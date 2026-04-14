GOP Rep. Tony Gonzales to resign from Congress as expulsion vote looms

Jason K. Morrell
Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales says he'll resign from Congress ahead of a potential expulsion vote, after an ethics investigation into an affair.
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Rep. Tony Gonzales said he will resign from Congress ahead of a potential expulsion vote, after an ethics investigation tied to a relationship with a staff member and bipartisan calls for him to step down. He said he will file his retirement when the House returns Tuesday.

Ethics probe ends in resignation

The Texas Republican had already said he would not seek reelection after acknowledging a relationship with a staff member in his office. House rules bar sexual relationships between lawmakers and employees under their supervision.

The House Ethics Committee opened an investigation into the relationship, and lawmakers were preparing to force an expulsion vote later this week if Gonzales stayed.

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Pressure to resign spread across parties

Gonzales announced the decision in a post on X, writing that he would “file my retirement from office” and calling it a privilege to represent his district.

“There is a season for everything and God has a plan for us all,” he wrote.

Gonzales did not say when his resignation would take effect.

His announcement landed within an hour after Rep. Eric Swalwell said he also planned to leave Congress over separate allegations involving staff relationships.

CNN reports Democrats had begun to increasingly support an expulsion vote for Swalwell, too.

Case includes staff relationship and reported texts

In March, Gonzales acknowledged an affair with a staff member who later died by suicide. Separate reports last week from the San Antonio Express-News described messages Gonzales allegedly sent to another campaign staffer during his first run for office.

Republican leaders had already pushed Gonzales out of his reelection race, but they had not demanded that he leave Congress right away.

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
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Why this story matters

A Texas congressional seat is now vacant following Rep. Tony Gonzales's announced resignation, triggered by an ethics investigation into a prohibited staff relationship.

House seat becomes vacant

Gonzales's departure leaves his Texas district without representation until a special election is held, directly affecting constituents' access to congressional services.

House rules enforced

House rules explicitly bar sexual relationships between lawmakers and staff under their supervision, and this case resulted in a formal ethics investigation and bipartisan expulsion pressure.

Second resignation announced

According to CNN, Rep. Eric Swalwell also announced plans to leave Congress over separate staff relationship allegations, with Democrats reportedly increasing support for his expulsion as well.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Politico
  2. San Antonio Express-News

Sources

  1. Politico
  2. San Antonio Express-News

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