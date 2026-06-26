Global help arrives, search for survivors continues as Venezuela death toll tops 500

The death toll in Venezuela continues to climb as rescue crews race to find survivors after two powerful earthquakes struck, leaving widespread devastation across the country. As of Friday morning, at least 589 people have died and 2,980 people are injured, according to acting President Delcy Rodríguez.

Red Cross crews say rescue searches have become an around-the-clock operation, with many people still missing as rescuers dig through collapsed buildings. Officials expect the death toll to continue to rise.

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The U.S. Geological Survey’s predictive modeling indicates the quake could have killed thousands of people, with a 42% chance it could kill at least 10,000. However, the model is based on historical averages, and doesn’t take into account the specific conditions of these quakes.

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Diko Betancourt/Anadolu via Getty Images

Diko Betancourt/Anadolu via Getty Images

Historic back-to-back quakes

The back-to-back quakes, a 7.2 followed just 39 seconds later by a 7.5, are among the strongest to hit Venezuela in more than a century.

Communities across the country sustained damage, but Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodriguez said La Guaira was the hardest hit.

“Dozens of buildings have collapsed and we are engaged in the arduous task of rescuing the lives that God allows us to save. The state of La Guaira is facing a true tragedy and has become a disaster zone,” she said.

The shaking was so powerful that it was felt more than a thousand miles away in Brazil’s Amazon region.

International support flies in

The international response is also growing.

The United States has deployed search-and-rescue teams, military support, medical personnel and humanitarian aid, at the direction of President Donald Trump.

Kai Moorschlatt/picture alliance via Getty Images

Kai Moorschlatt/picture alliance via Getty Images

Kai Moorschlatt/picture alliance via Getty Images

“The U.S.A. stands ready, willing, and able to help,” Trump wrote on Truth Social after the quakes. “I have instructed all agencies of our government to get ready to move quickly. We will be there for our new and great friends. Early reports are not good!”

The U.S. Southern Command said a senior American military official, U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Kevin J. Jarrard, arrived in Caracas to oversee relief efforts. Plus, the U.S. Treasury moved to waive some sanctions until Oct. 23, to allow transactions related to earthquake relief.

Meanwhile, the United Nations and more than a dozen other countries are sending rescuers, supplies, financial assistance and emergency relief.

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