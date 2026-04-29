Hegseth, Caine to testify on Iran war in first Capitol Hill showdown 

Julia Marshall
For the first time since the war began in Iran, Pete Hegseth and Gen. Dan Caine will face questions from lawmakers.
Image credit: SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images

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For the first time since the war began in Iran, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Dan Caine, will face questions from lawmakers.

The House Armed Services Committee is meeting Wednesday to review the Trump administration’s 2027 military budget — a proposal that would boost defense spending to a record $1.5 trillion. 

According to the Associated Press, both are expected to argue for increased investment in drones, missile defense systems and warships. But the hearing is likely to shift quickly to U.S. actions in Iran. 

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Tensions heading into the hearing

Democrats have been sharply critical of Operation Epic Fury — even introducing articles of impeachment against Hegseth. While unlikely to pass with Republicans controlling Congress, the move gave lawmakers a platform to air concerns. 

Those articles cite a lack of congressional approval before the strike on Iran, risks to U.S. troops, and allegations of civilian casualties – including a strike on a girls’ elementary school that killed more than 175 people, most of them children. 

Hegseth is also facing scrutiny over a shakeup at the Pentagon. 

Navy Secretary John Phelan announced his departure last week, and Hegseth has removed the Army’s top uniformed officer along with several other senior military leaders. 

The moves are raising concerns on Capitol Hill, including from some Republicans.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said the changes have led him to question his support for Hegseth and his confirmation as defense secretary. 

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Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall
Julia Marshall is a morning digital producer at Straight Arrow News. With a strong foundation in the newsroom, Julia brings sharp news instincts to SAN, along with exceptional writing and editing expertise across a wide range of topics and platforms, evident in her ability to quickly break news and produce clear, informative stories.
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Why this story matters

A congressional hearing on the military budget is expected to surface contested questions about U.S. strikes on Iran, Pentagon leadership changes and the legal basis for military action — conditions that shape how defense resources are allocated and how military authority is exercised.

Record defense budget proposed

The administration is seeking $1.5 trillion in defense spending for 2027, the largest such proposal on record, according to the Associated Press.

Civilian casualty allegations contested

Articles of impeachment cite an alleged strike on a girls' elementary school that killed more than 175 people, most of them children; those allegations remain attributed rather than independently verified in the article.

Pentagon leadership in flux

The Navy Secretary's departure and removal of the Army's top uniformed officer are drawing concern from lawmakers including some Republicans, according to the article.

SAN provides
Unbiased. Straight Facts.

Don’t just take our word for it.

Certified balanced reporting

According to media bias experts at AllSides

AllSides Certified Balanced May 2025

Transparent and credible

Awarded a perfect reliability rating from NewsGuard

100/100

Welcome back to trustworthy journalism.

Find out more

Sources

  1. The Associated Press

Sources

  1. The Associated Press