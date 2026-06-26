Hackers reportedly steal millions after targeting Polymarket users

Mikael Thalen
The prediction market company Polymarket revealed that hackers were able to steal funds from an undisclosed number of users.
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Hackers have stolen funds from an undisclosed number of Polymarket users, the prediction market company disclosed Thursday.

In a statement on X, Polymarket said the hackers were able to target victims by injecting a malicious script into its website following the compromise of a third-party vendor.

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Polymarket said that it has fixed the issue and is in the process of contacting affected users and refunding their losses in full.

While the company has not provided further details, PeckShield, a blockchain security firm, said that a phishing campaign against Polymarket users had resulted in the loss of $3 million in cryptocurrency.

Another blockchain analyst on X reported similar findings and said that there appeared to be at least 11 victims in total.

“It appears there may be a phishing attack targeting Polymarket users, with estimated losses of $2.94M so far,” the analyst said.

No losses

William LeGate, Polymarket’s growth lead, responded to the post to confirm users would be reimbursed, but did not comment on the purported victim total.

“We are refunding affected users in whole, there are no user ‘losses,’” he wrote.

So far, two people have claimed to be potential victims, TechCrunch reported. One of the alleged targets, an X user named Qi Hu, said he lost half a million dollars.

“Just got hacked for 500k on @Polymarket across two accounts,” he wrote. “Positions sold, and withdrawn to an external wallet.”

The hack is the latest issue to face the prediction market giant, which was the subject of an investigation by The Wall Street Journal on Sunday that found the company had produced deceptive marketing material.

Polymarket reportedly paid online creators to share videos on social media in which they claimed to have won hundreds of thousands of dollars. In reality, the bets weren’t real, and the videos used a fake version of Polymarket’s website, created by the company itself, to appear legitimate.

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Mikael Thalen
Mikael Thalen
Mikael Thalen is a tech reporter for Straight Arrow, where he covers cybersecurity, surveillance, hacking and digital privacy.
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Why this story matters

Polymarket users had funds stolen through a malicious script injected into the platform's website via a compromised third-party vendor, with blockchain analysts estimating losses of roughly $3 million across at least 11 victims.

Funds were taken from accounts

At least one user claimed to have lost $500,000 across two accounts, with positions sold and funds withdrawn to an external wallet.

Refunds promised, not yet complete

Polymarket's growth lead said affected users will be reimbursed in full, but the company has not disclosed how many users were affected or a timeline for repayment.

Separate marketing concerns reported

A Wall Street Journal investigation reported that Polymarket paid creators to post videos falsely depicting real winnings, using a fake version of its own website.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

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Sources

  1. TechCrunch
  2. The Wall Street Journal

Sources

  1. TechCrunch
  2. The Wall Street Journal