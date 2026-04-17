GOP congresswoman accuses Democratic senator of misconduct ‘sexual in nature’

The fallout from the sexual misconduct scandal that led former Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., to resign this week is expanding. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna. R-Fla. has accused Sen. Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., a former close ally of Swalwell, of misconduct “sexual in nature.”

Luna told CBS News that Gallego is the unnamed senator she referenced in earlier social media posts, describing the allegations as serious.

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Congresswoman’s social media posts

Luna posted on X last Friday, writing that multiple young women had come forward in recent months with allegations against male members of Congress from both parties, and that leadership had failed to act.

“There are many young women over the last few months that have come forward about multiple MALE members of congress, both Democrat and Republican and the leadership on both sides has done nothing,” Luna wrote. “I am not going to act like it is fine. This is NOT okay.”

There are many young women over the last few months that have come forward about multiple MALE members of congress, both Democrat and Republican and the leadership on both sides has done nothing. I am not going to act like it is fine. This is NOT okay. Let’s also not forget about… — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) April 11, 2026

Days later, she posted again, directing a message to Senate Majority Leader John Thune, urging him to look into what she called “very disturbing” allegations involving a senator. She said her office would be in contact with his.

It’s seems like the Senate has its own trash to take out. @LeaderJohnThune You need to look into the allegations against one of your Senators, it’s very disturbing. My chief will be contacting your chief. — Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (@RepLuna) April 15, 2026

What Luna told CBS

In her interview with CBS’s Major Garrett, Luna said a woman is “coming forward with attorneys” and wants to go on the record about an incident she described as sexual in nature.

When asked whether she believed a crime had been committed, Luna said she is not investigating the matter and is instead passing along the information to officials who can act on it.

She also said she believes Thune’s office is now looking into the allegations.

Luna later suggested, without naming Gallego, that certain alleged conduct could rise to a criminal level.

Gallego response

CBS News reported a spokesperson for Gallego pushed back, saying: “These are right-wing conspiracy theories being parroted by a fringe far-right member of Congress. Senator Gallego has not received notification or been contacted by the ethics committee.”

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Swalwell-Gallego connection

Swalwell, first elected to Congress in 2012, resigned this week after at least four women — including a staffer — accused him of sexual misconduct dating back to 2018. He has denied the allegations and said he plans to fight them.

Gallego served in the House from 2015 to 2025 before winning a Senate seat in Arizona, defeating Republican Kari Lake in 2024.

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He told reporters this week that he and Swalwell were close, and said he had heard rumors about his behavior but was not aware of any alleged misconduct involving staff.

Gallego has denied any inappropriate conduct of his own.