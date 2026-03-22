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Guthrie family urges new review of evidence: ‘Someone knows something’

Jason K. Morrell
Savannah Guthrie and her family issued a new appeal Sunday, urging people in Tucson to share any information about her missing mother. The statement asks the public to revisit details that could generate new leads.
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Savannah Guthrie and her family issued a new appeal Sunday, urging people in Tucson to share any information about her missing mother. The statement asks the public to revisit details that could generate new leads.

In a message shared on Instagram, the family said someone in the community already has information that could help break the case.

“Someone knows something. It’s possible a member of this community has information that they do not even realize is significant,” the family said. 

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The statement asks residents to revisit specific dates tied to the disappearance, including the night Nancy Guthrie was last seen and the days leading up to it. The family also urged people to check camera footage, text messages, and personal notes for details that may have been overlooked.

“No detail is too small. It may be the key,” the statement read.

The family also described the uncertainty they are living with.

“We miss our mom with every breath, and we cannot be in peace until she is home,” they said. “We cannot grieve; we can only ache and wonder.”

“We want to celebrate her beautiful and courageous life, but we cannot do that until she is brought to a final place of rest.”

In a separate post Sunday, Savannah Guthrie shared a religious image with the words “I believe, I believe.”

Investigation continues with few leads

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was reported missing on Feb. 1 from her home in Tucson, Arizona. Investigators believe she was taken against her will.

Authorities have reviewed surveillance images from the home, but none have been identified as suspicious. A masked man was captured on video outside the front door the night she disappeared, and no suspect has been identified.

Nearly two months later, investigators are still analyzing DNA recovered from the scene as they search for new leads.

Public appeal continues as search expands

The family offered a $1 million reward for information leading to Nancy Guthrie’s recovery.

Savannah Guthrie has stepped away from her role on NBC’s “Today” as she focuses on efforts to find her mother.

The family said the search now depends on new information from the public.

Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason K. Morrell is the managing editor for mornings at Straight Arrow News, where he drives editorial across digital and video platforms.
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Why this story matters

Investigators believe 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie was taken against her will and remains missing nearly two months later. Authorities are still analyzing DNA evidence, but no suspects have been identified despite surveillance footage showing a masked intruder.

Unresolved abduction case

Police have not identified a suspect despite reviewing surveillance video showing a masked man at the home the night Guthrie.

DNA analysis underway

Investigators are still processing DNA recovered from the scene as they work to develop new leads in the case.

Public information sought

A $1 million reward has been offered for information leading to the woman's recovery as the family appeals for overlooked details.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Savannah Guthrie via Instagram

Sources

  1. Savannah Guthrie via Instagram

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