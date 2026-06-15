Gavin Newsom says he’s under investigation by Trump’s DOJ

Devin Pavlou
California's Democratic governor says Trump's DOJ is investigating him and his wife because he's considering a presidential run in 2028.
Image credit: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

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California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Monday that President Donald Trump has ordered the Justice Department to investigate him. 

The Democratic governor posted a video on X saying that Trump was targeting Newsom and his family because he is considering a presidential bid. In recent polling, Newsom placed second among Democrats behind former Vice President Kamala Harris, the party’s presidential nominee in 2024. Harris said earlier this month that she is “thinking about” running again.

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Newsom said he had done nothing wrong except oppose Trump. 

“Donald Trump isn’t just coming after me because of my mean tweets, he’s coming after me because I’m considering running for president because he hates that I’ve consistently called him out over and over again for his lies and deceit,” Newsom said in the video. “He’s turned the levers of government into his own personal power ministries to reward cronies and to try to jail his opponents.”

Newsom compared himself to others targeted by the Justice  Department during Trump’s second term. Among them were former FBI Director James Comey, New York Attorney General Letitia James, former Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., and Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz.

Newsom presented no evidence that Trump had ordered an investigation into his activities.

CNN reported that a source familiar with the case said there is no direct investigation into Newsom. But they said that the Eastern District of California is leading investigations into people connected to him, including his wife, over tax-related crimes. The source said that the Justice Department’s political leadership wasn’t involved in the decision. Instead, a whistleblower report from last year prompted the probes, according to PBS

How has the DOJ investigated Newsom?

Newsom said federal agents have “knocked on the doors of family friends and former employees.” He also highlighted that the DOJ is investigating his wife Jennifer Siebel Newsom, who is a documentary filmmaker, according to CNBC. 

“I’ve learned that his campaign has reached my own home to get me,” Newsom said. “He’s coming after my wife … If they can’t intimidate me, they’ll go after the mother of our children.”

He also said that the Justice Department has demanded records, while “abusing the grand jury process, digging through years and years of random documents.” 

“Donald Trump hit the wrong target,” Newsom said in the video. “His political operatives can take every record and read every page, but they’ll be looking in the wrong place, because if they really want to find corruption, look no further than 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.”

Has the president done this before?

Many of the president’s critics have faced legal pressure and criminal investigations during the second Trump administration. 

John Bolton, Trump’s former national security adviser, has reportedly reached an agreement with federal prosecutors to plead guilty to mishandling classified materials. He is not expected to serve prison time. 

Comey, whom Trump fired as FBI director during his first term, has been indicted twice since last year. A judge dismissed the first case, which involved his allegedly lying to Congress. His second indictment related to a social media post he made. 

A judge also threw out a mortgage fraud case against James.

Powell, the former Fed chair, said in January he was the target of an investigation over renovations at the central bank’s headquarters. Trump had repeatedly pressured the Fed to lower interest rates, despite persistent increases in the inflation rate, and demanded that Powell resign. The Justice Department said in April it was no longer investigating Powell.

Comey, who served as FBI director during Trump’s first term, received his second indictment, which related to a social media post he made. Both his indictment and the case against New York Attorney General Letitia James collapsed when a judge determined that the woman who indicted them had been unlawfully appointed by Trump.

The DOJ has also launched an investigation into Powell, who was listed in Newsom’s video. Powell confirmed the existence of the investigation in a January video posted on the Federal Reserve’s website. The investigation followed months of Trump publicly pressuring the Fed to lower interest rates and demanding that Powell resign. The DOJ said in April that it had concluded its investigation, which centered around renovations to the Federal Reserve’s building.

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Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow.
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Why this story matters

A sitting governor says federal investigators have contacted his family members and former associates, illustrating how DOJ activity under the current administration is reaching beyond officeholders into private individuals' lives.

Family members contacted

Newsom said federal agents knocked on the doors of family friends and that his wife is under a separate DOJ investigation, according to CNBC.

Grand jury records demanded

Newsom said Trump's team has demanded records and used the grand jury process to review years of documents, though these claims are attributed solely to Newsom.

Prior cases collapsed in court

Indictments against Comey and New York AG Letitia James were dismissed after a judge ruled the prosecutor who brought them had been unlawfully appointed.

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Context corner

The DOJ has pursued investigations or prosecutions against several Trump critics during his second term, including former FBI Director James Comey, New York Attorney General Letitia James and former Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell. Cases against Comey and James were initially dismissed by judges who found the overseeing prosecutors were improperly appointed.

Oppo research

Sources close to the investigation say the probes focus on Jennifer Siebel Newsom's nonprofit finances, including possible personal use of nonprofit funds, and on former chief of staff Dana Williamson, who pleaded guilty last month to conspiracy to commit bank and wire fraud, filing a false tax return and lying to an FBI agent.

Underreported

Earlier this month, Newsom agreed to pay a $31,500 fine related to political donations after a state watchdog found he missed deadlines to report millions of dollars in corporate donations he steered toward the 2025 Los Angeles fires recovery effort.

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Sources

  1. CNBC
  2. CNN
  3. PBS

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the story as Trump using the DOJ to target a “political enemy,” stressing “ordered” and “weaponizing” and, crucially, adding that there’s “no evidence” of wrongdoing.
  • Media outlets in the center soften the confrontation by foregrounding Newsom’s claim that the probe is “retaliation” tied to a possible 2028 run and even quotes “personal vendetta."
  • Media outlets on the right focus on the mere fact of an ongoing investigation and using “direction of Trump” with less context.

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Media landscape

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Key points from the Left

  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that the Department of Justice has opened a criminal investigation into him and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, including probes into her finances.
  • Newsom accused President Donald Trump of weaponizing the Department of Justice to politically target him due to his presidential ambitions and criticism of Trump, describing the investigation as politically motivated.
  • Federal agents have contacted associates, family friends, and former employees for documents and records, but Newsom stated that no evidence of wrongdoing has been found so far.
  • Newsom pledged to resist the investigation, asserting he and his wife have done nothing wrong and calling the probe an abuse of power.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Monday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the Department of Justice is investigating him and his wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, claiming President Donald Trump is targeting him as a "political enemy."
  • The governor stated he joined the president's "hit list," alleging Trump directed the Justice Department to investigate his family following previous calls for his arrest last year.
  • Federal agents allegedly sought records and interviewed associates, which Newsom compared to investigations of New York Attorney General Letitia James and FBI Director James Comey.
  • "You can subpoena my records, you can investigate me, you can harass me," Newsom declared, accusing the administration of "abusing the grand jury process."
  • While the investigation's specific focus remains unclear, Newsom argued Trump is retaliating because he is a potential 2028 presidential contender and vowed to fight the "lawlessness.

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Key points from the Right

  • California Governor Gavin Newsom said the U.S. Department of Justice is investigating him, his wife, and family members, claiming the inquiry is politically motivated and lacks evidence of wrongdoing.
  • Newsom accused President Donald Trump of directing the DOJ investigation as retaliation for Newsom considering a 2028 presidential run and for criticizing Trump, describing Trump as the 'most corrupt president in American history'.
  • Federal agents have contacted Newsom's family, friends, and associates and subpoenaed records about his finances and related organizations, though the investigation is said to be based on conspiracy theories and whistleblower reports.
  • Newsom urged Trump to leave his family out of the investigation and affirmed that he will continue exposing what he called Trump's corruption while fighting the probes.

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Sources

  1. CNBC
  2. CNN
  3. PBS