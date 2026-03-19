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Gas jumps to two-year high of $3.84 as Iran war tightens global oil supply

Jason K. Morrell
Gas prices in the U.S. have climbed sharply, with the national average now at $3.84 a gallon, the highest price since September 2023.
Image credit: Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

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Gas prices in the U.S. have climbed sharply, with the national average now at $3.84 a gallon. The increase follows a rapid rise in global oil prices tied to the war in Iran and disruptions to key supply routes.

That’s up nearly a dollar from a month ago and the highest level since September 2023, according to AAA. Diesel is climbing too, topping $5 a gallon nationwide and clearing $6 in some states.

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Oil surge drives price spike

The increase is tied directly to crude oil, which makes up more than half the cost of a gallon of gas.

Brent crude has jumped from roughly $70 a barrel before U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran in late February to more than $110. U.S. benchmark crude is now near $100. Prices have moved quickly as supply tightens and traders react to continued disruption.

AAA

Iran has warned it could target energy infrastructure across the region, including facilities in Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. That risk is keeping pressure on prices.

Strait disruption cuts supply flow

Shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has slowed, restricting one of the world’s most important oil routes.

Roughly one-fifth of global oil supply typically moves through that corridor. With tanker traffic reduced, producers have fewer ways to move crude, tightening supply further.

That pressure is now showing up at U.S. pumps, even with domestic production still high.

Liberia-flagged tanker Shenlong Suezmax, carrying crude oil from Saudi Arabia, that arrived clearing the Strait of Hormuz, is seen at the Mumbai Port in Mumbai, India, Thursday, March 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

White House steps unlikely to lower prices quickly

The Trump administration issued a 60-day waiver of the Jones Act to allow more flexibility in domestic shipping.

Analysts say the move will not bring immediate relief. Oil markets are reacting to supply risk tied to the conflict and what happens next in the Strait.

Drivers absorb higher costs

Higher fuel prices are already hitting household budgets.

“I do a lot of traveling around for my job, so gas is a pretty big deal,” said Dustin Holifield, a veteran. “It’s tough right now. These prices are through the roof.”

Thelma Williams, also a veteran, said she wants to see the conflict end.

“I would love to see the war end cause I don’t know what it’s for. I don’t know what happened, what started it,” she said. “But I would love to see the gas prices go down because everyone might not be financially able to meet the demands of these high prices.”

Fuel prices are likely to stay elevated if supply disruptions continue.

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
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Why this story matters

Gas prices have jumped nearly a dollar in a month to $3.84 per gallon nationally, with diesel over $5, directly increasing what drivers pay to fill up and what businesses pass on through higher costs for transported goods.

Fuel costs are up sharply

The national average for gas is now $3.84 a gallon, up nearly a dollar from a month ago and the highest since September 2023.

Diesel prices exceed $5 nationwide

Diesel has topped $5 per gallon nationally and cleared $6 in some states, raising costs for trucking and delivery.

Household budgets face immediate pressure

Drivers who travel for work or rely on vehicles are absorbing higher fuel costs that strain personal finances.

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Synthesized coverage insights across 18 media outlets

Context corner

The Strait of Hormuz closure to tanker traffic preceded Iran's attacks on the Ras Laffan terminal in Qatar and oil refineries in Kuwait, compounding the energy crisis.

Policy impact

President Trump issued a 60-day Jones Act waiver to ease energy prices, though petroleum expert Patrick De Haan called it a "band-aid" solution unlikely to sharply reduce gas prices.

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Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

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Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. AAA
  2. CNN
  3. CBS News

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the story as a market-driven shock—emphasizing index moves and oil topping $110–$111 a barrel—using verbs like "skid" and "slumps" to signal market pain.
  • Media outlets in the center bridge by highlighting consumer gas-price effects and Fed comments.
  • Media outlets on the right foreground geopolitical causation, linking the rise to a "war with Iran," calling oil "spiked" and stressing inflation and Fed rate-risk concerns described as "primed to worsen" with fewer/later rate cuts expected.

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Media landscape

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21 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Oil prices rose above $111 a barrel, with Brent crude trading at $111.51, marking a 3.9% increase from the previous day.
  • Shares in Asia fell following declines on Wall Street and other economic factors.
  • U.S. Stocks declined due to expectations of worsening inflation before the Iran conflict increased oil and gas prices.
  • Investor sentiment weakened after Federal Reserve comments reduced expectations for lower interest rates.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Tuesday, U.S. gasoline prices topped $5 a gallon for the first time since 2022 as the war with Iran continues to disrupt energy infrastructure and shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.
  • Brent crude surged from roughly $70 to more than $110 per barrel, while Iran threatened to attack oil facilities in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.
  • Wall Street stocks slumped Thursday as inflation at the U.S. wholesale level unexpectedly accelerated to 3.4% last month, compounding investor concerns about interest rates.
  • President Donald Trump issued a 60-day waiver of the Jones Act on Wednesday to ease energy prices, though energy analyst De Haan dismissed the measure as a "band-aid" solution.
  • Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell expressed uncertainty about how long oil prices will remain elevated and when Trump's tariffs will work through the economic system.

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Key points from the Right

  • Shares fell in Asia after Wall Street stocks dropped due to oil prices rising above $110 per barrel.
  • Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index dropped 2.5% and South Korea's Kospi index declined by 1.3% amid the market downturn.
  • Brent crude oil prices rose 3.6% to $111.24 per barrel, marking a new peak.
  • Iran's state television announced plans to attack oil and gas infrastructure in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates following an attack on its South Pars natural gas field.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. AAA
  2. CNN
  3. CBS News

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