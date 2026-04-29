Hegseth, Caine to testify on Iran war in first Capitol Hill showdown 

For the first time since the war began in Iran, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen. Dan Caine, will face questions from lawmakers.

The House Armed Services Committee is meeting Wednesday to review the Trump administration’s 2027 military budget — a proposal that would boost defense spending to a record $1.5 trillion.

According to the Associated Press, both are expected to argue for increased investment in drones, missile defense systems and warships. But the hearing is likely to shift quickly to U.S. actions in Iran.

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Tensions heading into the hearing

Democrats have been sharply critical of Operation Epic Fury — even introducing articles of impeachment against Hegseth. While unlikely to pass with Republicans controlling Congress, the move gave lawmakers a platform to air concerns.

Those articles cite a lack of congressional approval before the strike on Iran, risks to U.S. troops, and allegations of civilian casualties – including a strike on a girls’ elementary school that killed more than 175 people, most of them children.

Hegseth is also facing scrutiny over a shakeup at the Pentagon.

Navy Secretary John Phelan announced his departure last week, and Hegseth has removed the Army’s top uniformed officer along with several other senior military leaders.

The moves are raising concerns on Capitol Hill, including from some Republicans.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said the changes have led him to question his support for Hegseth and his confirmation as defense secretary.

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