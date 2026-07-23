Good news for coffee drinkers. Lifestyle coaching for dementia. West Nile virus rises again.

Researchers presented encouraging results on protecting brain health, coffee got another vote of confidence, and West Nile virus is making its seasonal return. As always, the interesting part isn’t just what happened — it’s what the evidence actually says.

Last week, many of us were thinking twice before ordering a salad as Cyclospora cases spread across the country.

Peer Review

Rehashing the week’s health headlines

📌 News You Can Use

Good news for coffee drinkers.

How it was covered: A new scientific statement from the American Heart Association concluded that up to 400 milligrams of caffeine a day — about five 8-ounce cups of coffee — is safe for most healthy adults. What’s more: When consumed without added sugars, flavors or creams, coffee may even lower the risk of heart disease, heart failure, stroke and Type 2 diabetes.

The findings don’t extend to all caffeinated beverages. The Association noted that the high caffeine levels often found in energy drinks have been linked to poor health outcomes, including elevated blood pressure and irregular heart rhythms.

An important caveat: Much of the evidence linking coffee to better health comes from observational studies, which can show associations but can’t prove coffee is the reason people live longer or have healthier hearts. Researchers also found the benefits appear strongest at two to four cups a day, not necessarily five. They emphasized that sugary syrups, whipped cream and other high-calorie add-ins may erase many of those advantages. Individual responses to caffeine also vary based on genetics, medications and underlying health conditions.

Bottom line: If you already enjoy coffee, this report is reassuring — you probably don’t need to feel guilty about your morning cup. But it’s not a prescription to drink more coffee, and no amount of caffeine can replace the proven benefits of eating well, exercising regularly and controlling blood pressure.

👀 Worth Watching

Can lifestyle coaching really help protect your brain?

How it was covered: We’ve long been told that eating well, exercising and staying mentally active may lower our risk of dementia. Last week at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference, researchers presented some of the strongest evidence yet that a structured program combining those habits may help preserve cognitive function.

In a two-year clinical trial involving more than 1,000 older adults across 11 Latin American countries, people who received supervised exercise, nutrition counseling, cognitive training, cardiovascular health monitoring and regular group coaching had 55% greater improvements in overall cognitive function than those who received only general lifestyle advice. Researchers and experts not involved in the trial hailed the findings as a “landmark effort” because they reinforce similar results from a large American study published last year. This suggests that comprehensive lifestyle programs can improve brain health across diverse populations — not just in one country or research setting.

Bottom line: There’s still no guaranteed way to prevent dementia. But this study adds to growing evidence that protecting your heart may also help protect your brain — and that sustained coaching and support may be just as important as the lifestyle changes themselves.

💨 Public Health Alert

West Nile virus is off to an unusually early start

How it was covered: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says West Nile virus activity is running well ahead of what’s typical for this point in the summer. As of July 21, public health agencies have recorded 91 human cases across 20 states, including 63 neuroinvasive cases, the severe form of the disease that affects the brain or nervous system. There have been 55 cases in Arizona and eight in Texas. By the end of June, the CDC had confirmed 48 cases, compared with a historical average of about 10 by that point in the season, making this one of the earliest starts in decades.

Bottom line: West Nile virus isn’t a reason to cancel your summer plans. But if you’re spending time outdoors — especially around dawn or dusk — it’s worth using EPA-approved insect repellent, wearing long sleeves when practical and emptying standing water around your home where mosquitoes breed. The season is only beginning, and cases typically continue climbing through late summer.