Hegseth dismisses missile shortage as Pentagon hunts cheaper weapons: Report

William Jackson
Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Delbert D. Black (DDG 119) fires a Tomahawk Land Attack Missile (TLAM) in support of Operation Epic Fury, Feb. 28, 2026. (U.S. Navy photo)
Image credit: U.S. Navy photo

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The Pentagon is pushing defense contractors to develop cheaper missiles that can be built faster and in greater numbers as the military looks for ways to replenish expensive weapons more quickly, according to a new report.

The Wall Street Journal reports the Pentagon is turning to nontraditional contracting methods and pressing defense companies to cut development timelines and costs. The push for cheaper missiles comes even  as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth rejects  claims that the United States faces a munitions stockpile crisis.

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Appearing on CBS’s “Face the Nation” Sunday, Hegseth rejected the notion of a munitions stockpile crisis, calling it a “manufactured story that the media wants to peddle.”

The stockpile debate

At the center of the debate is whether the U.S. can replenish expensive precision munitions quickly enough after months of combat operations against Iran.

AT SEA, UNSPECIFIED - MARCH 1: (EDITOR'S NOTE: This Handout image was provided by a third-party organization and may not adhere to Getty Images' editorial policy.) In this U.S. Navy released handout, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) fires a Tomahawk land attack missile in support of Operation Epic Fury, on March 1, 2026 at Sea. Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was confirmed killed after the United States and Israel launched a joint attack on Iran on February 28. Iran retaliated by firing waves of missiles and drones at Israel, and targeting U.S. allies in the region. (P
Photo by U.S. Navy via Getty Images

While Hegseth said Sunday that stockpiles remain “great” and “only getting stronger,” he testified before a Senate panel on April 30 that replenishing the stockpile could take “months and years,” depending on the weapon system. When pressed on those comments on CBS, Hegseth said he had “speculated some munitions take more time than others” and added, “we’ve got lots of them.”

The Journal reports the U.S. has fired more than 1,000 Tomahawk missiles during the war with Iran, at a cost exceeding $2.5 billion.

Compounding the issue, the Center for Strategic and International Studies estimates that defense contractor RTX requires at least a year to build each Tomahawk.

Pentagon shifts toward lower-cost weapons 

To address those bottlenecks, the military is pursuing lower-cost weapons that can be produced in larger numbers.

The Army’s Low-Cost Containerized Missiles program aims to buy thousands of lower-cost weapons that can be transported by vehicle and launched from containerized systems. The program requires each missile to cost less than $500,000.

Another Army project has asked companies to develop air-defense missiles that cost less than $250,000 each. 

By comparison, Lockheed Martin’s Patriot interceptors cost roughly $4 million each and take more than two years to produce.

The U.S. is the world's largest weapons exporter, increasing its dominance year over year, but there are concerns that title could change.
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Hegseth told CBS the administration is “ripping through the Pentagon bureaucracy” to force industry to move faster and said the U.S. is “open to co-production wherever we can.”

Adding options, not replacing existing weapons 

The Journal reports that the newer programs are meant to add production capacity and options, not quickly replace the advanced missiles supplied by companies such as RTX and Lockheed Martin. Instead, the objective is to establish alternative manufacturing streams today to broaden operational choices down the road.

CoAspire, Anduril Industries, Leidos Holdings and Kongsberg Gruppen subsidiary Zone 5 are competing to build lower-cost missiles for the Army, which is seeking more than 10,000 missiles by 2030. 

Leidos aims to deliver 3,000 containerized cruise missiles over the next three years, a target it plans to reach by modifying one of its existing weapons with limited additions, including a booster rocket.

Doug Denneny, the founder of CoAspire, told the Journal that the company’s Ghost missile will start flight testing this year and that CoAspire is relying on 3D-printed components and commercially available parts to reduce delays.

Todd Harrison, a defense expert at the American Enterprise Institute, said the goal is not to replace top-tier weapons, but to create larger inventories of lower-cost precision munitions.

“The idea is precision-guided weapons that you can field and use on a massive scale,” he said. “They don’t need to be perfect.”

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William Jackson
William Jackson
William is a producer at Straight Arrow, located in Omaha, Nebraska.
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Why this story matters

The U.S. military's missile stockpile levels and replenishment timelines are actively contested between Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and congressional testimony, with documented production constraints affecting how quickly the military can rebuild depleted inventories.

Stockpile status is disputed

Hegseth called a munitions crisis a "manufactured story" on CBS, but separately testified before a Senate panel that replenishment could take "months and years" depending on the weapon system.

Production timelines are documented

According to CSIS estimates, RTX requires at least a year to build each Tomahawk missile, and Patriot interceptors take more than two years to produce at roughly $4 million each.

Military seeks cheaper alternatives

The Army is pursuing missiles priced below $500,000 and $250,000 each, with more than 10,000 units sought by 2030, though these programs are described as adding capacity rather than replacing existing advanced weapons.

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Fear No Fact.

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Certified balanced reporting

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Sources

  1. The Wall Street Journal
  2. CBS News
  3. U.S. Department of Defense

Sources

  1. The Wall Street Journal
  2. CBS News
  3. U.S. Department of Defense