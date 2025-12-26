Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Gold and silver are worth their weight and more as investors seek safety

Julia Marshall
Precious metal prices continue to rise as the U.S. dollar declines in value. Gold, silver and platinum each jumped to all-time highs.
Image credit: Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images
The price of precious metals, specifically gold and silver, are continuing to rise as the value of the U.S. dollar continues to drop.

Latest numbers show spot gold has risen as much as 1.2% to a peak price above $4,530 an ounce. Spot silver also saw an increase, climbing 5% to about $75 an ounce.

Precious metal prices and demand is often seen as a barometer of the health of the economy. Analysts say many investors view gold, silver, and other metals as a “safe place” when the economy is shaky.

Precious metal prices continue to rise, as the value of the U.S. dollar continues to drop. Gold, silver and platinum each jumped to all-time highs this month, with Bloomberg citing escalating geopolitical tensions.

Latest numbers show spot gold has risen as much as 1.2% to a peak price above $4,530 an ounce. Spot silver also saw an increase, climbing 5% to about $75 an ounce.

The “spot” price of precious metals refers to the real-time value of the commodity that would be bought or sold and delivered immediately.

Over the past year, gold prices rose by around 70% and silver rose more than 150%. Both are on track to see their best annual performances since 1979, Bloomberg noted.

Meanwhile, the value of the U.S. dollar continues to decline. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index noted the dollar’s value was down 0.7% this week, which the financial news outlet notes is its biggest drop since June. 

Several factors play into the increase in precious metal prices, including federal interest rate cuts and geopolitical tensions. Bloomberg noted that escalating tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela may be increasing the appeal of precious metals, as well as the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Lower borrowing costs are likely also a factor. Traders expect more rate cuts in 2026, which is driving demand for precious metals. 

“Expectations ⁠for further Fed easing in 2026, a weak dollar and heightened geopolitical tensions are driving volatility in thin markets. While there is some risk of profit-taking before the year-end, the trend remains strong,” said Peter Grant, vice president and senior metals strategist at Zaner Metals.

Precious metal prices and demand can be a signal as to the health of the economy. Analysts say many investors view gold, silver and other metals as a “safe place” when the economy is shaky. 
“Many investors and institutions around the world are looking for an alternative defensive asset,” Campbell Harvey, a professor at Duke’s Fuqua School of Business, told ABC News. “Many of those investors realize they are significantly underinvested in gold.”

Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. Thanks to her extensive newsroom experience, Julia has a keen eye for news and extensive experience in writing and editing content across all topics and platforms.
Cole Lauterbach contributed to this report.
Precious metals are surging to record prices while the U.S. dollar falls, reflecting investor concerns over geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty, which could signal shifts in global financial markets and economic outlooks.

Gold, silver and platinum are hitting all-time highs, which often indicates investors are seeking safe assets due to increased uncertainty or instability.

The falling value of the dollar, as noted by Bloomberg, may influence global trade and investment decisions and is linked to other market movements.

According to Bloomberg, factors including U.S.-Venezuela tensions and the Russia-Ukraine war, as well as expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts, are driving investors toward precious metals.

