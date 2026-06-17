Georgia Republicans decline to redraw congressional map for midterm elections

Updated 
Devin Pavlou
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Full story

Georgia Republicans have rejected Republican Gov. Brian Kemp’s attempt at redrawing the state’s legislative districts for the 2028 elections. 

According to The Associated Press, Republican House leaders wrote a letter to Kemp saying the changes should take place only after the public has an opportunity to give input. The governor called a special session to discuss redistricting after President Donald Trump urged Republican states to redraw maps to help his party in the midterms. 

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Multiple states, including Texas and California, have already approved new maps that the states will use for the midterm elections. Georgia’s push came after the U.S. Supreme Court gutted the Voting Rights Act that helped Black majority districts in racially diverse states, including Georgia. 

What did GOP leaders say?

House Speaker Jon Burns noted that legislative members prefer a deliberate approach following the Supreme Court’s decision. According to the AP, Burns emphasized that the assembly should prioritize economic concerns over what he described as “partisan games.”

Republican leadership did not rule out revisiting the issue later this year.

Round out your reading

Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow.
Tags: , , , ,

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

Georgia's redistricting fight directly affects how congressional and state legislative districts are drawn for 2028 elections, shaping which voters' choices carry more weight.

District maps remain unchanged for now

Georgia's current legislative district boundaries will stay in place after Republican House leaders rejected the governor's special session push to redraw them.

Supreme Court ruling shapes options

The U.S. Supreme Court's decision gutting the Voting Rights Act has altered the legal landscape governing how majority-Black districts can be drawn in Georgia and other racially diverse states.

Redistricting still possible this year

Republican leadership did not rule out revisiting redistricting later in 2025, according to the AP, leaving the district map question unresolved.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Associated Press

Sources

  1. The Associated Press