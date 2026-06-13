Haitian Gangs abduct high-ranking defense official

Devin Pavlou
James Boyard, Haiti's Defense Ministry cabinet director, was abducted from a part of Port-au-Prince once considered safe.

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A group of armed men abducted a high-ranking member of the Haitian government in one of the few places thought to be safe in the country’s capital, a source told The Associated Press on Saturday. 

The source said the group abducted James Boyard, the cabinet director of the Defense Ministry, who was a respected security expert and also served as inspector general of the country’s police, CBS News reported. Boyard was tasked with rebuilding Haiti’s armed forces and was helping assess the country’s national police. 

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It wasn’t clear if a ransom was requested for release. Some have theorized that Boyard’s abduction was meticulously planned since he had an armed security detail. CBS News speculated that his kidnappers may have cooperated with someone close to Boyard. 

Diego Da Rin, an analyst with the International Crisis Group, told CBS News that the gangs have gotten more brazen with their kidnappings. He said that they are occurring more often in areas of Port-au-Prince once considered safe, as was the case in Boyard’s abduction. 

He also noted that kidnappers are targeting officials and people with dual nationalities. That might mean they are targeting people who may provide a larger ransom. CBS News reported that high-profile kidnappings have targeted many, including Haitian journalists and international missionaries. From December 2025 to February 2026, at least 267 people were reported kidnapped in the country. 

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Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou
Devin Pavlou is a digital producer at Straight Arrow.
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Why this story matters

Gang violence in Haiti has reached a level where even senior government officials with armed security are being abducted, a condition the U.S. State Department and aid organizations factor into travel and operational risk assessments affecting Americans with ties to the country.

Dual nationals are being targeted

According to analyst Diego Da Rin, kidnappers are specifically targeting people with dual nationalities, a category that includes many Haitian Americans who travel to or maintain family ties in Haiti.

Safe areas no longer reliable

Da Rin told CBS News that kidnappings are occurring more frequently in parts of Port-au-Prince previously considered safe, removing a baseline assumption travelers and aid workers have relied on.

Kidnapping volume is documented

At least 267 people were reported kidnapped in Haiti between December 2025 and February 2026, a figure that includes journalists and international missionaries with connections outside Haiti.

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Sources

  1. The Associated Press

Sources

  1. The Associated Press