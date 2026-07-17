He had Trump’s speeches before anyone else. Investigators say he bet on them

Jason K. Morrell
A longtime White House teleprompter operator has been placed on unpaid administrative leave after investigators alleged he used advance access to President Donald Trump's speeches to place profitable bets on what the president would say.
Image credit: Kent Nishimura, Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A longtime White House teleprompter operator has been placed on unpaid administrative leave after investigators alleged he used advance access to President Donald Trump’s speeches to place profitable bets on what the president would say.

Gabriel Perez, a technical assistant who has worked with Trump since the 2016 campaign, is accused of wagering on whether specific words and phrases would appear in more than a dozen presidential speeches. Federal investigators believe those trades generated more than $100,000 over three months.

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White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump personally decided to remove Perez after learning of the allegations.

“The White House has extremely strict ethical guidelines with respect to issues like this,” Leavitt told reporters Thursday. “This individual will no longer be here… This was a decision by the president, so I think that speaks for itself.”

Investigators traced the bets to Trump’s speeches

Investigators say the bets were tied to Trump’s prepared remarks before they were delivered.

The wagers were placed through Kalshi, whose surveillance systems flagged Perez’s account in March before freezing the funds, opening an internal enforcement case and referring the matter to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

AP Photo, Susan Walsh

Perez typically had the final look at Trump’s prepared remarks before they were delivered and often handled last-minute edits to the president’s teleprompter, according to ABC News, which first reported the story.

Investigators say he placed bets tied to more than a dozen appearances, including Trump’s State of the Union address, remarks at the World Economic Forum in Davos and a Medal of Honor ceremony.

U.S. President Donald Trump delivers the State of the Union address during a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber at the Capitol on February 24, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kenny Holston-Pool/Getty Images)

ABC also reported investigators found instances where Perez changed or exited wagers after Trump skipped portions of prepared remarks during a speech, avoiding words he had already bet would be used. Trump has frequently joked that he goes “off teleprompter about 80%” of the time.

Case moves toward a civil settlement

Perez acknowledged some of the trades during interviews with regulators, ABC News reported. The CFTC later referred the matter to federal prosecutors in Manhattan, but the U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to pursue criminal charges.

The case is now headed toward a civil resolution. Perez is negotiating a settlement that would require him to forfeit his profits and prohibit similar trading in the future.

A teleprompter is in front of Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump, as he speaks during a campaign rally at the Grand Sierra Resort on October 11, 2024 in Reno, Nevada. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Leavitt said she is not aware of any other White House employees who used nonpublic information to place bets on prediction markets.

Kalshi’s rules prohibit users from trading on information obtained through their employment.

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Jason Morrell
Jason K. Morrell
Jason leads morning editorial coverage across U.S. politics, business, and global news for Straight Arrow, overseeing the flagship Unbiased Updates program and its newsroom team. His work includes shaping major breaking news, live events, and election and convention coverage at CNN US, CNN International, and Scripps News.
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Why this story matters

A White House insider used advance knowledge of presidential speeches to place profitable bets, exposing how prediction markets tied to official government events can be manipulated by those with privileged access.

Prediction market integrity at risk

The financial futures exchange Kalshi's own surveillance systems flagged and froze the account, showing that trades placed using nonpublic government information can be detected and reversed, affecting funds already wagered.

No criminal charges filed

Federal prosecutors in Manhattan declined to pursue criminal charges; the case is moving toward a civil settlement requiring forfeiture of profits and a trading ban, according to ABC News.

White House access rules tested

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said she is unaware of other employees trading on nonpublic information, but Kalshi's rules already prohibit users from trading on information obtained through their employment.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. ABC News
  2. The New York Times
  3. Commodity Futures Trading Commission

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the case as emblematic of Trump-world corruption, leaning on terms like “corrupt,” “scandal,” and “insider trading” to suggest systemic abuse and to widen the story beyond one aide.
  • Media outlets in the center stay more procedural, stressing that the operator was “accused” and that regulators are investigating a “first known instance” of potential abuse.
  • Media outlets on the right are similarly sharp but more tabloid-like, using words such as “disgrace,” “caught,” and “shame” to spotlight personal wrongdoing and embarrassment.

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Media landscape

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370 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Federal regulators are investigating Gabriel Perez, a White House teleprompter operator, for allegedly making over $100,000 in bets on Kalshi's prediction market using knowledge of President Trump's speeches, including the State of the Union address.
  • Perez reportedly placed bets on more than a dozen Trump speeches over three months, sometimes adjusting his wagers mid-speech if certain words were skipped.
  • Kalshi flagged Perez's unusual betting activity for the Commodity Futures Trading Commission , prompting an investigation during which Perez has been cooperating and engaging in settlement talks to return profits and avoid similar trades in the future.
  • Federal prosecutors in Manhattan declined to open a criminal investigation, and the White House has emphasized strict ethics rules alongside Perez's full cooperation with the CFTC.

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Key points from the Center

  • A longtime White House teleprompter operator has been placed on unpaid leave following federal allegations that he used advance knowledge of President Trump's speeches to make over $100,000 on online prediction markets.
  • Gabriel Perez, who has managed Trump's teleprompter since 2016, is under investigation by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for utilizing draft speeches to place wagers on the platform Kalshi.
  • The bets targeted Kalshi’s "Mentions" market, where users wager on whether a public speaker will use specific words, phrases, or topics. Perez allegedly bet on more than a dozen addresses, including the State of the Union, a Davos summit speech, and a Medal of Honor ceremony.
  • Perez reportedly monitored and adjusted his bets in real time during live broadcasts, sometimes exiting positions early when Trump deviated from the prepared teleprompter text to go off-script.
  • The activity was flagged by Kalshi's internal surveillance team, which subsequently froze his account, secured roughly $90,000 to $100,000 in trading profits, and referred the case to federal regulators.

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Key points from the Right

  • Gabriel Perez has been under federal investigation for allegedly using insider knowledge of Trump's speeches to place bets on Kalshi, reportedly making over $90,000 in profits.
  • Kalshi flagged suspicious trades related to Trump's speeches, froze Perez's account, and referred the case to the Commodity Futures Trading Commission , which is negotiating a settlement requiring Perez to return profits and cease such wagers.
  • Perez was placed on paid administrative leave by the White House, which condemned the conduct as a disgrace and confirmed he will no longer serve as teleprompter operator pending the investigation.
  • The incident has raised concerns about insider trading in political prediction markets and prompted calls for stricter ethics rules and safeguards for privileged information within the West Wing.

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Sources

  1. ABC News
  2. The New York Times
  3. Commodity Futures Trading Commission