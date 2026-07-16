Hegseth announces testosterone screenings for military members over 30

Shea Taylor
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says the pentagon is rolling out a new program to test military service members' testosterone levels yearly.
Image credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says the Pentagon is rolling out a new program to test military service members’ testosterone levels yearly. He says the testing will start when male service members turn 30, but younger members can voluntarily undergo testing, as well.

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“At the Department of War, we have the most elite warriors on the face of the earth,” Hegseth said in a video posted to X on Wednesday. “Every single day you are pushed to your absolute physical and mental limits. To master the profession of arms. We demand your all and you give it. But while we invest heavily in our weapons systems, platforms and gear, our most decisive tactical advantage will always be the individual war fighter.”

Hegseth says that if testosterone treatment is recommended, undergoing testosterone replacement therapy would be entirely voluntary. 

Hegseth said, “This initiative, it’s not about artificial enhancement. It’s about restoring and optimizing your natural capabilities, protecting your longevity, and ensuring you have the biological foundation required to sustain the fight.”

The defense department has not answered questions from several news outlets about whether there would be any consequences for troops who decline treatment or whether women service members will also receive hormone screenings.

A broader push

The new program fits into a broader effort by the Trump administration to expand access to testosterone replacement therapy.

Trump administration health officials have expressed support for widening the availability of testosterone therapy for men. Earlier this month, the Department of Health and Human Services proposed loosening restrictions on testosterone replacement therapy.

AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Testosterone replacement therapies have carried warning labels and have only been available to men who have both low testosterone and an associated medical condition since 2015, according to NBC News.

Trump administration officials have also highlighted potential benefits of hormone replacement therapy for women, as well. And last year, the FDA had black box warnings taken off of the therapies for menopause.

“Women may be under-utilizing approved therapies that can alleviate menopause symptoms and improve women’s health because of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) ‘black box’ warnings about the risks associated with these drugs that the agency is removing,” HHS said in a statement.

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Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor
Shea Taylor is a producer at Straight Arrow. She helps produce Unbiased Updates to bring viewers the news they need to start their day.
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Why this story matters

The Pentagon is launching mandatory annual testosterone testing for male service members starting at age 30, while federal health agencies are separately moving to loosen restrictions on testosterone therapy for civilians.

New testing requirement for troops

Male service members at age 30 will be required to undergo annual testosterone screening, though Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said any resulting treatment would be voluntary.

Unanswered questions about consequences

The Defense Department has not answered questions from news outlets about whether troops who decline recommended treatment would face any consequences.

Civilian access rules under review

HHS has proposed loosening restrictions on testosterone replacement therapy, which since 2015 has required both low testosterone and an associated medical condition for a prescription.

Straight Arrow
Fear No Fact.

Don't just take our word for it.

Center-rated reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Center-rated reporting May 2026

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. The Associated Press
  3. NBC News
  4. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Bias comparison

  • Media outlets on the left frame the screening as “absurd” and mocks the “High-T” vibe, stressing irony, hype, and comparisons to earlier transgender hormone debates.
  • Not enough unique coverage from media outlets in the center to provide a bias comparison.
  • Media outlets on the right cast it as a disciplined fix for readiness, using approving phrases like “warrior culture,” “must have,” and “leading edge of lethality.”

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Media landscape

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307 total sources

Key points from the Left

  • Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that U.S. military service members aged 30 and older will undergo annual testosterone level screenings during periodic health assessments, with younger members able to volunteer for testing.
  • Testosterone replacement therapy will be offered voluntarily to those diagnosed with low testosterone levels to optimize health and performance.
  • The initiative aims to protect longevity, enhance performance, and optimize natural capabilities on the battlefield.
  • The policy reflects broader efforts under the Trump administration to expand access to hormone therapies, including for men and women, although specific details on female service members were not provided.

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Key points from the Center

  • On Wednesday, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced the Pentagon will require annual testosterone deficiency screenings for active-duty service members age 30 and older, integrating the test into existing periodic health assessments troops already complete each year.
  • Research showing declines in men's testosterone levels since the 1990s prompted Congress to include a measure in the fiscal year 2025 national defense bill requesting briefings on treatments and protocols, while special operations veterans identified low testosterone as a critical health issue.
  • Hegseth characterized the initiative as voluntary medical care, stating 'If treatment is recommended, it's entirely your choice to receive testosterone replacement therapy,' and emphasized the program aims at 'restoring and optimizing your natural capabilities' rather than artificial enhancement.
  • Implementation details remain pending as the Pentagon determines rollout timing across military branches, though service members under 30 will have the option to undergo voluntary screening despite facing no mandatory requirement.
  • The testosterone initiative caps a series of body-focused reforms Hegseth has implemented since taking office, including mandatory daily physical training and his September ban on beard exemptions; during a June Navy visit, he pressed enforcement affecting sailors with razor bumps, a condition affecting an estimated 60 percent of Black men.

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Key points from the Right

  • Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that all U.S. military service members aged 30 and older must undergo annual testosterone deficiency screenings as part of their yearly health assessments, while younger troops can volunteer for the test.
  • Troops diagnosed with low testosterone will be offered optional testosterone replacement therapy under medical supervision, with acceptance of treatment being voluntary.
  • The initiative aims to restore natural hormone levels to support long-term health and maintain military readiness, rather than to artificially enhance performance.
  • The Pentagon has not specified when the new screening will be broadly implemented or provided detailed medical guidance corresponding to the program's rollout.

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Sources

  1. CBS News
  2. The Associated Press
  3. NBC News
  4. U.S. Department of Health and Human Services