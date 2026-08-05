Guatemala’s Fuego volcano erupts, forcing evacuations and raising concerns of mudslides

One of Central America’s most active volcanoes is erupting again.

Guatemala’s Fuego volcano has forced evacuations and shelter-in-place orders, raising fears of dangerous mudslides.

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About 30,000 people in communities below the volcano have been affected, with hundreds evacuated to emergency shelters.

A major highway that passes close to the volcano has been shut down, and the Education Ministry suspended classes in nearby towns.

AP Photo/Moises Castillo

AP Photo/Moises Castillo

AP Photo/Moises Castillo

AP Photo/Moises Castillo

AP Photo/Moises Castillo

AP Photo/Moises Castillo

AP Photo/Moises Castillo

AP Photo/Moises Castillo

AP Photo/Moises Castillo

AP Photo/Moises Castillo

AP Photo/Moises Castillo

AP Photo/Moises Castillo

AP Photo/Moises Castillo

AP Photo/Moises Castillo

AP Photo/Moises Castillo

AP Photo/Moises Castillo

AP Photo/Moises Castillo

AP Photo/Moises Castillo

AP Photo/Moises Castillo

Fuego volcano erupts

The eruption began Monday morning, prompting Guatemalan officials to raise the alert level to red and warn that the next 72 hours will be critical.

Incredible images from San Juan Alotenango show glowing volcanic rock, ash and gas erupting from the crater overnight.

Falling ash has made conditions dangerous, and mudflows stretching more than four miles down the mountain have done the same.

Forecast rain could make the mudflows even more dangerous. As of Tuesday, mudflows have not reached villages, and no structures have been reported damaged or at risk.

An active volcano

Fuego, which translates to “volcano of fire,” is one of the region’s most active volcanoes.

In 2018, a major eruption destroyed an entire village and killed hundreds of people. Plus, an eruption last year spurred preventative evacuations.

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