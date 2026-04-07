Georgia voters to decide Marjorie Taylor Greene’s successor

Julia Marshall, William Jackson
Voters in northwest Georgia return to the polls Tuesday for a high-stakes runoff to replace former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.
Image credit: Megan Varner / Getty Images

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Voters in northwest Georgia return to the polls Tuesday for a high-stakes runoff to replace former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Greene’s resignation triggered the special election, which now features two candidates after no one secured 50% in March.

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Democrat Shawn Harris and Republican Clay Fuller advanced to the runoff.

Harris led the first round with approximately 37% of the vote, while Fuller finished second with 35%. The winner will serve out the rest of Greene’s term through January 2027, with both men likely to face each other again in November 2026 for a full term.

Democrats are hoping for another win ahead of the midterms later this year, while many Republicans are hopeful Fuller will pull out a victory.

Previewing the race

Republicans aim to retain the seat in a heavily conservative district. Greene has supported Fuller, stating she doesn’t anticipate voters switching the seat.

Fuller also has an endorsement from President Donald Trump, and remains wedded to the president’s agenda.

However, Harris, a retired Army brigadier general, hopes the economy, war with Iran and Trump’s dipping approval numbers make way for an upset in Georgia.

“If you got the right candidate, you got the right message, and then you got the right environment, then, yes, in a place like northwest Georgia… a Democrat like me can win this,” Harris told USA TODAY.

Tuesday’s election is the first major race between parties since the U.S. and Israel launched an attack on Iran. It’s a war that has faced fierce criticism from both sides of the aisle.

Fuller has pushed that Trump’s efforts have “made our country safer.” Meanwhile, Harris has focused on affordability, telling USA Today, “Our district is 100% agriculture and that cost diesel fuel and that cost for fertilizer is killing our farmers.”

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to SAN, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow News, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
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Why this story matters

Voters in Georgia's 13th Congressional District are choosing a replacement for Marjorie Taylor Greene, a seat that will be filled through January 2027.

Seat vacant until January 2027

The winner fills the remainder of Greene's term, leaving the district without full congressional representation until the runoff result is certified.

Agriculture costs cited directly

Harris said rising diesel and fertilizer costs are already affecting farmers in the district, which he described as "100% agriculture."

First post-Iran war election

Tuesday's race is described as the first major partisan election since the U.S. and Israel launched an attack on Iran, a conflict drawing criticism from both parties according to the article.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. USA Today
  2. CNN

Sources

  1. USA Today
  2. CNN

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