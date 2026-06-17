Georgia Republicans decline to redraw congressional map for midterm elections

Georgia Republicans have rejected Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s attempt at redrawing the state’s legislative districts for the 2028 elections.

According to The Associated Press, Republican House leaders wrote a letter to Kemp saying the changes should take place only after the public has an opportunity to give input. The governor called a special session to discuss redistricting after President Donald Trump urged Republican states to redraw maps to help his party in the midterms.

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Multiple states, including Texas and California, have already approved new maps that the states will use for the midterm elections. Georgia’s push came after the U.S. Supreme Court gutted the Voting Rights Act that helped Black majority districts in racially diverse states, including Georgia.

What did GOP leaders say?

House Speaker Jon Burns noted that legislative members prefer a deliberate approach following the Supreme Court’s decision. According to the AP, Burns emphasized that the assembly should prioritize economic concerns over what he described as “partisan games.”

Republican leadership did not rule out revisiting the issue later this year.

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