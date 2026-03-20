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Georgia woman charged with murder after allegedly using abortion pills

Cassandra Buchman
A 31-year-old Georgia woman was reportedly charged with murder after allegedly taking abortion pills. This is the first time someone has been charged under a Georgia abortion law which took effect in 2020. 
Image credit: AP Photo/Allen G. Breed, File

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A 31-year-old Georgia woman was reportedly charged with murder after allegedly taking abortion pills. This is the first time someone has been charged under a Georgia abortion law which was passed in 2019. 

Alexia Moore, a U.S. Army veteran, was pregnant and in extreme pain when she was taken to the emergency room at a hospital in Camden County in December, non-profit news outlet The Current reported.

Police said the baby was severely premature when doctors delivered her at Southeast Georgia Health System hospital. She later died.

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Moore was charged on March 4 with attempted murder and possession of a controlled substance. This was then upgraded to a murder charge.

A security guard at the hospital notified the Kingsland Police Department about the abortion.

The arrest report states that a friend who came to the hospital with Moore said she took misoprostol, an abortion pill, as well as pain medication, at home.

However, The Current notes that some of Moore’s friends contradict the police’s narrative, with one denying to the publication that she’d taken any abortion pills.

The arrest report says Kingsland Police found a blue medicine bottle labeled with Alexia Moore’s name and “Misoprostol” on it, though it did not include the physician or pharmacy’s name, nor any warning labels. This led the police investigator to conclude that the pills were bought online.

Under Georgia’s Living Infants Fairness and Equality (LIFE) Act, which was also known as the “fetal heartbeat” bill, abortions are banned once a fetus’ cardiac activity can be detected, which is usually around the six-week mark. Police claimed in an arrest warrant that Moore’s pregnancy was “well beyond six weeks,” according to The Washington Post.

Alexia’s mother Edith Moore, a local pastor, said in an interview with The Current that her daughter is an “excellent mother” to her six-year-old and nine-year-old.

“I believe her children are her life. She has been a good provider for her children,” Edith Moore said.

In the first year since Roe v. Wade was overturned in 2022, over 210 people across the United States “faced criminal charges for conduct associated with pregnancy, abortion, pregnancy loss, or birth,” advocacy group Pregnancy Justice found. A majority of these arrests, Pregnancy Justice said, happened in places that enshrined fetal personhood in their civil and criminal laws, including Alabama, Oklahoma and South Carolina.

Still, the number of women getting abortions has risen even after the Supreme Court Decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ended the constitutional right to abortion.

Researchers cite the growing use of abortion pills such as mifepristone and misoprostol, and the expansion of telemedicine, as reasons why. Abortions done through medication accounted for 63% of all abortions in 2023, up from 53% in 2020, the Guttmacher Institute said.

Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
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Why this story matters

A Georgia woman faces a murder charge after allegedly taking abortion medication, marking the first prosecutions of a woman for terminating her own pregnancy under the state's 2019 law banning abortion after cardiac activity is detected.

Legal exposure under state abortion laws

Women in Georgia who terminate pregnancies after cardiac activity is detected face potential murder charges, according to police and legal experts who warned this outcome was possible under the 2019 law.

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Synthesized coverage insights across 37 media outlets

Context corner

Georgia's 2019 LIFE Act bans abortion after embryonic cardiac activity can be detected, generally around six weeks' gestation.

Debunking

Camden County Coroner M. Wayne Peeples did not rule the death as a homicide, instead finding both the cause and manner of death were undetermined, according to The Associated Press.

Terms to know

Misoprostol is a drug used in medication abortions. Georgia's LIFE Act bans abortion after embryonic cardiac activity can be detected. Viability refers to the threshold at which a fetus can survive outside the womb.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Washinton Post
  2. The Current
  3. Pregnancy Justice
  4. Guttmacher Institute

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frames the case through reproductive-rights concerns, highlighting "illegal abortion" and linking pills to criminalization of pregnancy outcomes.
  • Media outlets in the center differs by using "allegedly," citing legal specifics like "felony murder" and noting the infant’s hour‑long survival.
  • Media outlets on the right frames it as law-and-order, emphasizing "charged with murder" and using "police say" to foreground criminality.

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Media landscape

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37 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • A 31-year-old Georgia woman named Alexia Moore has been charged with murder after allegedly taking pills to induce an illegal abortion that occurred beyond the state's six-week abortion ban based on embryonic cardiac activity.
  • Moore is jailed on murder and illegal drug possession charges, with prosecution decisions pending from the District Attorney and a grand jury.
  • The Camden County Coroner did not rule the fetal death a homicide, citing undetermined cause and manner of death, while advocacy groups express concern about criminalizing abortion and consider the murder charge unprecedented.

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Key points from the Center

  • Authorities in Camden County filed a felony murder warrant against Alexia Moore in March, alleging she took abortion pills and Oxycodone, resulting in the birth and death of a premature infant.
  • Police allege Moore was 22-24 weeks pregnant when she induced the abortion, violating Georgia's LIFE Act, which restricts abortion after cardiac activity is detected at approximately six weeks.
  • A 2024 study by Pregnancy Justice found at least 210 women were charged with pregnancy-related crimes in the 12 months after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

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Key points from the Right

  • A 31-year-old Georgia woman, Alexia Moore, was charged with murder after taking pills to induce an abortion reportedly past six weeks of pregnancy under Georgia's 2019 abortion ban law.
  • Moore was hospitalized after taking misoprostol and oxycodone; her fetus was delivered alive and survived about an hour before dying, with medical staff noting a beating heart and signs of viability.
  • Moore remains jailed on murder and illegal drug possession charges, which depend on a grand jury indictment and statements from the District Attorney.

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Sources

  1. The Washinton Post
  2. The Current
  3. Pregnancy Justice
  4. Guttmacher Institute

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