Global help arrives, search for survivors continues as Venezuela death toll tops 500

Shea Taylor, Julia Marshall
The death toll in Venezuela continues to climb as rescue crews race to find survivors after two powerful earthquakes struck.
Image credit: Jesus Vargas/Getty Images

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The death toll in Venezuela continues to climb as rescue crews race to find survivors after two powerful earthquakes struck, leaving widespread devastation across the country. As of Friday morning, at least 589 people have died and 2,980 people are injured, according to acting President Delcy Rodríguez.

Red Cross crews say rescue searches have become an around-the-clock operation, with many people still missing as rescuers dig through collapsed buildings. Officials expect the death toll to continue to rise.

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The U.S. Geological Survey’s predictive modeling indicates the quake could have killed thousands of people, with a 42% chance it could kill at least 10,000. However, the model is based on historical averages, and doesn’t take into account the specific conditions of these quakes.

  • Jesus Vargas/Getty Images
  • Maryorin Mendez / AFP via Getty Images
  • Diko Betancourt/Anadolu via Getty Images
  • Diko Betancourt/Anadolu via Getty Images

Historic back-to-back quakes

The back-to-back quakes, a 7.2 followed just 39 seconds later by a 7.5, are among the strongest to hit Venezuela in more than a century.

Communities across the country sustained damage, but Venezuela’s Acting President Delcy Rodriguez said La Guaira was the hardest hit.

“Dozens of buildings have collapsed and we are engaged in the arduous task of rescuing the lives that God allows us to save. The state of La Guaira is facing a true tragedy and has become a disaster zone,” she said.

The shaking was so powerful that it was felt more than a thousand miles away in Brazil’s Amazon region.

International support flies in

The international response is also growing.

The United States has deployed search-and-rescue teams, military support, medical personnel and humanitarian aid, at the direction of President Donald Trump.

  • Kai Moorschlatt/picture alliance via Getty Images
  • Kai Moorschlatt/picture alliance via Getty Images
  • Kai Moorschlatt/picture alliance via Getty Images

“The U.S.A. stands ready, willing, and able to help,” Trump wrote on Truth Social after the quakes. “I have instructed all agencies of our government to get ready to move quickly. We will be there for our new and great friends. Early reports are not good!”

The U.S. Southern Command said a senior American military official, U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Kevin J. Jarrard, arrived in Caracas to oversee relief efforts. Plus, the U.S. Treasury moved to waive some sanctions until Oct. 23, to allow transactions related to earthquake relief.

Meanwhile, the United Nations and more than a dozen other countries are sending rescuers, supplies, financial assistance and emergency relief.

Round out your reading

Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to Straight Arrow, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

Two major earthquakes have killed at least 235 people in Venezuela, prompting a U.S. government response that includes a temporary sanctions waiver affecting financial transactions tied to relief efforts.

Sanctions temporarily lifted

The U.S. Treasury waived certain sanctions on Venezuela until Oct. 23 to allow financial transactions related to earthquake relief, a documented change in current U.S. policy.

U.S. resources deployed

The U.S. has sent search-and-rescue teams, military support and medical personnel to Venezuela at President Trump's direction, according to the article.

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Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

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Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. CNN

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the quakes as a humanitarian catastrophe, stressing “worst earthquake in a century,” “catastrophic,” and fears that official counts vastly understate the toll.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right push harder on escalation, using phrases like “humanitarian crisis,” “massive,” “trapped,” and “thousands” to imply overwhelmed rescue capacity and looming disaster.

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Media landscape

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176 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • The death toll from the recent Venezuela earthquakes has risen to 235, with many patients arriving without vital signs or dying at health facilities, according to Health Minister Carlos Alvarado.
  • The earthquakes, measuring 7.2 and 7.5 in magnitude, are among the strongest Venezuela has experienced in over a century, causing thousands to be missing and widespread evacuations, including in Brazil's Amazon region.
  • A state of emergency was declared by Rodríguez, who described La Guaira as a 'disaster zone' and expressed hopes to rescue as many survivors as possible.
  • The U.S. Treasury has temporarily waived certain sanctions until October 23 to allow transactions related to earthquake relief efforts in Venezuela.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Wednesday, twin earthquakes struck Venezuela, killing at least 188 people and injuring 1,520, prompting a "massive" UN-coordinated recovery effort with international search-and-rescue teams deploying across the country.
  • La Guaira, the worst-hit city, remains a "disaster zone" where residents dig through rubble by hand due to lack of machinery; Caracas faces widespread disruptions including suspended subway service, airport closure, and power outages.
  • Interim President Delcy Rodriguez visited La Guaira on Thursday to coordinate relief efforts after taking office in January following the arrest of former president Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, jailed in New York City.
  • Secretary of State Marco Rubio, speaking from Bahrain, emphasized the critical 48-hour window for rescue operations, stating "you've got to get people out of that rubble within 48 hours or they won't survive."
  • The government is creating a $200 million reconstruction fund for hospitals and homes, while more than 770,000 Venezuelans in the US struggle to contact relatives amid severed communication lines and suspended airport service.

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Key points from the Right

  • Two major earthquakes measuring 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude struck northern Venezuela within a minute, causing significant destruction and killing around 235 people with over 4,300 injured.
  • The hardest-hit area was La Guaira, where many buildings collapsed, the main airport was damaged and closed, and a state of emergency was declared along with a $200 million reconstruction fund.
  • International rescue teams and humanitarian aid have been offered by numerous countries, including the United States, Spain, and Mexico, to assist with search, rescue, and relief efforts in Venezuela.
  • The earthquakes caused widespread destruction, power outages, and communication disruptions, complicating rescue operations amid continuous aftershocks.

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Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. CNN