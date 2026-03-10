GOP Congressman says ‘Muslims don’t belong’ in America; Trump won’t sign laws until SAVE Act passes

In this Media Miss Minute, GOP Congressman Andy Ogles is under fire for comments about Muslims that are drawing backlash. And President Donald Trump says he won’t sign any new bills into law until Congress passes a specific one.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

Media Miss by the right: GOP Rep. Andy Ogles says ‘Muslims don’t belong in American society’

Congressman Andy Ogles is under fire for a controversial social media post in which he wrote, “Muslims don’t belong in American society.”

The Tennessee Republican made the comment after the FBI announced it is investigating an IED being thrown at a New York protest as ISIS-inspired terrorism.

Ogles later doubled down, saying, “All of them immigrants, none of them belong here.”

Media landscape Powered by Ground News™

Media Miss by the left: Trump says he won’t sign any bills until SAVE Act passes

President Donald Trump says he will not sign any bills into law until Congress passes the Safeguard American Voter Eligibility (SAVE) America Act, which would require proof of citizenship and a photo ID to vote.

The House passed the SAVE America Act last month, but it has not yet cleared the Senate. Trump is urging Republicans to bypass a Democratic filibuster to get the bill to his desk.

Media landscape Powered by Ground News™

For more stories being under-reported by the partisan media, visit SAN’s Media Miss archive.

Straight Arrow News identifies Media Misses based on coverage data available at the time of publication. Some outlets may choose to cover a story after our analysis is published. Our methodology prioritizes timely, prominent coverage across a range of sources, but we continually review and refine our approach to ensure balance and accuracy.