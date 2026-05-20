Gen Z is fed up with AI, and they want you to know it 

Julia Marshall
Companies and developers are excited about AI, but Gen Zers? Not so much. And they're making sure the world knows it.
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Artificial intelligence is becoming increasingly prevalent in Americans’ day-to-day lives. From entering the journalism industry to drafting legal briefs, there’s a lot of excitement from companies and developers. But not everyone is happy.

Younger generations, including Gen Z, are making sure the world knows their stance. Polls show pessimism about the workforce thanks to AI, and college commencement speeches are drawing boos from students. 

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Booing at college graduations

In the last few weeks, multiple graduation commencement speakers have been booed for mentioning AI. 

On Friday, the former CEO of Google, Eric Schmidt, was booed repeatedly during his speech at the University of Arizona. 

“You will help shape artificial intelligence,” Schmidt said, prompting the crowd to boo. 

He continued, trying to speak over the crowd: “You can now assemble a team of AI agents to help you with the parts that you could never accomplish on your own. When someone offers you a seat on the rocket ship, you do not ask which seat; you just get on.”

And he’s not the only one. Gloria Caulfield, an executive at real estate firm Tavistock Development Company, delivered a speech at the University of Central Florida last week in which she called the rise of AI “the next industrial revolution.” 

The crowd immediately began booing, crescendoing until finally Caulfield turned to others on the stage and asked, “What happened?”

She went on to say she “struck a chord.” When her speech mentioned that AI was not a factor in our lives just a few years ago, students cheered. 

What the polls show about Gen Zers and AI

Gallup conducted a poll in April, looking at AI usage and support among Gen Z and the results are telling. 

While 51% of respondents said they use AI at least weekly, excitement and hopefulness surrounding the technology are declining. 

Among members of Gen Z — folks born between 1997 and 2012, who make up the super-majority of colleges’ current graduating classes — only 22% feel excited about AI’s future, a 14% decline from 2025. Hopefulness surrounding AI also dropped by 9% among those 14- to 29-year-olds, and anger toward the technology rose by 9%.

Another Gallup poll found that only 43% of Americans between 15 and 34 years old think now is a good time to find a job locally, down from 75% in 2022. AI can’t can’t take all the blame, but it certainly plays a part. 

“I feel like anything that I’m interested in has the potential of maybe getting replaced, even in the next few years,” Sydney Gill, 19, a freshman at Rice University in Houston, told The New York Times. 

Whether AI takes over industries and eliminates jobs for Gen Zers remains to be seen, but one thing we know for sure is this: they’re not excited about it. 

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Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to SAN, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

Polling data shows declining confidence among young Americans about AI's effect on job prospects, reflecting a measurable shift in sentiment that affects how a large segment of the workforce is approaching career planning.

Job optimism is falling

A Gallup poll found only 43% of Americans ages 15 to 34 think now is a good time to find a job locally, down from 75% in 2022.

AI excitement is declining

Among Gen Z respondents, only 22% reported feeling excited about AI's future, a 14-percentage-point drop from earlier in 2025, according to Gallup.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Gallup
  2. Tech Crunch
  3. The New York Times

Sources

  1. Gallup
  2. Tech Crunch
  3. The New York Times