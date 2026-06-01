Going public puts Anthropic’s safety mission under new pressure

Devin Pavlou
The Claude maker has filed with the SEC for a public offering. The company is already valued at nearly $1 trillion.
Image credit: Andrej Sokolow/picture alliance via Getty Images
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After months of speculation and even a blacklisting from the U.S. military, Anthropic has announced it’s going public. The company said it has filed paperwork with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering of its common stock.

The company made the announcement in a brief blog post on Monday, writing that the SEC is reviewing its offer. The post did not provide details on the number of shares Anthropic is offering.

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If approved, the company, already valued at nearly $1 trillion, would no longer exclusively rely on private capital. Anthropic would have a vastly larger pool of revenue and reduce its reliance on single tech megacorporations like Google and Amazon. 

What does a public AI company look like? 

A public Anthropic would look very different from what it does now, and that’s because it’s currently a public benefit corporation. That means it’s explicitly designed to prevent short-term profit motives from affecting safety priorities. 

An IPO would likely compel the company to choose between prioritizing shareholder interests over its current mission and implementing a dual-class share structure. This latter option, similar to Google’s model, would allow founders to maintain voting authority even with a smaller financial stake.

Anthropic would also look different on paper compared to other, more traditional tech companies. The company would likely show lots of revenue, but it would also likely show that it’s still burning massive amounts of cash on AI compute. 

AI companies have seen astronomical valuations not because of profit, but because of the technology’s possibilities. That means margins can potentially be very high, but they are nowhere near that now. 

The amount of revenue used on research and development is also extreme compared to other tech giants. Google, for instance, spends up to 15% of its revenue on R&D, but Anthropic reports using almost all of its revenue on it. Company leaders predict that research costs will drop to 65% of revenue in the coming years. 

Internal conflict will also rise if the company goes public. If its biggest competitor, OpenAI, releases a more powerful chatbot, analysts could consider Anthropic slow and too safe, even if the company believes it made the right call. This could result in some brutal quarterly earnings calls with aggressive investors upset that the other teams beat them. 

Does Anthropic’s relationship with Trump hurt its IPO chances?

But Anthropic’s public offering isn’t a done deal yet, since the SEC still needs to approve the funding, and previous issues between the company and the government may come back to bite. 

In late February, the Pentagon labeled Anthropic a supply chain risk, effectively blacklisting the company. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said it was because Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei refused to remove safeguards from the company’s AI model. Hegseth said this effectively allows a private company to dictate how the government uses data.

The defense secretary called the company’s refusal an attempt to “seize veto power over the operational decisions of the United States military.” 

Anthropic later sued, alleging that the military was punishing it for failing to comply with its demands. But a judge denied its appeal, and the blacklisting was allowed to go through. 

Despite the rocky relationship between the White House and Anthropic, the SEC would likely not deny it. Being banned from working with the U.S. military may push away some investors but entice others. 

How does this change the AI industry? 

Anthropic isn’t the only AI company trying to go public — OpenAI is, too. But OpenAI’s business structure makes that difficult. The ChatGPT-powered tech giant is currently a capped-profit LLC controlled by a nonprofit, but if Anthropic went public first, OpenAI would almost certainly accelerate towards restructuring into a for-profit business. Since Anthropic depicts itself as the responsible AI company, its IPO gives political cover for other AI companies seeking to follow suit. 

Currently, the industry believes that the safe approach to AI is the wrong approach. Move too slowly, and the other side might beat you. But Anthropic has always disagreed with that. 

If the market rewards Anthropic’s safety approach with a premium valuation, it indicates that the market prefers safety over speed and doesn’t see it as a hindrance. The broader AI industry is anticipating a definitive market signal regarding the economic impact of safety measures — specifically, whether they enhance or diminish a company’s value. A potential Anthropic IPO is expected to provide that much-needed clarity.

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Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow.
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Why this story matters

Anthropic's filing to go public would open one of the most heavily funded AI companies to retail investors and reshape how AI safety priorities are governed and financed.

Retail investors can buy in

If the SEC approves the IPO, individual investors would gain direct access to shares in a company currently valued at nearly $1 trillion that has been closed to public capital.

Safety vs. shareholder pressure

Going public would likely force Anthropic to choose between its current public benefit structure and shareholder obligations, according to the article's framing of the tradeoff.

Pentagon blacklisting remains active

A federal judge allowed the U.S. military's blacklisting of Anthropic to stand after the company sued, a documented condition that the article says may affect investor appetite.

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Synthesized coverage insights across 85 media outlets

Behind the numbers

Anthropic's annualized revenue reached $47 billion, up from $10 billion the prior year. Its valuation jumped from $380 billion in February to $965 billion in May after raising $65 billion in a Series H round, surpassing OpenAI's $852 billion valuation.

Context corner

Anthropic was founded in 2021 by former OpenAI employees, including CEO Dario Amodei, who left over concerns about the company's direction. The IPO market has been relatively quiet since 2021, and analysts have drawn comparisons to the 2019 Uber-Lyft race, where the company that listed first performed better.

History lesson

A comparable dynamic occurred in 2019 when Uber and Lyft raced to go public. Lyft, which listed first, performed better in the immediate aftermath, while Uber finished its first trading day below its IPO price — a pattern analysts say could repeat with Anthropic and OpenAI.

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Sources

  1. Anthropic
  2. Bloomberg
  3. The New York Times

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the IPO as a potentially “historic” or “blockbuster” milestone — an “AI giant” and a “major test” of the “revolution."
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right turn it into a rivalry story, stressing that Anthropic “races” or “scrambles” OpenAI, with phrases like “to the punch,” “frontier AI labs,” and “stock market listing” adding urgency and swagger.

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Media landscape

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85 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Anthropic, creator of the Claude AI model, has confidentially filed a draft registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a possible initial public offering , with timing dependent on market conditions and SEC review.
  • The company recently raised $65 billion, reaching a valuation of $965 billion, surpassing OpenAI's valuation of $852 billion.
  • Anthropic's IPO follows filings by SpaceX and potential filings by OpenAI, highlighting a surge of major AI tech companies preparing to enter public markets.

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Key points from the Center

  • Anthropic confidentially filed IPO papers with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday, initiating the process for a potential public listing.
  • Series funding of $65 billion last week pushed Anthropic to a $965 billion valuation, more than doubling from $30 billion earlier in the year and leapfrogging rival OpenAI.
  • Confidential IPO filings allow Anthropic to solicit regulator feedback before filing a public S-1 with financial data and risk factors; the actual IPO would follow about one month later.
  • SpaceX is expected to launch its IPO later this month at a $1.75 trillion valuation with a $75 billion offering, while OpenAI prepares its own confidential filing in coming weeks.
  • Three companies could enter public markets with valuations of at least $1 trillion, a historic milestone never before achieved and marking a watershed moment for Wall Street.

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Key points from the Right

  • Anthropic has confidentially filed for a US initial public offering .
  • OpenAI is also preparing to confidentially file for a US IPO soon, signaling upcoming major listings in the AI sector.

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Other (sources without bias rating):

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Sources

  1. Anthropic
  2. Bloomberg
  3. The New York Times