Hackers who stole crime tip records offering data cache for $10k

The hackers who stole 8.3 million crime tip records are offering to sell the data for $10,000 in cryptocurrency.

The data contains sensitive crime tip records submitted to hundreds of Crime Stoppers programs operated by law enforcement agencies across the United States, as well as to several branches of the U.S. military and even schools.

The hackers’ offer, posted on an online cybercrime forum, underscores the dangers posed by the breach of the cloud-based tip and intelligence management company P3 Global Intel.

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™. Point phone camera here

P3 Global Intel breach

The leak exposed extensive personal data on people accused by tipsters: names, email addresses, dates of birth, phone numbers, home addresses, license plate numbers, Social Security numbers and criminal histories. And in some instances, it included details about informants, who may be vulnerable to retribution by people they turned in to authorities.

A cybersecurity expert previously told Straight Arrow News that the leak also includes risks to national security because it exposes tips to the military and other federal agencies

The data, which was stolen late last year by a hacker group known as the INTERNET YIFF MACHINE, was originally provided to Straight Arrow News and the nonprofit leak archiver DDoSecrets.

Dubbed BlueLeaks 2.0 by DDoSecrets, the data cache contains crime tip records spanning from February 1987 to November 2025

Data for sale

In a statement to SAN, a hacker from the group confirmed they were responsible for the post offering the data for sale.

“It’s truly not something I want to do and it goes against my principles,” the hacker said. “However, it was out of necessity. Principles are for the well-fed, and I’m unfortunately not in a great place.”



When asked whether any offers had been made, and who might be looking to acquire such a data set, the hacker said that multiple people had already expressed interest.



“I assume this will likely attract customers related to fraud, extortion, or at worst, finding and targeting informants,” they said. “Again, this isn’t something I feel good about doing, but it’s necessary.”

The hacker said that they intended to only sell the data set to a single buyer.

Mailyn Fidler, an assistant professor at the University of New Hampshire Franklin School of Law who studies cybersecurity and cybercrime law, told SAN last month that if the data were exposed it could lead to “severe harm and even death to police informants.”

P3 Global Intel’s parent company, Navigate360, did not respond to SAN’s request for comment about the sale of the data.

Start your day with fact-based news. Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe Anytime. Daily Newsletter

Previously, Navigate360 CEO JP Guilbault told SAN that a third‑party forensics firm had been hired to determine whether a breach took place.

“To this point, we have not confirmed that any sensitive information has been accessed or misused,” Guilbault said at the time.

Navigate360 has not released any further public statements on the investigation and its services remain operational. Some customers, however, were unwilling to wait for the company to finish its investigation.

The Portland Police Bureau in Oregon began asking the public last month to temporarily avoid submitting information to the city’s Crime Stoppers program due to the data breach.