Grand jury again refuses to indict NY Attorney General Letitia James

Devin Pavlou
A federal grand jury in Virginia refused to indict New York Attorney General Letitia James on mortgage fraud charges for a second time.
Image credit: Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

Summary

Grand jury decisions

A grand jury in Virginia declined to indict New York Attorney General Letitia James on mortgage fraud charges.

Charge history

The federal government has brought charges against James before, but a judge later dismissed them after determining that the U.S. attorney overseeing the case had been illegally appointed by President Donald Trump.

Prosecutors' allegations

Prosecutors claimed James misrepresented a property she bought in 2020 as a second home rather than as an investment property, potentially saving her $19,000 over the life of her mortgage.

Full story

A federal grand jury in Virginia refused to indict New York Attorney General Letitia James on mortgage fraud charges. This marks the second time in less than a week the Department of Justice has failed to convince a grand jury to bring charges against one of President Donald Trump’s most prominent enemies.

In total, this is the third time the federal government has brought allegations against James to a grand jury. Originally, Lindsey Halligan, the interim U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, persuaded a grand jury to indict James. 

However, a judge later found that Trump had illegally appointed Halligan. The judge dismissed the charges against James, along with unrelated charges that Halligan had brought against another Trump enemy, former FBI Director James Comey. 

Two different grand juries, same decision

This week, the Justice Department asked a grand jury in Alexandria, Virginia, to return an indictment after a different grand jury in Norfolk refused to do so on Dec. 4.

After the first grand jury refused to indict James, the Justice Department said it would try again, as Straight Arrow News previously reported. It is not clear whether Justice Department lawyers will continue to pursue the case after Thursday’s grand jury decision.

Prosecutors claim James falsely listed a home she purchased in 2020 as a second primary home instead of an investment property. They said this potentially saved her $19,000 over the life of her mortgage.

James said she believes the charges are politically motivated. She previously investigated Trump and his real-estate company for fraud, saying they routinely overvalued properties and other assets to obtain bank loans at lower rates. The court found Trump liable for fraud in the civil suit. That finding was upheld by an appeals court, but a nearly $500 million fine was thrown out. 

James has denied any wrongdoing. 

“As I have said from the start, the charges against me are baseless,” she previously wrote in a statement. ”It is time for this unchecked weaponization of our justice system to stop.”

Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow News.
Alan Judd contributed to this report.
Why this story matters

Federal grand juries have declined to indict New York Attorney General Letitia James on mortgage fraud charges, raising questions about the pursuit and handling of cases involving high-profile public officials in politically charged contexts.

Judicial process

Multiple grand juries declined to bring charges against Letitia James, highlighting the complexities and scrutiny surrounding federal indictments, especially in cases involving well-known officials and politically sensitive allegations.

Political motivation in legal proceedings

James states the charges are politically motivated, drawing attention to concerns about the impartiality of legal actions involving officials who have taken stands against powerful political figures.

Accountability and public officials

The allegations and subsequent legal outcomes bring to light the ways in which the justice system addresses claims of wrongdoing by high-ranking government officials and the public’s interest in transparent accountability.

Get the big picture

Synthesized coverage insights across 79 media outlets

Behind the numbers

According to AP and CNN, federal prosecutors usually succeed in grand jury indictments; sources note that in the 2016 fiscal year, only six such failures were reported out of over 150,000 arrests, making this case statistically rare.

Community reaction

Local and national political figures, including New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, have defended Letitia James, while some commentators describe the repeated attempts to indict her as politically motivated and call for an end to the prosecution.

Oppo research

Opponents claim the repeated efforts to indict James are examples of political vendetta and selective prosecution, using social media posts and commentary to criticize the Justice Department's actions.

