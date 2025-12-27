Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Gaza’s displaced brace for winter as leaders prepare for peace talks

Diane Duenez
Image credit: (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)
Summary

Gaza’s displaced face harsh winter conditions

Thousands continue to live in tents with limited resources, struggling with cold temperatures, rain and flooding that have led to tragic outcomes.

Infrastructure remains devastated

Destruction from Israeli strikes has left many without adequate shelter, while overcrowding and minimal protection persist despite ongoing ceasefire efforts.

Peace talks scheduled

Upcoming negotiations between Israeli and U.S. leaders will address the next stage of the ceasefire, including potential governance changes and troop withdrawals in Gaza.

Full story

Thousands of displaced residents in Gaza are bracing for another round of winter storms, just days ahead of peace talks scheduled for Monday. Forecasters predict temperatures will drop further, accompanied by thunderstorms.

“We have been living in this tent for two years. Every time it rains and the tent collapses over our heads, we try to put up new pieces of wood,” Shaima Wadi told The Associated Press. “With how expensive everything has become — and without any income — we can barely afford clothes for our children or mattresses for them to sleep on.”

Earlier this month, heavy rains flooded hundreds of tents, resulting in the death of an 8-month-old infant from hypothermia, authorities said.

The United Nations’ International Organization for Migration reports that, despite a ceasefire, displaced Palestinians remain in overcrowded conditions with limited protection against rising water levels, as much of Gaza’s infrastructure has been destroyed following Israeli strikes.

Peace negotiations continue

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump, with negotiations focused on the second phase of the ceasefire agreement. The Gaza Health Ministry said that since the ceasefire began on Oct. 10, at least 414 Palestinians have been killed and 1,142 wounded.

The proposed next stage of the peace plan calls for the disarmament of Hamas, the establishment of an interim technocratic Palestinian government in Gaza and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the territory. An international “board of peace,” led by Trump, would oversee implementation of the deal.

Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez
Diane Duenez is the weekend managing editor at Straight Arrow News. With over 30 years of experience in journalism, Diane has done just about it all
Cassandra Buchman contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

Displaced residents in Gaza face worsening living conditions as winter approaches amid ongoing peace negotiations involving Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and United States President Donald Trump regarding the future of Gaza.

Humanitarian crisis

Displaced Palestinians are living in overcrowded tents with limited resources as harsh weather and damaged infrastructure heighten the risks to their health and safety, according to the International Organization for Migration and other authorities.

Peace negotiations

Upcoming talks between Israeli and U.S. leaders aim to address a second phase of ceasefire and introduce a proposed peace plan, which may influence the stability and governance of Gaza.

Proposed governance changes

The next stage of the peace plan includes disarmament of Hamas, formation of a technocratic Palestinian government in Gaza and oversight by an international board, outcomes that could reshape Gaza's political landscape.

Sources

  1. Yemen News Agency
  2. The Associated Press

