Unbiased. Straight Facts.
Watch and Listen

Health problems surged after devastating Los Angeles wildfires, study finds

Craig Nigrelli
Less than a year after massive wildfires tore through Southern California, a new study suggests residents are experiencing significant health fallout – with sharp increases in emergency room visits for heart, lung, and systemic illnesses.
Image credit: AP Photo/Annika Hammerschlag
This recording was made using enhanced software.

Summary

Wildfire fallout

A new study links January’s Southern California wildfires to a sharp rise in emergency room visits for a range of serious health problems.

Increase in illnesses

Cedars-Sinai researchers found a 24% increase in lung-related illnesses, a 46% rise in heart attacks and a 218% surge in systemic illnesses requiring emergency care.

Residents exposed to pollutants

Experts say the scale of the fires likely exposed a large population to unusually high levels of toxic pollutants released as homes and vehicles burned.

Full story

Less than a year after massive wildfires tore through Southern California, a new study suggests residents are experiencing significant health fallout. It reports sharp increases in emergency room visits for heart, lung and systemic illnesses.

Researchers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles County found emergency visits rose markedly in neighborhoods affected by January’s Palisades and Eaton fires. The findings were reported by The Wall Street Journal and published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

QR code for SAN app download

Download the SAN app today to stay up-to-date with Unbiased. Straight Facts™.

Point phone camera here

Toxic exposure after historic fires

The Palisades and Eaton fires burned more than 35,000 acres, destroyed thousands of homes and devastated entire neighborhoods. Experts said fires of that scale release a complex mix of metals, chemicals and fine particles into the air as homes, vehicles and infrastructure burn. 

“You have a much greater magnitude and a much greater complexity of toxins being produced by the disaster, affecting a very large, large population of people,” said Dr. Susan Cheng, vice chair for research at the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars-Sinai. 

What the data shows

Researchers analyzed emergency room visits from residents in fire-effected and adjacent zip codes between Jan. 7 — when the Palisades Fire began — and April 7. They compared those figures to the same time frame across multiple prior years, from 2018 to 2024. 

The study found emergency room visits from those communities more than doubled, rising to 398 cases. Many patients reported symptoms such as chest pain, abdominal pain and dizziness that could not be explained by dehydration or heart attacks.

Emergency visits for heart attacks increased by 46%, while cases of pneumonia and other pulmonary illnesses rose by 24%. Researchers also observed a dramatic 218% spike in systemic illnesses requiring emergency medical attention.

Laboratory testing showed some patients had blood abnormalities, as well as changes in kidney or liver function. Cheng said those findings point to biochemical and metabolic stress on the body, likely linked to toxic exposure from wildfire smoke.

According to the WSJ, fine particulate matter released during wildfires is known to damage both the heart and lungs.

Independent expert reaction

Dr. Mary Johnson, a principal research scientist in environmental health at Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, said the findings suggest wildfire-related illness may be underrecognized. 

“What it tells me is that we’ve probably been missing a lot of illness that has not appropriately been attributed to smoke exposure,” Johnson said. She added researchers are still learning how toxins from burning man-made material affect human health.

A growing body of evidence

The authors concluded in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology that residents experienced “major adverse health outcomes” in the immediate aftermath of fires, including increases in both cardiopulmonary and systemic illnesses that warrant further study.

Earlier research points to longer-term risks as well. A study, released in June by the American College of Cardiology, found that repeated exposure to wildfire smoke may raise the risk of heart failure, particularly among older adults, women and other vulnerable populations. 

Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli
Craig Nigrelli is an anchor and reporter for Straight Arrow News.
Jason K. Morrell and Cassandra Buchman contributed to this report.
Tags: , , , , ,

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Why this story matters

A new study links recent Southern California wildfires to a sharp rise in emergency room visits for heart, lung and systemic illnesses, raising concerns about the broader health impact of wildfire smoke exposure on affected communities.

Wildfire health risks

Researchers at Cedars-Sinai found increases in heart, lung and systemic illnesses among residents near fire zones, pointing to growing concern about the direct health effects of wildfire smoke and airborne toxins.

Community exposure

The study highlights how large populations in neighborhoods experienced serious health issues, underscoring the vulnerability of urban communities during and after major wildfire events.

Underrecognized illnesses

Experts, including Harvard's Dr. Mary Johnson, note that many wildfire-related illnesses may go undetected or misattributed, calling attention to the need for improved recognition and study of toxic exposures during disasters.

Get the big picture

Community reaction

Local residents expressed concern and anxiety about the findings, with some, according to KABC, describing the health impacts as worrisome and expressing worry for long-term effects, particularly for vulnerable groups like children.

Context corner

Wildfires in urban areas often result in the release of fine particulate matter and toxins from burned materials, which have been linked to adverse health effects affecting heart and lung function. Such events have grown more common in California over the past decade.

Behind the numbers

Researchers at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center reported a 46% increase in emergency room visits for heart attacks, a 24% increase for respiratory problems and a 218% increase for systemic illness in the 90 days after the January 2025 Los Angeles wildfires compared to previous years.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. Public Policy Institute of California
  2. The Wall Street Journal
  3. Journal of the American College of Cardiology
  4. American College of Cardiology

Media landscape

Click on bars to see headlines

29 total sources

Key points from the Left

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Center

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Key points from the Right

No summary available because of a lack of coverage.

Report an issue with this summary

Other (sources without bias rating):

Powered by Ground News™

Sources

  1. Public Policy Institute of California
  2. The Wall Street Journal
  3. Journal of the American College of Cardiology
  4. American College of Cardiology

Daily Newsletter

Start your day with fact-based news

Start your day with fact-based news

Learn more about our emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

By entering your email, you agree to the Terms and Conditions and acknowledge the Privacy Policy.