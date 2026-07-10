Gordie Howe International Bridge reportedly opening soon with new deal: Senate candidate

Krystal Nurse
The Gordie Howe International Bridge is opening soon after a U.S. Senate candidate said the Trump administration signed a new financial deal.
Image credit: Jim West/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
This recording was made using enhanced software.

The long-awaited international bridge connecting Detroit to Windsor, Ontario, Canada, could open soon after a U.S. Senate candidate revealed federal transportation officials reached a deal on vehicle traffic. The bridge has been a point of contention with delayed openings and President Donald Trump’s dissatisfaction with the revenue deal.

Mike Rogers, a Republican candidate for Michigan’s open U.S. Senate seat, told WJR Radio that the Gordie Howe International Bridge will “get opened” soon. He told a radio host that U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick allegedly struck a new funding deal for the bridge, which is controlled jointly by Michigan and the Canadian governments.  

“The financial deal that they secured for us,” Rogers said, “We went from getting no revenue. I believe it’ll be as much as half the revenue, joint determination on what the tolls are.” 

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Officials abruptly scrapped a planned June ribbon-cutting for the bridge without reason. Rogers didn’t state exactly when the structure will open, but The Associated Press spoke to two anonymous sources who said commercial traffic will start by Aug. 1. 

Part of the deal, Rogers said, included a ban on Chinese vehicles entering the U.S. Canada has allowed a limited number of Chinese electric vehicles into the country and mandated that China invest and expand production. A bipartisan crop of U.S. lawmakers has introduced legislation over the years to keep China out of the U.S. automotive industry.

“That bridge is going to get opened,” Rogers said. 

It’s not immediately clear what the rest of the deal entails or how it differs from the 100-year deal former Gov. Rick Snyder, a Republican, signed with the late Queen Elizabeth II on behalf of Canada in 2012. That agreement allowed Michigan and Canada to split the toll revenue once Canada is repaid $6.4 billion CAD ($4.6 billion USD) for construction.

Tolls are projected to take 36 years before Canada is fully repaid, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation. The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, the international governing body for the Gordie Howe Bridge, has already set toll rates for the bridge and created discount programs for frequent travelers.

Rogers called the old agreement a “terrible deal” that prevented Michigan from seeing any revenue. 

The bridge authority and Prime Minister Mark Carney didn’t immediately respond to Straight Arrow’s request for comment. 

In a statement to Straight Arrow, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer didn’t address the reported new revenue deal on the bridge, but said the bridge has “always been a great deal for our state.” 

“Thousands of Michigan workers built this critical bridge, which will speed up auto production, lower costs, ease traffic, strengthen agriculture, and give people on both sides of the border better-paying jobs and brighter futures,” she said. “I’m proud to have fought for its opening and congratulate my partners who have worked on this issue alongside me for years.“

Round out your reading

Krystal Nurse
Krystal Nurse
Krystal Nurse is a general assignment reporter for Straight Arrow based out of Detroit, Michigan. She covers a wide array of topics, unafraid to ask hard questions to help the public understand the story at hand.
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

The Gordie Howe International Bridge, a major U.S.-Canada crossing at Detroit, may be nearing an opening that would affect cross-border travel, trade and toll costs for Michiganders and commercial drivers.

Commercial traffic timeline reported

Two anonymous sources told the Associated Press that commercial traffic on the bridge could begin by Aug. 1, according to the article.

Toll structure already set

The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority has already established toll rates and discount programs for frequent travelers, per the article.

Chinese vehicles reportedly restricted

Rogers said the deal includes a ban on Chinese vehicles entering the U.S. via the bridge, though the claim is unverified and the full deal terms remain unclear.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 61 media outlets

Behind the numbers

The bridge cost $4.6 billion USD ($6.4 billion CAD) to build and has been under construction since 2018.

Context corner

The Detroit-Windsor corridor has been a major trade artery for generations, with the nearly century-old privately-owned Ambassador Bridge handling $126 billion in commercial truck trade as of 2023. The 2012 Canada-Michigan Crossing Agreement, signed by then-Prime Minister Stephen Harper and then-Gov. Rick Snyder, established that Canada would fund construction and recoup costs through tolls.

Global impact

The bridge is a key trade link between the U.S. and Canada, two of the world's largest trading partners. The delay and renegotiation occurred amid broader U.S.-Canada trade tensions, including tariff disputes and U.S. President Donald Trump's threats not to renew the USMCA free trade agreement.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Mike Rogers via WJR Radio
  2. The Associated Press
  3. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

61 total sources

Key points from the Left

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. Mike Rogers via WJR Radio
  2. The Associated Press
  3. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer