Google employee’s arrest raises questions about insider trading on prediction markets

Cassandra Buchman
A software engineer at Google faces federal charges after allegedly using insider information to make more than $1.2 million on Polymarket. 
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A software engineer at Google faces federal charges after allegedly using insider information to make more than $1.2 million on Polymarket. 

Michele Spagnuolo, a 36-year-old Italian citizen living in Switzerland, is the latest prediction market user accused of insider trading. While the number of such cases have been mounting, actual arrests and charges have been rare. 

Spagnuolo, who traded under the account name “AlphaRaccoon,” is charged with one count of violating the Commodity Exchange Act, one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering. 

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Spagnuolo had access to Google’s internal data systems, such as a software tool allowing him to view “confidential, nonpublic data,” the Justice Department said in a complaint filed in a New York federal court.

With this information, the DOJ said, Spagnuolo bet on what Google’s most-searched topics would be in 2025. He had opened his Polymarket account in May 2024.

Between Oct. 15, 2025, and Dec. 4, 2025, court records say, Spagnuolo wagered “Yes” or “No” on at least 23 of the 2025 Year in Search List contracts in Polymarket, with what the DOJ said was “near-perfect accuracy.” Google did not publicly release its 2025 Year in Search list until Dec. 4, 2025. 

Spagnuolo placed bets on whether public figures such as Pope Leo XIV, President Donald Trump and d4vd would be among the most-searched people on Google. D4vd is a singer charged with murder in the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez.  

Although D4vd initially had near-zero chances of being the most-searched person on Google, Spagnuolo correctly bet that he would be at the number one spot for 2025.

As AlphaRaccoon, Spagnuolo allegedly risked more than $2.7 million on prediction market bets. Ultimately, federal officials said, he earned a profit of about $1.2 million.

“Today’s charges reinforce a decades-old message: corporate insiders cannot use confidential business information to turn a profit in our markets,” U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton of the Southern District of New York said in a statement. “As alleged, Spagnuolo violated the duties he owed to his employer and used Google’s confidential business information to make more than $1.2 million in trading profits on Polymarket.  Insider trading compromises the integrity of our markets, and the American people want this greed-driven conduct investigated and prosecuted.”

Google said Spagnuolo has been placed on leave. 

“We’re working with law enforcement on their investigation,” a Google spokesperson told Straight Arrow. “The employee accessed our marketing material using a tool available to all employees, but using such confidential information to place bets is a serious breach of our policies.”

In a statement emailed to Straight Arrow, a Polymarket spokesperson said the company worked closely with the U.S. attorney’s office and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

“Blockchain trading is transparent, traceable, and bad actors leave footprints,” the spokesperson said. “We are committed to maintaining accurate, fair, and transparent markets as well as enforcing our rules and working with our regulators and law enforcement.”

Calls for more oversight

Last month, a U.S. Army special forces soldier was arrested after he allegedly used classified information to bet on former Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro’s capture, also on Polymarket. Master Sgt. Gannon Ken Van Dyke, a 38-year-old from North Carolina who participated in what was dubbed  “Operation Absolute Resolve,” ultimately won about $409,881 on his wagers, authorities said.

After Van Dyke’s arrest, Polymarket stepped up its oversight of trades by partnering with the blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis to track transactions in real time, creating a system that scans for trading patterns tied to inside knowledge. The system is designed to surface those signals quickly for investigators.

Lawmakers have called for more oversight over prediction markets, and state officials have taken legal action against them for violating their gambling regulations. 

A Minnesota law that takes effect in August will ban prediction markets from operating in the state. The Trump administration sued to block the law, and President Donald Trump called Gov. Tim Walz and other state officials “SCUM” for taking action against prediction markets. 

Trump wrote on Truth Social that maintaining the CFTC’s exclusive authority over prediction markets is “critically important.”

“Under my leadership,” he said, “we are setting ‘rules of the road’ that are the Gold Standard for the States.”

However, the CFTC has been criticized for lax regulation of prediction markets. A New York Times investigation found that the commission’s acting chair, Caroline D. Pham, and her senior counsel had given favorable rulings to three companies tied to Trump’s family businesses. These companies were Polymarket, Gemini Titan and Crypto.com.

The Times reported that during the past 16 months, the Trump administration shrunk the commission’s workforce, purged career officials, and “helped out prediction markets at virtually every turn.”

Davis Ingle, a White House spokesperson, told The Times, “there are no conflicts of interest,” even though members of Trump’s family have struck deals with prediction market operators. 

In a Wall Street Journal Op-Ed published on May 1, current CFTC chair Mike Selig said claims of rampant insider trading and lax rules “are simply untrue.”

“I’ve made it clear time and time again that anyone who engages in insider trading will be found and prosecuted to the full extent of the law,” Selig, who has been a supporter of prediction markets, wrote. 

Now, the White House is reviewing proposed guidelines for regulating prediction markets, according to a notice posted on the Office of Management and Budget’s website, first reported on by Bloomberg.  

Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
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Why this story matters

Federal charges against a Google engineer for allegedly using confidential company data to profit on Polymarket illustrate that prediction market trades are traceable and subject to existing commodity and fraud laws.

Insider trading reaches new venues

Federal prosecutors have applied insider trading law to prediction market bets, establishing that platforms like Polymarket are not outside the reach of U.S. commodity and wire fraud statutes.

Platform oversight is expanding

Following two high-profile arrests, Polymarket partnered with blockchain analytics firm Chainalysis to scan trades in real time for patterns tied to inside knowledge.

State access may be restricted

A Minnesota law taking effect in August will ban prediction markets from operating in the state, while the Trump administration has sued to block it, leaving the legal status of such platforms in that state contested.

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Do the math

Michele Spagnuolo risked approximately $2.75 million across 25 bets and netted roughly $1.2 million in profit. He was released on a $2.25 million bond. The prior Polymarket insider case involved a soldier who allegedly made over $400,000. Spagnuolo faces a combined maximum sentence of 50 years across all three charges against him.

Policy impact

The case arrives as the CFTC and multiple states are in active legal disputes over who regulates prediction markets. The Trump administration has backed CFTC's exclusive authority and sued several states, while states argue the platforms are gambling operations subject to state law.

Terms to know

Prediction market: a platform where users buy and sell contracts tied to real-world event outcomes. Commodities fraud: misuse of nonpublic information to trade in CFTC-regulated markets.

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Sources

  1. Department of Justice
  2. President Donald Trump via Truth Social
  3. The New York TImes
  4. Mike Selig via The Wall Street Journal
  5. Bloomberg

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Sources

  1. Department of Justice
  2. President Donald Trump via Truth Social
  3. The New York TImes
  4. Mike Selig via The Wall Street Journal
  5. Bloomberg