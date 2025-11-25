Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Gas prices remain low as 73 million hit the road for Thanksgiving

Craig Nigrelli
GasBuddy says this year’s average price on Thanksgiving Day will match last year’s average at $3.02 a gallon.
Image credit: Kevin Carter/Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Prices staying steady

Gas prices nationwide remain steady compared to last year at Thanksgiving, giving drivers a bit of relief as they head to their holiday destinations.

Average price

The average price nationally on Tuesday morning, according to AAA, was $3.02 a gallon.

Why now?

Key reasons for the price stability include OPEC increasing production of oil and refineries going back on line.

Full story

Drivers heading out for Thanksgiving are getting a rare break this year, as gas prices are holding steady near last year’s levels and remain among the lowest seen around the holiday since 2021. GasBuddy projects the average price on Thanksgiving Day will be $3.02 a gallon, matching last year’s holiday average. The American Automobile Association’s (AAA) national average on Tuesday morning came in slightly higher at $3.05.

Where prices are lowest

The cheapest gas is in the Plains, where prices are well below the national average. Some standouts include:

  • Oklahoma: $2.49
  • Kansas: $2.69
  • Texas: $2.65 

AAA says 28 states now have average gas prices under $3 a gallon.

The American Automobile Association says that car rentals are expected to be 15% cheaper this Thanksgiving than during the 2024 holiday.

Why prices are falling

AAA attributes the dip to declining crude oil prices, which have dropped about 17% since June to roughly $63 per barrel.

ABC News reports refineries are back online now that the fall maintenance season is over, boosting supply and helping push prices lower.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, spoke to ABC News, saying, “OPEC has continued to increase or restore oil production for much of this year, and that has put a lot of downward pressure on oil prices.”

A slowdown in fall driving after a busy summer season is also easing demand.

Where gas is most expensive

Out West, prices remain the highest in the continental U.S.:

  • California: $4.59 a gallon
  • Washington: $4.18 
  • Oregon: $3.81 

Do gas prices affect travel?

Despite economic uncertainty, most Americans say gas prices aren’t keeping them home. Gas Buddy’s survey found 74% of drivers say fuel costs do not affect their Thanksgiving travel plans – up from 56% last year. 

Still, De Haan warned that concerns about a cooling economy could weigh on future travel.

“Drivers have grown more resilient to price swings, yet I worry that concerns about a cooling economy may be weighing on Americans’ willingness to travel,” he said.

He expects prices to continue dropping between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow News.
Mathew Grisham and Jason K. Morrell contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

Drivers are seeing stable or lower gas prices for Thanksgiving travel, potentially easing travel costs and reflecting broader shifts in oil production, demand and economic conditions. These trends may influence holiday travel behavior and economic sentiment.

Affordability

Current gas prices are holding steady or dropping, which is central to holiday travel affordability for many Americans and reflects ongoing changes in the energy market.

Travel habits

Most drivers report gas prices do not impact their Thanksgiving travel plans, indicating consumer resilience and providing insight into how cost factors influence holiday movement.

Economic outlook

Fluctuating oil prices and lingering economic uncertainty may affect both fuel costs and Americans' willingness to travel in the coming months, suggesting links between global markets and domestic behavior.

Sources

  1. The American Automobile Association
  2. ABC News
  3. GasBuddy

