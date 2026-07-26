Heat dome making Central US sweat to shift west later this week

Cassandra Buchman
A heat dome that hit the central United States this past week is going to shift west by later this week. Temperatures could go well above the historical average, with some places expected to experience their highest temperatures of the year so far, AccuWeather predicts.
Image credit: REUTERS/Mike Blake
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A heat dome that hit the central United States this past week is going to shift west by later this week.

Temperatures could go well above the historical average, with some places expected to experience their highest temperatures of the year so far, AccuWeather predicts.

This heat dome is forecast to be over Utah by Friday, with the excessive heat expanding across the southwest and California, according to AccuWeather.

“Given the forecast position of the high pressure area associated with the expansive heat dome in the West, there could be enough easterly breezes to bring intense heat to the Los Angeles Basin next weekend with highs well into the 90s F possible,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

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Temperatures could even be hotter than the March 2026 heat wave Los Angeles experienced, Sosnowski predicted.

Going east to the desert Southwest, highs could be between 110 to 120 degrees by next week. This, the National Weather Service said, will lead to HeatRisk levels in the major to extreme range: 3 and 4, the latter being the highest level. At level 4, there’s “rare and/or long-duration extreme heat with no overnight relief affecting anyone without cooling/hydration as well as health systems, industries, and infrastructure,” per the HeatRisk scale.

As the heat dome gains strength, the North American Monsoon is expected to produce less thunderstorms, according to AccuWeather. This means any dry lightning strikes, working in tandem with hot temperatures and dry vegetation, could lead to a heightened wildfire risk going into the weekend.

“During periods of extreme heat and less-dense air, the airline industry may closely scrutinize baggage weight as a longer takeoff distance is needed,” Sosnowski said.

Even as the dome moves west, people living in the central and southern U.S. will still be sweating, with The National Weather Service predicting the “dangerous heat wave” will continue into the next week.

There’s also a risk for severe thunderstorms and flash flooding which will go from the Upper Midwest into the Great Lakes and Northeast in the next few days, NWS said.

What is a heat dome?

A heat dome happens when hot ocean air is trapped over a large area, causing dangerously high temperatures. As high atmospheric pressure forms over a region, it pushes air down that heats when the air compresses, creating a “lid” that traps the heat, according to the University of California Davis.

When such a heat dome happens, temperatures can go above 100 in the eastern two-thirds of the U.S., The Weather Channel said, while in the West, they can temperatures in the desert can go up to 110 or 120 degress.

Thunderstorms have a harder time forming as the warm air from the heat dome dries out the ground and the air. If these high pressure conditions last longer than a week, a drought can start.

“During the middle of the summer, this can become a vicious cycle of warming and drying,” The Weather Channel said.

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Cassandra Buchman
Cassandra Buchman
Cassie Buchman is a digital producer at Straight Arrow. Her past lives include being a reporter for the Northwest Herald in McHenry County, Illinois and working as a digital producer for NewsNation.
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Why this story matters

A heat dome moving into the western U.S. is forecast to bring dangerous temperatures and elevated wildfire risk to millions of Americans by this weekend and into next week.

Extreme heat across the West

AccuWeather forecasts desert Southwest highs of 110 to 120 degrees next week, with the National Weather Service placing HeatRisk at major-to-extreme levels, meaning anyone without cooling or hydration faces direct health risk.

Wildfire risk rises

AccuWeather says reduced monsoon thunderstorms combined with dry lightning, heat and dry vegetation are expected to heighten wildfire risk going into the weekend across the affected region.

Dangerous heat persists centrally

The National Weather Service says a "dangerous heat wave" will continue into next week for people in the central and southern U.S., even as the dome shifts westward.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. AccuWeather
  2. National Weather Service
  3. University of California Davis
  4. The Weather Channel

Sources

  1. AccuWeather
  2. National Weather Service
  3. University of California Davis
  4. The Weather Channel