumer goods may cost more

Rising diesel prices, up 67% in Arizona, are affecting the trucking industry, which threatens to drive inflation for many consumer goods.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 216 media outlets

Behind the numbers

Gas prices jumped from $2.98 per gallon on Feb. 27 to $4.02 by March 31, marking a 34.7% increase in one month. Crude oil rose from roughly $70 to over $100 per barrel. Diesel climbed from $3.76 to $5.45 per gallon.

Context corner

The last time gas exceeded $4 per gallon was August 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Prices peaked above $5 in June 2022. The current spike represents the largest monthly increase AAA has recorded.

History lesson

Gas stayed above $4 for 23 weeks in 2022 due to the Ukraine war. The current crisis mirrors that period when Russia's invasion and subsequent U.S. and European sanctions disrupted global oil markets. Analysts expect this crisis may be shorter if the Strait of Hormuz reopens.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. AAA
  2. CNBC
  3. Fox 10 Phoenix

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

216 total sources

Key points from the Left

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. AAA
  2. CNBC
  3. Fox 10 Phoenix

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.