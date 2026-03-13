GOP bill would revoke abortion pill’s FDA approval; States move to keep federal immigration agents out of polling places

In this Media Miss Minute, a GOP senator is pushing legislation that would revoke the FDA’s approval of the abortion pill mifepristone. Plus, some Democratic-led states are moving to keep federal immigration agents out of polling places.

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Media Miss by the left: Hawley introduces bill to revoke abortion pill approval

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., has introduced a bill that would revoke FDA approval for the abortion pill mifepristone.

The legislation would also make labeling and distributing mifepristone for pregnancy termination a violation of federal law and create a pathway for women to sue drug manufacturers for damages.

Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Tenn., is expected to introduce companion legislation in the House.

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Media Miss by the right: States move to limit immigration agents at polling places

As midterm elections approach, several Democratic-led states are taking steps to prevent federal immigration agents from being present at polling places.

New Mexico recently banned armed agents from polling locations. The Associated Press reports at least a half-dozen others are considering similar measures.

The Trump administration says it has no plans to deploy immigration agents to polling locations.

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Visit SAN’s Media Miss archive for more stories that are being missed or minimized by partisan outlets.

Straight Arrow News identifies Media Misses based on coverage data available at the time of publication. Some outlets may choose to cover a story after our analysis is published. Our methodology prioritizes timely, prominent coverage across a range of sources, but we continually review and refine our approach to ensure balance and accuracy.