Gaza’s displaced brace for winter as leaders prepare for peace talks

Thousands of displaced residents in Gaza are bracing for another round of winter storms, just days ahead of peace talks scheduled for Monday. Forecasters predict temperatures will drop further, accompanied by thunderstorms.

“We have been living in this tent for two years. Every time it rains and the tent collapses over our heads, we try to put up new pieces of wood,” Shaima Wadi told The Associated Press. “With how expensive everything has become — and without any income — we can barely afford clothes for our children or mattresses for them to sleep on.”

Earlier this month, heavy rains flooded hundreds of tents, resulting in the death of an 8-month-old infant from hypothermia, authorities said.

The United Nations’ International Organization for Migration reports that, despite a ceasefire, displaced Palestinians remain in overcrowded conditions with limited protection against rising water levels, as much of Gaza’s infrastructure has been destroyed following Israeli strikes.

Peace negotiations continue

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, with negotiations focused on the second phase of the ceasefire agreement. The Gaza Health Ministry said that since the ceasefire began on Oct. 10, at least 414 Palestinians have been killed and 1,142 wounded.

The proposed next stage of the peace plan calls for the disarmament of Hamas, the establishment of an interim technocratic Palestinian government in Gaza and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the territory. An international “board of peace,” led by Trump, would oversee implementation of the deal.