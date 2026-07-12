Graham’s passing disrupts committee agendas, opens new GOP fight for his seat

Cassandra Buchman
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., died following a “brief and sudden” illness Saturday, his office announced early Sunday, leaving his seat vacant. This also has implications for the November South Carolina Senate race, as he was up for re-election this year.
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Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., died following a “brief and sudden” illness Saturday, his office announced early Sunday, leaving his seat — and committee assignments — vacant. His passing also has implications for the November South Carolina Senate race, as he was up for re-election this year.

Under state law, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is able to appoint someone to replace Graham until Jan. 3, although McMaster, on X Sunday morning, called the senator “irreplaceable.”

“The fiercest of fighters for South Carolina and America — and a loyal and steadfast friend,” McMaster wrote.

State law doesn’t dictate when McMaster has to pick someone to fill the seat.

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What’s in store for the Senate race

Graham won the Republican nomination in the state’s primary elections in June of this year. Another special Republican primary, per state law, needs to happen on Aug. 11. Interested Republican candidates can begin filing July 21.

Several media outlets have already reported that Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., is “strongly considering” a bid for Graham’s Senate seat. One source familiar with Mace’s thinking described her mindset as “you only live once” to Axios.

“South Carolina lost a giant last night. For more than three decades, Lindsey Graham gave everything he had to this state and this country, from the Air Force to the United States Senate,” Mace, who lost June’s gubernatorial primary, said on X. “We did not always agree, but no one ever questioned his love for South Carolina or the fight he brought to every room he walked into.”

Punchbowl News reported that Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., is interested in the interim appointment, as well as running for a full term. However, Wilson wrote on X that he plans to remain in the House of Representatives to “keep (President Donald Trump’s) two-vote majority for the American people!!!”

Whoever wins the Republican primary will face Democrat Dr. Annie Andrews, a pediatrician, in the general election.

“My deepest condolences are with the family of Senator Lindsey Graham, his friends, his devoted staff, and all who are grieving this sudden and tremendous loss,” Andrews wrote on X. “From his small-town South Carolina roots to the halls of the U.S. Senate, he was a man of great faith who proudly served our nation as a JAG officer and Air Force Colonel.”

A big impact on committee agendas

With Graham’s death, and Kentucky Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell in the hospital, the GOP’s majority in the Senate gets slimmer — at least until another appointment is made.

Graham chaired the Senate’s Budget Committee and was a member of the Judiciary, Appropriations and Environment and Public Works committees, too. 

As chair of the Budget Committee, Graham was instrumental in getting the “Big, Beautiful Bill,” which placed new restrictions on SNAP and Medicaid, passed, as well as the Secure America Act that gave federal immigration enforcement agencies another $70 billion in funding.

His death comes at a time when President Donald Trump is urging Republicans to pass a bill giving $350 billion requested by the Pentagon and the SAVE Act, which tightens voting restrictions.

“No games, no delays, and no weak compromises!” Trump said on social media. “Do this ASAP.”

In addition, had he not died, Graham would have been part of the Judiciary Committee’s confirmation hearings this week for acting Attorney General Todd Blanche.

Key deadlines are also coming up: Congress leaves for summer recess in August, and funding for the State Department needs to be passed by Sept. 30.

Graham, who was 71, was first elected as a senator in 2002 after being in the House for eight years.

A former military lawyer, Graham advocated for an interventionist foreign policy. During a recent trip to Ukraine, a country he supported along with Israel, Graham toured a drone factory and met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

McConnell was another Republican who aligned with Graham on Ukraine, including putting sanctions on Russia.

Round out your reading

Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
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Why this story matters

The death of Sen. Lindsey Graham leaves a South Carolina Senate seat vacant and triggers a state-specific electoral process that will determine who represents the state in Congress.

Senate seat is temporarily vacant

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster can appoint a replacement to serve until Jan. 3.

New primary race is set

A special Republican primary is scheduled for Aug. 11, with candidate filing opening July 21, reshaping the November Senate race on a compressed timeline.

General election field is reset

Whoever wins the Republican primary will face Democrat Dr. Annie Andrews in the general election, replacing Graham as the GOP candidate on the November ballot.

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Behind the numbers

Republicans currently hold a 53-47 Senate majority, but the GOP caucus had already been operating short one member due to Sen. Mitch McConnell's hospitalization.

Community reaction

Democratic nominee Annie Andrews issued a statement calling Graham "a man of great faith who proudly served our nation as a JAG officer and Air Force colonel" and urged South Carolinians to set partisanship aside. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said Graham was "irreplaceable, the fiercest of fighters for South Carolina and America."

Context corner

Graham was first elected to the House in 1994 and to the Senate in 2002, serving more than two decades in the upper chamber. He chaired the Senate Budget Committee, a panel that has become central to passing major legislation through the reconciliation process, which requires only a simple majority rather than the 60 votes needed for most Senate bills.

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Sources

  1. South Carolina Legislature
  2. CNBC
  3. Axios
  4. Rep. Nancy Mace via X
  5. Rep. Joe Wilson via X

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Sources

  1. South Carolina Legislature
  2. CNBC
  3. Axios
  4. Rep. Nancy Mace via X
  5. Rep. Joe Wilson via X