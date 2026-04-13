Half of Americans are using AI at work. They’re afraid it will replace them

As artificial intelligence becomes more prevalent, half of Americans use it at their jobs, according to a new Gallup poll.

But they aren’t necessarily happy about it. The poll found more people are worried that new technology will replace them.

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According to Gallup, 18% of all U.S. employees say it’s likely their job will be eliminated within the next five years due to AI or automation. It’s higher among those who work for organizations that have adopted AI. Among those workers, 23% fear their jobs could be in trouble.

Not only are more workers using AI, they’re using it more frequently. Thirteen percent of employees say they use AI daily, while 28% use it a few times a week or more. Despite that, though, only 21% say it’s been transformational for them.

More organizations are also adopting AI. Employees reported about 41% have integrated artificial intelligence technology or tools to improve organizational practices, according to Gallup.

Sixty-five percent of those whose organizations have adopted AI say it has improved their productivity and efficiency. Only 7% of those surveyed say it’s had a negative impact on them.

So why are half of employed Americans abstaining?

Some of those who don’t use AI for work say they have ethical concerns about the technology or worry for their privacy. But nearly half of those who work for a company that has adopted AI but don’t use it say it’s because they prefer to keep doing things the way they already are.

About one-quarter say they tried to use AI at work, but it wasn’t helpful. Two in 10 say they don’t think they’re prepared to use AI effectively.

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AI’s impact on the workforce

A recent Fox News poll found that 59% of registered voters believe AI will eliminate more jobs than it will create over the next five years.

Organizations that have adopted AI are already seeing a shift. The Gallup poll found that 27% of employees whose companies have integrated AI say it has disrupted their workplace, mostly in workforce composition.

Twenty-three percent of employees at organizations that have implemented AI say their company is letting people go, while only 16% of employees at companies that have not adopted AI say the same. However, more companies that use AI are expanding their workforces compared to those that do not.